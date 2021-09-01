RNA Therapeutics
1st Edition
The Evolving Landscape of RNA Therapeutics
Description
RNA Therapeutics: The Evolving Landscape of RNA Therapeutics provides a comprehensive overview of RNA therapeutic modalities, from bench-to-bedside, with an emphasis on the increasingly impactful areas of gene therapy, oligonucleotide therapeutics, gene editing and delivery. International leaders in the field examine RNA-based therapeutics tools that have been developed to-date to modulate cellular processes such as transcription, translation and protein function. Approved RNA-based therapies and lessons learned from failed therapies are discussed in-depth, as are evolving advances in RNA biochemical analysis, and similar advances that are enabling clinical application of RNA-based therapies.
Later sections discuss delivery technologies, remaining hurdles in research and translation, the therapy development process from the lab to the clinic, and novel RNA-based therapies currently in development.
Key Features
- Features leading experts in the field of RNA therapeutics, spanning all classes of RNA therapies
- Provides a detailed examination of approved RNA therapies and lessons learned from failed therapeutics
- Covers all aspects of therapeutic discovery and preclinical development, as well as clinical translation, manufacturing and regulatory aspects
Readership
Active researchers in biochemistry, human genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, pharmacology; researchers in industry and pharma. Students of biochemical sciences; clinicians across disease specialties
Table of Contents
Section I: The world of RNA Therapeutics
1. Targeting DNA (chromatin): Transcriptional gene silencing, Transcriptional gene activation, CRISPR/Cas9
2. Targeting RNA (mRNA, lncRNAs): Antisense, splice switching oligos, siRNAs (including dsRNAs), miRNAs
3. Targeting proteins (functional protein ligands): Aptamers, TLR agonists/antagonists (CpG oligos), mRNA
Section II: Learning from history Overview
4. RNA therapies: Early days to present
5. RNAseH-mediate therapies
6. Protein inhibition with aptamers (Pegaptanib L Gold, Regado’s REG1, REG2, REG3 and antidote technology), what have we learned
7. Antisense: exon skipping (eteplirsen), exon inclusion (nusinersen), lessons learned, first global approval (inotersen- TTR), implications
8. RNA interference: Patisiran, next wave of RNAi drugs
9. MRX34 Phase I clinical study
Section III: RNA Chemistry Overview
10. ASO modifications: PNA (IONIS)
11. Modifications for mRNA therapeutics
12. Chemically-modified nucleic acids: stability and permeability
13. Expanded genomics
14. LNA and Gapmers
15. A guide to CRISPR
Section IV: Delivery Overview
16. Viral delivery
17. Nanoparticles and nanostructures
18. Ligand-mediated delivery: Targeted delivery: Aptamer
19. Pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetic, bioavailability, biodistribution, route of administration
20. Extra hepatic delivery: Challenges and novel approaches
Section V: From Bench to Bedside Overview
21. Path from Discovery to filing IND
22. Regulatory landscape
23. CMC and manufacturing
24. Toxicology and Safety considerations
Section VII: The future of RNA therapies – where are we headed?
25. What is the niche for RNA based therapies vs. small molecule drugs and ERT (protein/antibody drugs)
26. Longer RNAs: mRNA therapies
27. Novel mechanisms: saRNAs
28. CRISPR/Cas: discuss ex vivo and in vivo applications
29. Combinatorial RNA therapies: AsiCs and CpG conjugates
30. Beyond the liver
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215951
About the Editors
Paloma Giangrande
Dr. Paloma Giangrande is Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, and Director of Rare Diseases, at ModernaTx Inc, Cambridge, MA. Her research interests include developing RNA-based therapeutics to modulate cellular pathways underlying pathological cell proliferation in the setting of cancer and cardiovascular disease. One area of Dr. Giangrande’s lab focuses on selecting RNA aptamers to receptors expressed on the surface of target-cells with SELEX (Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential Enrichment) for the purpose of 1) modulating receptor function and/or 2) delivering therapeutic molecules (e.g. siRNAs, antimirs, drugs) into specific cell types. Ultimately, the goal is to develop safer, more effective therapeutic reagents that can be systemically delivered in vivo.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; Director Rare Diseases, ModernaTx Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA
Vittorio Defranciscis
Dr. Vittorio Defranciscis is Senior Collaborator and Research Director, CNR, at the Institute of Experimental Endocrinology and Oncology, Naples, Italy. For more than ten years the interest of the research has focused on translating the understanding of the molecular basis of neoplastic transformation in the design of selective therapies based on the use of therapeutic RNAs (aptamers, siRNAs, miRNAs). In his laboratory, they demonstrated the possibility of generating aptamers that bind to high affinity and inhibit transmembrane receptors involved in cancer progression (including, EGFR, AXL, PDGFR, IR, Eph). For the selection of aptamers they have developed a variant of the SELEX technology that makes use of living cells as a complex target. They have recently shown that such RNA aptamers against RTK can be used for selective delivery of therapeutic miRNAs and anti-miRs, against tumor cells and tissues even in a combined manner.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Collaborator, Research Director, CNR, Institute of Experimental Endocrinology and Oncology, Naples, Italy
John Rossi
Dr. Rossi is Lidow Family Research Endowed Chair and Professor in the Dept. of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope. He currently serves as the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean’s Chair, and Dean of Irell & Manella Graduate School of Biological Sciences. He served as an Associate Director of Laboratory Research – City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center for City of Hope. He joined City of Hope, Inc. (COH) in 1980 as an Assistant Research Scientist in the Department of Molecular Genetics. He was Chairman of the Division of Biology in 1992. In 1993, COH bestowed its highest honor upon him by naming him to its Gallery of Medical and Scientific Achievement for his pioneering work at the molecular level in the battle against AIDS and other major diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope Monrovia Biomedical Research Center, Monrovia, CA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
