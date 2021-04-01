The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. Recent Advances in iPSC Technology, Volume 5 addresses the progress in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) technologies.

Somatic cells can be reprogrammed into iPSCs by the expression of specific transcription factors. These cells are transforming biomedical research in the last 15 years. The volume teaches readers about current advances in the field.

This book describes different technologies and strategies to use iPSCs for biological and clinical benefit. In recent years, remarkable progress has been made in the obtention of iPSCs and their differentiation into several cell types, tissues, and organs using state-of-the-art techniques. These advantages facilitated identification of key targets and definition of the molecular basis of several disorders. This volume will cover hot topics in the iPSC field, such as iPSCs for modeling the cardiovascular toxicities of anticancer therapies, iPSC differentiation through the lens of the noncoding genome, modeling of blood–brain barrier with iPSCs, mathematical modeling of iPSCs, iPSCs to study human brain evolution, selfrenewal in iPSCs, differences and similarities between iPSCs and embryonic stem cells, and more.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists interested in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.