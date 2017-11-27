Research Methods
2nd Edition
Information, Systems, and Contexts
Description
Research Methods: Information, Systems, and Contexts, Second Edition, presents up-to-date guidance on how to teach research methods to graduate students and professionals working in information management, information science, librarianship, archives, and records and information systems. It provides a coherent and precise account of current research themes and structures, giving students guidance, appreciation of the scope of research paradigms, and the consequences of specific courses of action. Each of these valuable sections will help users determine the relevance of particular approaches to their own questions.
The book presents academics who teach research and information professionals who carry out research with new resources and guidance on lesser-known research paradigms.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date knowledge of research methods and their applications
- Provides a coherent and precise account of current research themes and structures through chapters written by authors who are experts in their fields
- Helps students and researchers understand the range of quantitative and qualitative approaches available for research, as well as how to make practical use of them
- Provides many illustrations from projects in which authors have been involved, to enhance understanding
- Emphasises the nexus between formulation of research question and choice of research methodology
- Enables new researchers to understand the implications of their planning decisions
Readership
Research students, researchers, academics involved in teaching research, information professionals in higher education, research, and corporate libraries working alongside researchers, or carrying out independent research
Table of Contents
Section I Foundations and Framing
1. Research concepts
Kirsty Williamson
2. The fundamentals of research planning
Kirsty Williamson
3. Information research: Patterns and practice
Graeme Johanson and Kirsty Williamson
4. Archival and recordkeeping research: Past, present and future
Anne J. Gilliland and Sue Mckemmish
5. The methodological landscape: Information systems and knowledge management
Dubravka Cecez-Kecmanovic and Mary Anne Kennan
Section II Research Methods
6. Survey designs
Kerry Tanne
7. Case study research in information systems
Graeme Shanks and Nargiza Bekmamedova
8. Action research: Theory and practice
Kirsty Williamson
9. Constructivist grounded theory: A 21st century research methodology
James E. Herring
10. Bibliometric research
Gaby Haddow
11. Design-science research
Ron Weber
12. Researching history
Graeme Johanson
13. Ethnographic research
Kirsty Williamson
14. Experimental research
Kerry Tanner
Section III Research Techniques
15. Populations and samples
Kirsty Williamson
16. Questionnaires, individual interviews and focus group interviews
Kirsty Williamson
17. Observation
Kirsty Williamson
18. Quantitative data analysis
Judy Sheard
19. Qualitative data analysis
Kirsty Williamson, Lisa M. Given and Paul Scifleet
Section IV Research Practice and Communication
20. Ethical research practices
Graeme Johanson
21. Managing research data
Mary Anne Kennan
22. Research writing and dissemination
Mary Anne Kennan and Kim M. Thompson
Section V Information Research: Reflections on Past and Future
23. The future of information research
Kirsty Williamson, Graeme Johanson, Alex Byrne, Lisa M. Given, Mary Anne Kennan and Gillian Oliver
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 27th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022207
About the Editor
Kirsty Williamson
Kirsty Williamson has focused her career almost entirely on research since 1996 when she obtained her PhD. For much of that time she was Director of the research group, Information and Telecommunications Needs Research (ITNR), a joint initiative of Monash University and Charles Sturt University in Australia. She has undertaken many research projects and has received many research grants from a range of different non-government and government organisations, including the principal funding body of Australian Universities, the Australian Research Council (ARC). Her research has been widely published.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Monash University and Charles Sturt University, Australia
Graeme Johanson
Graeme Johanson is Director of the Centre for Community Networking Research at Monash University. He has undertaken academic research for 45 years, and his research findings are widely published. He has supervised many research projects, mainly about the evaluation and use of information and communications technologies for the benefit of developing countries and marginalised groups of people. His initial interest in archives, historical documents, and oral history led him to work as a librarian in research institutions for ten years before becoming an academic focusing on information management and community informatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Community Networking Research, Monash University
Reviews
"In their second edition of Research Methods: Information, Systems and Contexts, Williamson and Johanson (2018) have tackled these tensions well, both in their inclusive approach to the book as well as by introducing diverse contexts while keeping to the deep and the oretical roots of the discipline. ...Research Methods is a substantial review and critique of research methods in the discipline, accompanied by useful and interesting reflections." --Library and Information Science Research
"The book that you are about to read provides a fresh perspective on research in information science. There is something for everyone here – whether you are new to research in the discipline, or whether you are a seasoned scholar looking for new and inspiring ideas." --Professor Lisa Given. Associate Dean, Research and Development, Faculty of Health, Arts and Design, Swinburne University of Technology and President, Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T), 2018.
"It is not easy to find anything that addresses both qualitative and quantitative paradigms in library and information studies in detail. Williamson and Johanson’s book thoroughly satisfies these criteria, and is an engaging discussion of fundamental concepts, as well as of the wider research landscape. ...Each chapter has its own extensive references which is more helpful than a single end-of-the-book reference list because it clusters and contextualises the publications. Chapters stand alone as well as contributing to the whole; the book can be dipped into as well as read more comprehensively." -Information Research
"Research Methods is a substantial review and critique of research methods in the discipline, accompanied by useful and interesting reflections. The attention to theory as well as the practical toolkits, resources and cases make the text accessible and relevant to researchers and practitioners at different stages in their research careers." -Information Research