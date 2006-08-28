Rosenbloom & Morgan's Vision and Aging

Focusing on the fastest growing segment of our population, this unique resource addresses the diagnosis and treatment of low vision in older adults. The author, Dr. Rosenbloom, is well known for his expertise in low vision and the care of elderly patients in optometric practice. This practical manual discusses all aspects of the aging eye and offers thorough coverage of both optometric primary care and the management of major ocular disease in the elderly. Other topics include the pathologic, pharmacologic, psychologic, and socioeconomic aspects of aging.