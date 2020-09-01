Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructures

Introduction and Sensor Technologies

1. Introduction to sensing for structural performance assessment and health monitoring

2. Sensor data acquisition systems and architectures

3. Commonly used sensors for civil infrastructures and their associated algorithms

4. Piezoelectric transducers for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

5. Fiber optic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

6. Acoustic emission sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

7. Radar technology: radio frequency, interferometric, millimeter wave and terahertz sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

8. Electromagnetic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

9. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

10. Laser-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

11. Corrosion sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

12. Vision-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

13. Robotic sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

14. Design and selection of wireless structural monitoring systems for civil infrastructure

15. Energy harvesting for infrastructure sensing systems

Sensor data management

16. Sensor data management technologies for infrastructure asset management

17. Sensor data analysis, reduction and fusion for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

18. Analytical techniques for damage detection and localization for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

19. Output only modal identification and structural damage detection using time frequency and wavelet techniques for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures

20. Machine Learning Methods for SHM

21. Prognosis and life-cycle assessment based on SHM information

22. Decision Making in SHM Systems for Asset Management