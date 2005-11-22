Sediments, Diagenesis, and Sedimentary Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080448497, 9780080525228

Sediments, Diagenesis, and Sedimentary Rocks

1st Edition

Treatise on Geochemistry, Second Edition, Volume 7

Editors: F.T. Mackenzie
eBook ISBN: 9780080525228
Paperback ISBN: 9780080448497
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd November 2005
Page Count: 446
Description

This volume covers the formation and biogeochemistry of a variety of important sediment types from their initial formation through their conversion (diagenesis) to sedimentary rocks. The volume deals with the chemical, mineralogical, and isotopic properties of sediments and sedimentary rocks and their use in interpreting the environment of formation and subsequent events in the history of sediments, and the nature of the ocean-atmosphere system through geological time.

Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry, (10 Volume Set, ISBN 0-08-043751-6, published in 2003).

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and authoritative scope and focus
  • Reviews from renowned scientists across a range of subjects, providing both overviews and new data, supplemented by extensive bibliographies
  • Extensive illustrations and examples from the field

Readership

Upper-division undergraduate and graduate students in geochemistry, ecology, earth, and soil sciences, especially those with interest in global change or environmental chemistry

Table of Contents

Executive Editors' Foreword Contributors to Volume 7 Volume Editor's Introduction Introduction

  1. Chemical Composition and Mineralogy of Marine Sediments (Y.-H Li and J. E. Schoonmaker)
  2. The Recycling of Biogenic Material at the Seafloor (W. R. Martin and F. L. Sayles)
  3. Formation and Diagenesis of Carbonate Sediments (J. W. Morse)
  4. The Diagenesis of Biogenic Silica: Chemical Transformations Occurring in the Water Column, Seabed, and Crust (D. J. Demaster)
  5. Formation and Geochemistry of Precambrian Cherts (E. C. Perry, Jr. and L. Lefticariu)
  6. Geochemistry of Fine-grained Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks (B. B. Sageman and T. W. Lyons)
  7. Late Diagenesis and Mass Transfer in Sandstone-Shale Sequences (M. L. Milliken)
  8. Coal Formation and Geochemistry (W. H. Orem and R. B. Finkelman)
  9. Formation and Geochemistry of Oil and Gas (R. P. Philip)
  10. Sulfur-rich Sediments (M. B. Goldhaber)
  11. Manganiferous Sediments, Rocks, and Ores (J. B. Maynard)
  12. Green Clay Minerals (B. Velde)
  13. Chronometry of Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks (W. B. N. Berry)
  14. The Geochemistry of Mass Extinction (L. R. Krump)
  15. Evolution of Sedimentary Rocks (J. Veizer and F. T. Mackenzie) Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080525228
Paperback ISBN:
9780080448497

About the Editor

F.T. Mackenzie

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hawaii, HI, USA

Reviews

"This is a well planned and well organised book with up-to date references, and with excellent photos and graphic illustrations...it will certainly be a welcome addition to the libraries of academic institutes..." --Rajat Mazumder, in JOURNAL OF SEDIMENTARY RESEARCH, APRIL 2006

"The editor and publisher should be commended for the excellent physical production of the book. The chapters are well illustrated and typographical errors are almost absent. All illustrations and photos (except for the out of focus SEM photos in chapter 8) are in black and white and are clear (three photomicrographs are in color), and the tables are easy to read. This book will serve researchers and graduate students well as a reference book on several diverse topics in sediment geochemistry." --Miriam Kastner, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, CA, USA

