SQL server is the most widely used database platform in the world, and a large percentage of these databases are not properly secured, exposing sensitive customer and business data to attack.

In Securing SQL Server, 2e, readers learn about the potential attack vectors that can be used to break into SQL server databases as well as how to protect databases from these attacks. In this book written by Denny Cherry, a Microsoft SQL MVP and one of the biggest names in SQL server today, readers learn how to properly secure a SQL server database from internal and external threats using best practices as well as specific tricks the authors employ in their roles as database administrators for some of the largest SQL server deployments in the world.

"Denny Cherry is what would happen if Bill Gates and AC/DC got together to create a sibling. He's a bare-knuckles, no holds-barred technologist, and you can bet that if he tells you that something does or doesn't work, he's speaking from experience. Active in the community, his passion is sharing. You'll enjoy this book."--Buck Woody, Senior Technology Specialist, Microsoft