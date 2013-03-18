Reactive Polymers Fundamentals and Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455731497, 9781455731589

Reactive Polymers Fundamentals and Applications

2nd Edition

A Concise Guide to Industrial Polymers

Authors: Johannes Fink
eBook ISBN: 9781455731589
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455731497
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 18th March 2013
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Plastics Design Library (PDL)

PDL Series Editor’s Preface

Preface

Preface to Second Edition

How to Use this Book

Index

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1.1 History

1.2 Monomers

1.3 Special Additives

1.4 Curing

1.5 Properties

1.6 Applications and Uses

1.7 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 2. Poly(urethane)s

2.1 History

2.2 Monomers

2.3 Special Additives

2.4 Curing

2.5 Properties

2.6 Applications and Uses

2.7 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 3. Epoxy Resins

3.1 History

3.2 Monomers

3.3 Special Additives

3.4 Curing

3.5 Properties

3.6 Applications and Uses

3.7 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 4. Phenol/Formaldehyde Resins

4.1 History

4.2 Monomers

4.3 Special Additives

4.4 Curing

4.5 Properties

4.6 Applications and Uses

4.7 Special Formulations

4.8 Testing Methods

References

Chapter 5. Urea/Formaldehyde Resins

5.1 History

5.2 Synthesis of Resin

5.3 Special Additives

5.4 Curing

5.5 Measurement of Curing

5.6 Properties

5.7 Applications and Uses

5.8 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 6. Melamine Resins

6.1 History

6.2 Monomers

6.3 Special Additives

6.4 Properties

6.5 Applications and Uses

6.6 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 7. Furan Resins

7.1 History

7.2 Monomers

7.3 Special Additives

7.4 Curing

7.5 Properties

7.6 Applications and Uses

References

Chapter 8. Silicones

8.1 History

8.2 Monomers

8.3 Modified Types

8.4 Curing

8.5 Crosslinking

8.6 Properties

8.7 Applications and Uses

8.8 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 9. Acrylic Resins

9.1 History

9.2 Monomers

9.3 Special Additives

9.4 Curing

9.5 Properties

9.6 Applications and Uses

9.7 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 10. Cyanate Ester Resins

10.1 History

10.2 Monomers

10.3 Special Additives

10.4 Curing

10.5 Properties

10.6 Applications and Uses

10.7 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 11. Bismaleimide Resins

11.1 Monomers

11.2 Special Additives

11.3 Curing

11.4 Properties

11.5 Applications and Uses

11.6 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 12. Terpene Resins

12.1 History

12.2 Monomers

12.3 Curing

12.4 Properties

12.5 Applications and Uses

12.6 Special Formulations

References

Chapter 13. Cyanoacrylates

13.1 Monomers

13.2 Special Additives

13.3 Curing

13.4 Properties

13.5 Applications and Uses

References

Chapter 14. Benzocyclobutene Resins

14.1 Modified Polymers

14.2 Crosslinkers

14.3 Applications and Uses

References

Chapter 15. Reactive Extrusion

15.1 Extruder

15.2 Compositions of Industrial Polymers

15.3 Biodegradable Compositions

15.4 Chain Extenders

15.5 Related Applications

References

Chapter 16. Compatibilization

16.1 Equipment

16.2 Basic Terms

16.3 Interpenetrating Polymer Networks

16.4 Compatibilization by Additives

16.5 Reactive Compatibilization

16.6 Starch Polyester Blends

16.7 Functionalization of End Groups

References

Chapter 17. Rheology Control

17.1 Melt Flow Rate

17.2 Rheology Control Techniques

17.3 Peroxides for Rheology Control

17.4 Scavengers

17.5 Mechanism of Degradation

17.6 High Melt Flow Poly(propylene)

17.7 Irregular Flow Improvement

17.8 Heterophasic Copolymers

17.9 Poly(propylene)

References

Chapter 18. Grafting

18.1 The Techniques in Grafting

18.2 Polyolefins

18.3 Other Polymers

18.4 Terminal Functionalization

18.5 Grafting onto Surfaces

References

Chapter 19. Acrylic Dental Fillers

19.1 History

19.2 Methods of Development

19.3 Polymeric Composite Filling Materials

19.4 Monomers

19.5 Radical Polymerization

19.6 Inhibitors

19.7 Additives

19.8 Properties

19.9 Applications

References

Chapter 20. Toners

20.1 Toner Components

20.2 Toner Resins

20.3 Manufacture of Toner Resins

20.4 Characterization of Toners

References

Index

Description

The use of reactive polymers enables manufacturers to make chemical changes at a late stage in the production process—these in turn cause changes in performance and properties. Material selection and control of the reaction are essential to acheive optimal performance. The second edition of Reactive Polymers Fundamentals and Applications introduces engineers and scientists to the range of reactive polymers available, explains the reactions that take place, and details applications and performance benefits.

Basic principles and industrial processes are described for each class of reactive resin (thermoset), as well as additives, the curing process, and applications and uses. The initial chapters are devoted to individual resin types (e.g. epoxides, cyanacrylates, etc.); followed by more general chapters on topics such as reactive extrusion and dental applications. Material new to this edition includes the most recent developments, applications and commercial products for each chemical class of thermosets, as well as sections on fabrication methods, reactive biopolymers, recycling of reactive polymers, and case studies. Injection molding of reactive polymers, radiation curing, thermosetting elastomers, and reactive extrusion equipment are all covered as well.

Key Features

  • Most comprehensive source of information about reactive polymers
  • Covers basics as well as most recent developments, including reactive biopolymers, recycling of reactive polymers, nanocomposites, and fluorosilicones
  • Indispensable guide for engineers and advanced students alike—providing extensive literature and patent review

Readership

Engineers involved in developing and manufacturing products made from Reactive Polymers, Students

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455731589
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455731497

About the Authors

Johannes Fink Author

Dr. Fink is a Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry at Montanuniversit Leoben, Austria.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Austria

