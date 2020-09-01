Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructures
2nd Edition
Volume 1: Sensing Hardware and Data Collection Methods for Performance Assessment
Table of Contents
Introduction and Sensor Technologies
1. Introduction to sensing for structural performance assessment and health monitoring
2. Sensor data acquisition systems and architectures
3. Commonly used sensors for civil infrastructures and their associated algorithms
4. Piezoelectric transducers for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
5. Fiber optic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
6. Acoustic emission sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
7. Radar technology: radio frequency, interferometric, millimeter wave and terahertz sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
8. Electromagnetic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
9. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
10. Laser-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
11. Corrosion sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
12. Vision-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
13. Robotic sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
14. Design and selection of wireless structural monitoring systems for civil infrastructure
15. Energy harvesting for infrastructure sensing systems
Sensor data management
16. Sensor data management technologies for infrastructure asset management
17. Sensor data analysis, reduction and fusion for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
18. Analytical techniques for damage detection and localization for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
19. Output only modal identification and structural damage detection using time frequency and wavelet techniques for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
20. Machine Learning Methods for SHM
21. Prognosis and life-cycle assessment based on SHM information
22. Decision Making in SHM Systems for Asset Management
Description
Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructure, Volume 1: Sensing Hardware and Data Collection Methods for Performance Assessment, Second Edition, provides an overview of sensor hardware and its use in data collection. The first chapters provide an introduction to sensing for structural performance assessment and health monitoring, and an overview of commonly used sensors and their data acquisition systems. Further chapters address different types of sensor including piezoelectric transducers, fiber optic sensors, acoustic emission sensors, and electromagnetic sensors, and the use of these sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures. The new edition now includes chapters on machine learning methods and reliability analysis for structural health monitoring. All chapters have been revised to include the latest advances in materials (such as piezoelectric and mechanoluminescent materials), technologies (such as LIDAR), and applications.
Key Features
- Describes sensing hardware and data collection, covering a variety of sensors including LIDAR
- Examines fiber optic systems, acoustic emission, piezoelectric sensors, electromagnetic sensors, terahertz technologies, ultrasonic methods, and radar and millimeter wave technology
- Covers strain gauges, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), multifunctional materials and nanotechnology for sensing, and vision-based sensing and lasers
- Includes new chapters on machine learning methods and reliability analysis
Readership
Structural and civil engineers, electronics engineers in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 825
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026960
About the Editors
Ming Wang Editor
Distinguished Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Northeastern University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeastern University, USA
Jerome Lynch Editor
Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Michigan, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, USA
Hoon Sohn Editor
Professor Hoon Sohn, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Korea