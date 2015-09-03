Sabiston and Spencer Surgery of the Chest
9th Edition
2-Volume Set
For complete, authoritative coverage of every aspect of thoracic and cardiac surgery, turn to the unparalleled guidance found in Sabiston and Spencer Surgery of the Chest, 9th Edition. Now in full-color for the first time, Drs. Frank W. Sellke, Pedro J. del Nido, and Scott J. Swanson’s standard-setting two-volume set is meticulously organized so that you can quickly find expert information on open and endoscopic surgical techniques performed in the operating room. With its comprehensive coverage of thoracic as well as adult and pediatric cardiac surgery, this 9th Edition is an essential resource not only for all thoracic surgeons, but also for physicians, residents, and students concerned with diseases of the chest.
- Find what you need quickly with short, focused chapters divided into three major sections: Adult Cardiac Surgery, Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, and Thoracic Surgery.
- Benefit from the knowledge and expertise of global experts who provide a comprehensive view of the entire specialty.
- Master all of the most important current knowledge and techniques in cardiac and thoracic surgery—whether for specialty board review or day-to-day surgical practice.
Section 1: Thoracic Surgery
Part A: Evaluation and Care
1. Anatomy of the Thorax
2. Radiologic Imaging of Thoracic Abnormalities
3. Preoperative Evaluation of Patients Undergoing Thoracic Surgery
4. Perioperative Care of the Thoracic Surgical Patient
Part B: Endoscopy
5. Endoscopic Diagnosis of Thoracic Disease
6. Endoscopic Therapies for Thoracic Diseases
Part C: Trauma
7. Thoracic Trauma
Part D: Trachea
8. Tracheal Lesions
Part E: Benign Lung Disease
9. Congenital Lung Diseases
10. Benign Lesions of the Lung
11. Interstitial Lung Diseases
12. Infectious Lung Diseases
13. Surgery for Emphysema
14. Lung Transplantation
Part F: Lung Cancer
15. Screening for Lung Cancer: Challenges for the Thoracic Surgeon
16. Lung Cancer Workup and Staging
17. Lung Cancer: Surgical Treatment
18. Lung Cancer: Minimally Invasive Approaches
19. Lung Cancer: Multimodal Therapy
20. Lung Cancer: Surgical Strategies for Tumors Invading the Chest Wall
21. Anterior Approach to Superior Sulcus Lesions
Part G: Other Lung Malignancy
22. Other Primary Tumors of the Lung
23. Secondary Lung Tumors
Part H: Chest Wall
24. Congenital Chest Wall Deformities
25. Chest Wall Tumors
26. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Dorsal Sympathectomy
Part I: Pleura
27. Spontaneous Pneumothorax
28. Empyema
29. Chylothorax
30. Malignant Pleural and Pericardial Effusions
31. Pleural Tumors
Part J: Diaphragm
32. Surgery of the Diaphragm: A Deductive Approach
33. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
Part K: Esophagus-Benign Disease
34. Eshophageal Anatomy and Function
35. Surgery for Congenital Lesions of the Esophagus
36. Surgical Treatment of Benign Esophageal Diseases
Part L: Esophagus - Cancer
37. Staging Techniques for Carcinoma of the Esophagus
38. Esophageal Resection and Replacement
39. Multimodality Therapy for Esophageal Cancer
Part M: Mediastinum
40. Mediastinal Anatomy and Mediastinoscopy
41. Anterior Mediastinal Masses
42. The Middle Mediastinum
43. The Posterior Mediastinum
44. Surgical Treatment of Hyperhidrosis
Part N: The Future
45. The Molecular Biology of Thoracic Malignancies
46. Innovative Therapy and Technology
Section 2: Adult Cardiac Surgery
Part A: Basic Science
47. Surgical Anatomy of the Heart
48. Vascular Physiology
49. Physiology of the Myocardium
50. Ventricular Mechanics
51. Blood Coagulation, Transfusion, and Conservation
Part B: Diagnostic Procedures
52. Coronary Angiography: Valve and Hemodynamic Assessment
53. Applications of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance and Computed Tomography in Cardiovascular Diagnosis
54. Nuclear Cardiology and Positron Emission Tomography in the Assessment of Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
55. Diagnostic Echocardiography (Ultrasound Imaging in Cardiovascular Diagnosis)
Part C: Medical - and Catheter-Based Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
56. Interventional Cardiology
57. Medical Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes
58. The Pharmacologic Management of Heart Failure
Part D: Perioperative and Intraoperative Care of the Cardiac Surgical Patient
59. Anesthesia and Intraoperative Care of the Adult Cardiac Patient
60. Crictical Care for the Adult Cardiac Patient
61. Critical Care for War-Related Thoracic Injuries
62. Neuropsychologic Deficits and Stroke
63. Cardiopulmonary Bypass: Technique and Pathophysiology
64. Deep Sternal Wound Infection
65. Myocardial Protection
66. Clinical Quality and Safety in Cardic Surgery
Part E: Surgical Management of Aortic Disease
67. Surgery of the Aortic Root and Ascending Aorta
68. Surgery of the Aortic Arch
69. Descending Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Surgery
70. Type A Aortic Dissection
71. Type B Aortic Dissection
72. Endovascular Therapy for the Treatment of Thoracic Aortic Pathologies
73. Occlusive Disease of the Brachiocephalic Vessels and Management of Simultaneous Surgical Carotid and Coronary Disease
74. Percutaneous Intervention on Abdominal Aortic and Peripheral Vascular Disease
75. Injury to the Heart and Great Vessels
Part F: Surgical Management of Valvular Heart Disease
76. Valve Replacement Therapy: History, Valve Types and Options
77. Surgical Treatment of Aortic Valve Disease
78. Aortic Valve Repair
79. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
80. Surgical Treatment of the Mitral Valve
81. Surgical Treatment of the Tricuspid Valve Diseases
82. Native and Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis
83. Anticoagulation, Thrombosis and Thromboembolism of Prosthetic Cardiac Valves
84. Robotic and Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery
Part G: Management of Cardiac Arrhythmias
85. Cardiac Devices for the Treatment of Bradyarrhythmias and Tachyarrhythmias
86. Catheter Ablation of Arrhythmias
87. Surgical Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Part H: Surgical Management of Coronary Artery Disease and Its Complications
88. Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
89. Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting and Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization
90. Robotic and Alternative Approaches to Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
91. Re-do Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
92. Ischemic Mitral Regurgitation
93. Postinfarction Ventricular Septal Defect and Ventricular Rupture
94. Nonatherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease
Part I: Surgical Management of Heart Failure
95. Pericardium and Constrictive Pericarditis
96. Surgical Management of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
97. Left Ventricular Assist Devices and Total Artificial Heart
98. Heart Transplantation
99. Heart–Lung Transplantation
100. Left Ventricular Restoration: Surgical Treatment of the Failing Heart
101. Regenerative Cell-Based Therapy for the Treatment of Cardiac Disease
102. Surgery for Pulmonary Embolism
103. Tumors of the Heart
Section 3 Congenital Heart Surgery
104. Cardiac Embryology and Genetics
105. Segmental Anatomy
106. Diagnostic Imaging: Echocardiography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
107. Cardiac Catheterization and Fetal Intervention
108. Surgical Approaches and Cardiopulmonary Bypass in Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
109. Surgical Approaches, Cardiopulmonary Bypass, and Mechanical Circulatory Support in Children
110. Pediatric Anesthesia and Critical Care
111. Neuromonitoring and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Congenital Heart Surgery
112. Congenital Tracheal Disease
113. Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Coarctation of the Aorta and Vascular Rings
114. Atrial Septal Defect and Cor Triatriatum
115. Surgical Considerations in Pulmonary Vein Anomalies
116. Atrioventricular Canal Defects
117. Ventricular Septal Defect and Double-Outlet Right Ventricle
118. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum
119. Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Stenosis
120. Pulmonary Atresia with Ventricular Septal Defect and Right Ventricle-to-Pulmonary Artery Conduits
121. Truncus Arteriosus and Aortopulmonary Window
122. Interrupted Aortic Arch
123. Surgery for Congenital Anomalies of the Aortic Valve and Aortic Root
124. Surgery for Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Arteries
125. Transposition of the Great Arteries: Simple and Complex Forms
126. Surgery for Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries
127. Congenital Anomalies of the Mitral Valve
128. Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
129. Management of Single Ventricle and Cavopulmonary Connections
130. Ebstein Malformation
131. Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery
132. Arrhythmia and Pacemaker Surgery in Congenital Heart Disease
133. Quality Improvement for the Treatment of Patients with Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Disease: The Role of the Clinical Database
134. Quality Improvement: Surgical Performance
- No. of pages:
- 2496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 3rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323241267
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393775
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354721
Frank Sellke
Karlson & Karlson Professor and Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Brown Medical School and Rhode Island Hospital Director, Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute Providence, Rhode Island
Pedro del Nido
William E. Ladd Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Chairman, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Scott Swanson
Director,Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Vice Chair Cancer Affairs, Department of Surgery, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Chief Surgical officerDana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts