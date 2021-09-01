Section I: The world of RNA Therapeutics

1. Targeting DNA (chromatin): Transcriptional gene silencing, Transcriptional gene activation, CRISPR/Cas9

2. Targeting RNA (mRNA, lncRNAs): Antisense, splice switching oligos, siRNAs (including dsRNAs), miRNAs

3. Targeting proteins (functional protein ligands): Aptamers, TLR agonists/antagonists (CpG oligos), mRNA

Section II: Learning from history Overview

4. RNA therapies: Early days to present

5. RNAseH-mediate therapies

6. Protein inhibition with aptamers (Pegaptanib L Gold, Regado’s REG1, REG2, REG3 and antidote technology), what have we learned

7. Antisense: exon skipping (eteplirsen), exon inclusion (nusinersen), lessons learned, first global approval (inotersen- TTR), implications

8. RNA interference: Patisiran, next wave of RNAi drugs

9. MRX34 Phase I clinical study

Section III: RNA Chemistry Overview

10. ASO modifications: PNA (IONIS)

11. Modifications for mRNA therapeutics

12. Chemically-modified nucleic acids: stability and permeability

13. Expanded genomics

14. LNA and Gapmers

15. A guide to CRISPR

Section IV: Delivery Overview

16. Viral delivery

17. Nanoparticles and nanostructures

18. Ligand-mediated delivery: Targeted delivery: Aptamer

19. Pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetic, bioavailability, biodistribution, route of administration

20. Extra hepatic delivery: Challenges and novel approaches

Section V: From Bench to Bedside Overview

21. Path from Discovery to filing IND

22. Regulatory landscape

23. CMC and manufacturing

24. Toxicology and Safety considerations

Section VII: The future of RNA therapies – where are we headed?

25. What is the niche for RNA based therapies vs. small molecule drugs and ERT (protein/antibody drugs)

26. Longer RNAs: mRNA therapies

27. Novel mechanisms: saRNAs

28. CRISPR/Cas: discuss ex vivo and in vivo applications

29. Combinatorial RNA therapies: AsiCs and CpG conjugates

30. Beyond the liver