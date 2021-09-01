COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
RNA Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215951

RNA Therapeutics

1st Edition

The Evolving Landscape of RNA Therapeutics

Editors: Paloma Giangrande Vittorio Defranciscis John Rossi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128215951
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
259.04
165.00
142.00
185.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

RNA Therapeutics: The Evolving Landscape of RNA Therapeutics provides a comprehensive overview of RNA therapeutic modalities, from bench-to-bedside, with an emphasis on the increasingly impactful areas of gene therapy, oligonucleotide therapeutics, gene editing and delivery. International leaders in the field examine RNA-based therapeutics tools that have been developed to-date to modulate cellular processes such as transcription, translation and protein function. Approved RNA-based therapies and lessons learned from failed therapies are discussed in-depth, as are evolving advances in RNA biochemical analysis, and similar advances that are enabling clinical application of RNA-based therapies.

Later sections discuss delivery technologies, remaining hurdles in research and translation, the therapy development process from the lab to the clinic, and novel RNA-based therapies currently in development.

Key Features

  • Features leading experts in the field of RNA therapeutics, spanning all classes of RNA therapies
  • Provides a detailed examination of approved RNA therapies and lessons learned from failed therapeutics
  • Covers all aspects of therapeutic discovery and preclinical development, as well as clinical translation, manufacturing and regulatory aspects

Readership

Active researchers in biochemistry, human genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, pharmacology; researchers in industry and pharma. Students of biochemical sciences; clinicians across disease specialties

Table of Contents

Section I: The world of RNA Therapeutics
1. Targeting DNA (chromatin): Transcriptional gene silencing, Transcriptional gene activation, CRISPR/Cas9
2. Targeting RNA (mRNA, lncRNAs): Antisense, splice switching oligos, siRNAs (including dsRNAs), miRNAs
3. Targeting proteins (functional protein ligands): Aptamers, TLR agonists/antagonists (CpG oligos), mRNA

Section II: Learning from history Overview
4. RNA therapies: Early days to present
5. RNAseH-mediate therapies
6. Protein inhibition with aptamers (Pegaptanib L Gold, Regado’s REG1, REG2, REG3 and antidote technology), what have we learned
7. Antisense: exon skipping (eteplirsen), exon inclusion (nusinersen), lessons learned, first global approval (inotersen- TTR), implications
8. RNA interference: Patisiran, next wave of RNAi drugs
9. MRX34 Phase I clinical study

Section III: RNA Chemistry Overview
10. ASO modifications: PNA (IONIS)
11. Modifications for mRNA therapeutics
12. Chemically-modified nucleic acids: stability and permeability
13. Expanded genomics
14. LNA and Gapmers
15. A guide to CRISPR

Section IV: Delivery Overview
16. Viral delivery
17. Nanoparticles and nanostructures
18. Ligand-mediated delivery: Targeted delivery: Aptamer
19. Pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetic, bioavailability, biodistribution, route of administration
20. Extra hepatic delivery: Challenges and novel approaches

Section V: From Bench to Bedside Overview
21. Path from Discovery to filing IND
22. Regulatory landscape
23. CMC and manufacturing
24. Toxicology and Safety considerations

Section VII: The future of RNA therapies – where are we headed?
25. What is the niche for RNA based therapies vs. small molecule drugs and ERT (protein/antibody drugs)
26. Longer RNAs: mRNA therapies
27. Novel mechanisms: saRNAs
28. CRISPR/Cas: discuss ex vivo and in vivo applications
29. Combinatorial RNA therapies: AsiCs and CpG conjugates
30. Beyond the liver

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st September 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128215951

About the Editors

Paloma Giangrande

Dr. Paloma Giangrande is Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, and Director of Rare Diseases, at ModernaTx Inc, Cambridge, MA. Her research interests include developing RNA-based therapeutics to modulate cellular pathways underlying pathological cell proliferation in the setting of cancer and cardiovascular disease. One area of Dr. Giangrande’s lab focuses on selecting RNA aptamers to receptors expressed on the surface of target-cells with SELEX (Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential Enrichment) for the purpose of 1) modulating receptor function and/or 2) delivering therapeutic molecules (e.g. siRNAs, antimirs, drugs) into specific cell types. Ultimately, the goal is to develop safer, more effective therapeutic reagents that can be systemically delivered in vivo.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; Director Rare Diseases, ModernaTx Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA

Vittorio Defranciscis

Dr. Vittorio Defranciscis is Senior Collaborator and Research Director, CNR, at the Institute of Experimental Endocrinology and Oncology, Naples, Italy. For more than ten years the interest of the research has focused on translating the understanding of the molecular basis of neoplastic transformation in the design of selective therapies based on the use of therapeutic RNAs (aptamers, siRNAs, miRNAs). In his laboratory, they demonstrated the possibility of generating aptamers that bind to high affinity and inhibit transmembrane receptors involved in cancer progression (including, EGFR, AXL, PDGFR, IR, Eph). For the selection of aptamers they have developed a variant of the SELEX technology that makes use of living cells as a complex target. They have recently shown that such RNA aptamers against RTK can be used for selective delivery of therapeutic miRNAs and anti-miRs, against tumor cells and tissues even in a combined manner.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Collaborator, Research Director, CNR, Institute of Experimental Endocrinology and Oncology, Naples, Italy

John Rossi

Dr. Rossi is Lidow Family Research Endowed Chair and Professor in the Dept. of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope. He currently serves as the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean’s Chair, and Dean of Irell & Manella Graduate School of Biological Sciences. He served as an Associate Director of Laboratory Research – City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center for City of Hope. He joined City of Hope, Inc. (COH) in 1980 as an Assistant Research Scientist in the Department of Molecular Genetics. He was Chairman of the Division of Biology in 1992. In 1993, COH bestowed its highest honor upon him by naming him to its Gallery of Medical and Scientific Achievement for his pioneering work at the molecular level in the battle against AIDS and other major diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope Monrovia Biomedical Research Center, Monrovia, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.