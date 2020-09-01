Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructures - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081026960

Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructures

2nd Edition

Volume 1: Sensing Hardware and Data Collection Methods for Performance Assessment

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Ming Wang Jerome Lynch Hoon Sohn
Paperback ISBN: 9780081026960
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 825
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
240.00
275.00
419.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Sensor Technologies
1. Introduction to sensing for structural performance assessment and health monitoring
2. Sensor data acquisition systems and architectures
3. Commonly used sensors for civil infrastructures and their associated algorithms
4. Piezoelectric transducers for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
5. Fiber optic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
6. Acoustic emission sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
7. Radar technology: radio frequency, interferometric, millimeter wave and terahertz sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
8. Electromagnetic sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
9. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
10. Laser-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
11. Corrosion sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
12. Vision-based sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
13. Robotic sensing for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
14. Design and selection of wireless structural monitoring systems for civil infrastructure
15. Energy harvesting for infrastructure sensing systems

Sensor data management
16. Sensor data management technologies for infrastructure asset management
17. Sensor data analysis, reduction and fusion for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
18. Analytical techniques for damage detection and localization for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
19. Output only modal identification and structural damage detection using time frequency and wavelet techniques for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures
20. Machine Learning Methods for SHM
21. Prognosis and life-cycle assessment based on SHM information
22. Decision Making in SHM Systems for Asset Management

Description

Sensor Technologies for Civil Infrastructure, Volume 1: Sensing Hardware and Data Collection Methods for Performance Assessment, Second Edition, provides an overview of sensor hardware and its use in data collection. The first chapters provide an introduction to sensing for structural performance assessment and health monitoring, and an overview of commonly used sensors and their data acquisition systems. Further chapters address different types of sensor including piezoelectric transducers, fiber optic sensors, acoustic emission sensors, and electromagnetic sensors, and the use of these sensors for assessing and monitoring civil infrastructures. The new edition now includes chapters on machine learning methods and reliability analysis for structural health monitoring. All chapters have been revised to include the latest advances in materials (such as piezoelectric and mechanoluminescent materials), technologies (such as LIDAR), and applications.

Key Features

  • Describes sensing hardware and data collection, covering a variety of sensors including LIDAR
  • Examines fiber optic systems, acoustic emission, piezoelectric sensors, electromagnetic sensors, terahertz technologies, ultrasonic methods, and radar and millimeter wave technology
  • Covers strain gauges, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), multifunctional materials and nanotechnology for sensing, and vision-based sensing and lasers
  • Includes new chapters on machine learning methods and reliability analysis

Readership

Structural and civil engineers, electronics engineers in academia and industry

Details

No. of pages:
825
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081026960

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ming Wang Editor

Distinguished Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Northeastern University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeastern University, USA

Jerome Lynch Editor

Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Michigan, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, USA

Hoon Sohn Editor

Professor Hoon Sohn, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Korea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Korea

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.