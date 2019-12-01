Recent Trends in Carbohydrate Chemistry

Carbohydrate chemistry provides access to carbohydrate-based natural products and synthetic molecules as useful biologically active structures relevant to many healthcare and disease-related biological processes. Recent Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry: Synthesis and Biomedical Applications of Glycans and Glycoconjugates presents the most recent synthetic methodologies in carbohydrate chemistry from an international team of experts.

The volume focuses on the development of inhibitors, vaccines and antimicrobials with novel modes of action. An introduction with relevant background to synthetic glycoconjugate vaccines is included, with focus on synthetic carbohydrate-base vaccines licensed or under development.

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry: Synthesis and Biomedical Applications of Glycans and Glycoconjugates is ideal for researchers working as synthetic organic chemists, as well as conjugation and protein chemists, immunologists, and microbiologists, in academia as well as industry.