Rosenbloom & Morgan's Vision and Aging
1st Edition
Description
Focusing on the fastest growing segment of our population, this unique resource addresses the diagnosis and treatment of low vision in older adults. The author, Dr. Rosenbloom, is well known for his expertise in low vision and the care of elderly patients in optometric practice. This practical manual discusses all aspects of the aging eye and offers thorough coverage of both optometric primary care and the management of major ocular disease in the elderly. Other topics include the pathologic, pharmacologic, psychologic, and socioeconomic aspects of aging.
Key Features
- Every chapter reflects the latest advances in treating age-related vision problems.
- Ten chapters cover hot topics in vision and aging, including age-related systemic diseases, neurological diseases, auditory impairment and cognition, public health aspects of vision and aging, using vision-assistive technology, ethical issues, and vision care for the older driver.
- Discusses all aspects of the aging eye, offering evidence-based coverage of both optometric primary care and the management of major ocular disease in the elderly.
- Emphasizes improving the quality of life for older adults, fostering goal-directed activities and an independent life style.
- Respected contributors provide expert insights into the diagnosis and treatment of low vision in older adults.
- Covers the pathologic, pharmacologic, psychologic, and socioeconomic aspects of aging.
Table of Contents
- Primary Vision Care in Geriatrics: An Overview
2. Normal Age-Related Vision Changes
3. Age-Related Systemic Diseases in the Older Adult
4. Age-Related Neurological Diseases in the Older Adult
5. Age-Related Anterior Segment Diseases in the Older Adult
6. Age-Related Posterior Segment Diseases in the Older Adult
7. Optometric Examination of the Older Adult
8. Factors that Complicate the Eye Examination of the Older Adult
9. Auditory Impairment in the Older Adult
10. Pharmacological Aspects of Aging
11. Vision Corrections for the Older Adult
12. Contact Lenses and the Older Adult
13. Functional Therapy in the Rehabilitation of the Older Adult
14. Vision Care of the Visually Impaired Older Adult
15. Assistive Technology for the Visually Impaired Older Adult
16. The Older Driver
17. Nutrition and the Older Adult
18. Delivery of Vision Care in Non-Traditional Settings
19. Public Health Aspects of Elder Patient Care
20. Ethical Issues in the Care of the Older Adult
21. The Vision Rehabilitation Field and the Aging Network
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 28th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038747
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750673594
About the Author
Alfred Rosenbloom
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Vision Services, Chicago Lighthouse for People Who are Blind and Visually Impaired, Distinguished Professor and Dean Emeritus, Illinois College of Optometry, Chicago, IL