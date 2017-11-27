Research Methods - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081022207, 9780081022214

Research Methods

2nd Edition

Information, Systems, and Contexts

Editors: Kirsty Williamson Graeme Johanson
eBook ISBN: 9780081022214
Paperback ISBN: 9780081022207
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 27th November 2017
Page Count: 622
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
85.00
72.25
134.00
113.90
13400.00
11390.00
95.95
81.56
187.27
159.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
13400.00
11390.00
106.00
90.10
123.00
104.55
134.00
113.90
187.27
159.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Research Methods: Information, Systems, and Contexts, Second Edition, presents up-to-date guidance on how to teach research methods to graduate students and professionals working in information management, information science, librarianship, archives, and records and information systems. It provides a coherent and precise account of current research themes and structures, giving students guidance, appreciation of the scope of research paradigms, and the consequences of specific courses of action. Each of these valuable sections will help users determine the relevance of particular approaches to their own questions.

The book presents academics who teach research and information professionals who carry out research with new resources and guidance on lesser-known research paradigms.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date knowledge of research methods and their applications
  • Provides a coherent and precise account of current research themes and structures through chapters written by authors who are experts in their fields
  • Helps students and researchers understand the range of quantitative and qualitative approaches available for research, as well as how to make practical use of them
  • Provides many illustrations from projects in which authors have been involved, to enhance understanding
  • Emphasises the nexus between formulation of research question and choice of research methodology
  • Enables new researchers to understand the implications of their planning decisions

Readership

Research students, researchers, academics involved in teaching research, information professionals in higher education, research, and corporate libraries working alongside researchers, or carrying out independent research

Table of Contents

Section I Foundations and Framing

1. Research concepts

Kirsty Williamson

2. The fundamentals of research planning

Kirsty Williamson

3. Information research: Patterns and practice

Graeme Johanson and Kirsty Williamson

4. Archival and recordkeeping research: Past, present and future

Anne J. Gilliland and Sue Mckemmish

5. The methodological landscape: Information systems and knowledge management

Dubravka Cecez-Kecmanovic and Mary Anne Kennan

　

Section II Research Methods

6. Survey designs

Kerry Tanne

7. Case study research in information systems

Graeme Shanks and Nargiza Bekmamedova

8. Action research: Theory and practice

Kirsty Williamson

9. Constructivist grounded theory: A 21st century research methodology

James E. Herring

10. Bibliometric research

Gaby Haddow

11. Design-science research

Ron Weber

12. Researching history

Graeme Johanson

13. Ethnographic research

Kirsty Williamson

14. Experimental research

Kerry Tanner

　

Section III Research Techniques

15. Populations and samples

Kirsty Williamson

16. Questionnaires, individual interviews and focus group interviews

Kirsty Williamson

17. Observation

Kirsty Williamson

18. Quantitative data analysis

Judy Sheard

19. Qualitative data analysis

Kirsty Williamson, Lisa M. Given and Paul Scifleet

　

Section IV Research Practice and Communication

20. Ethical research practices

Graeme Johanson

21. Managing research data

Mary Anne Kennan

22. Research writing and dissemination

Mary Anne Kennan and Kim M. Thompson

　

Section V Information Research: Reflections on Past and Future

23. The future of information research

Kirsty Williamson, Graeme Johanson, Alex Byrne, Lisa M. Given, Mary Anne Kennan and Gillian Oliver

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081022214
Paperback ISBN:
9780081022207

About the Editor

Kirsty Williamson

Kirsty Williamson has focused her career almost entirely on research since 1996 when she obtained her PhD. For much of that time she was Director of the research group, Information and Telecommunications Needs Research (ITNR), a joint initiative of Monash University and Charles Sturt University in Australia. She has undertaken many research projects and has received many research grants from a range of different non-government and government organisations, including the principal funding body of Australian Universities, the Australian Research Council (ARC). Her research has been widely published.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Monash University and Charles Sturt University, Australia

Graeme Johanson

Graeme Johanson is Director of the Centre for Community Networking Research at Monash University. He has undertaken academic research for 45 years, and his research findings are widely published. He has supervised many research projects, mainly about the evaluation and use of information and communications technologies for the benefit of developing countries and marginalised groups of people. His initial interest in archives, historical documents, and oral history led him to work as a librarian in research institutions for ten years before becoming an academic focusing on information management and community informatics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Community Networking Research, Monash University

Reviews

"In their second edition of Research Methods: Information, Systems and Contexts, Williamson and Johanson (2018) have tackled these tensions well, both in their inclusive approach to the book as well as by introducing diverse contexts while keeping to the deep and the oretical roots of the discipline. ...Research Methods is a substantial review and critique of research methods in the discipline, accompanied by useful and interesting reflections." --Library and Information Science Research

"The book that you are about to read provides a fresh perspective on research in information science. There is something for everyone here – whether you are new to research in the discipline, or whether you are a seasoned scholar looking for new and inspiring ideas." --Professor Lisa Given. Associate Dean, Research and Development, Faculty of Health, Arts and Design, Swinburne University of Technology and President, Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T), 2018.

"It is not easy to find anything that addresses both qualitative and quantitative paradigms in library and information studies in detail. Williamson and Johanson’s book thoroughly satisfies these criteria, and is an engaging discussion of fundamental concepts, as well as of the wider research landscape. ...Each chapter has its own extensive references which is more helpful than a single end-of-the-book reference list because it clusters and contextualises the publications. Chapters stand alone as well as contributing to the whole; the book can be dipped into as well as read more comprehensively." -Information Research

"Research Methods is a substantial review and critique of research methods in the discipline, accompanied by useful and interesting reflections. The attention to theory as well as the practical toolkits, resources and cases make the text accessible and relevant to researchers and practitioners at different stages in their research careers." -Information Research

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.