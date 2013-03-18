Reactive Polymers Fundamentals and Applications
2nd Edition
A Concise Guide to Industrial Polymers
Table of Contents
Plastics Design Library (PDL)
PDL Series Editor’s Preface
Preface
Preface to Second Edition
How to Use this Book
Index
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Unsaturated Polyester Resins
1.1 History
1.2 Monomers
1.3 Special Additives
1.4 Curing
1.5 Properties
1.6 Applications and Uses
1.7 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 2. Poly(urethane)s
2.1 History
2.2 Monomers
2.3 Special Additives
2.4 Curing
2.5 Properties
2.6 Applications and Uses
2.7 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 3. Epoxy Resins
3.1 History
3.2 Monomers
3.3 Special Additives
3.4 Curing
3.5 Properties
3.6 Applications and Uses
3.7 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 4. Phenol/Formaldehyde Resins
4.1 History
4.2 Monomers
4.3 Special Additives
4.4 Curing
4.5 Properties
4.6 Applications and Uses
4.7 Special Formulations
4.8 Testing Methods
References
Chapter 5. Urea/Formaldehyde Resins
5.1 History
5.2 Synthesis of Resin
5.3 Special Additives
5.4 Curing
5.5 Measurement of Curing
5.6 Properties
5.7 Applications and Uses
5.8 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 6. Melamine Resins
6.1 History
6.2 Monomers
6.3 Special Additives
6.4 Properties
6.5 Applications and Uses
6.6 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 7. Furan Resins
7.1 History
7.2 Monomers
7.3 Special Additives
7.4 Curing
7.5 Properties
7.6 Applications and Uses
References
Chapter 8. Silicones
8.1 History
8.2 Monomers
8.3 Modified Types
8.4 Curing
8.5 Crosslinking
8.6 Properties
8.7 Applications and Uses
8.8 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 9. Acrylic Resins
9.1 History
9.2 Monomers
9.3 Special Additives
9.4 Curing
9.5 Properties
9.6 Applications and Uses
9.7 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 10. Cyanate Ester Resins
10.1 History
10.2 Monomers
10.3 Special Additives
10.4 Curing
10.5 Properties
10.6 Applications and Uses
10.7 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 11. Bismaleimide Resins
11.1 Monomers
11.2 Special Additives
11.3 Curing
11.4 Properties
11.5 Applications and Uses
11.6 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 12. Terpene Resins
12.1 History
12.2 Monomers
12.3 Curing
12.4 Properties
12.5 Applications and Uses
12.6 Special Formulations
References
Chapter 13. Cyanoacrylates
13.1 Monomers
13.2 Special Additives
13.3 Curing
13.4 Properties
13.5 Applications and Uses
References
Chapter 14. Benzocyclobutene Resins
14.1 Modified Polymers
14.2 Crosslinkers
14.3 Applications and Uses
References
Chapter 15. Reactive Extrusion
15.1 Extruder
15.2 Compositions of Industrial Polymers
15.3 Biodegradable Compositions
15.4 Chain Extenders
15.5 Related Applications
References
Chapter 16. Compatibilization
16.1 Equipment
16.2 Basic Terms
16.3 Interpenetrating Polymer Networks
16.4 Compatibilization by Additives
16.5 Reactive Compatibilization
16.6 Starch Polyester Blends
16.7 Functionalization of End Groups
References
Chapter 17. Rheology Control
17.1 Melt Flow Rate
17.2 Rheology Control Techniques
17.3 Peroxides for Rheology Control
17.4 Scavengers
17.5 Mechanism of Degradation
17.6 High Melt Flow Poly(propylene)
17.7 Irregular Flow Improvement
17.8 Heterophasic Copolymers
17.9 Poly(propylene)
References
Chapter 18. Grafting
18.1 The Techniques in Grafting
18.2 Polyolefins
18.3 Other Polymers
18.4 Terminal Functionalization
18.5 Grafting onto Surfaces
References
Chapter 19. Acrylic Dental Fillers
19.1 History
19.2 Methods of Development
19.3 Polymeric Composite Filling Materials
19.4 Monomers
19.5 Radical Polymerization
19.6 Inhibitors
19.7 Additives
19.8 Properties
19.9 Applications
References
Chapter 20. Toners
20.1 Toner Components
20.2 Toner Resins
20.3 Manufacture of Toner Resins
20.4 Characterization of Toners
References
Description
The use of reactive polymers enables manufacturers to make chemical changes at a late stage in the production process—these in turn cause changes in performance and properties. Material selection and control of the reaction are essential to acheive optimal performance. The second edition of Reactive Polymers Fundamentals and Applications introduces engineers and scientists to the range of reactive polymers available, explains the reactions that take place, and details applications and performance benefits.
Basic principles and industrial processes are described for each class of reactive resin (thermoset), as well as additives, the curing process, and applications and uses. The initial chapters are devoted to individual resin types (e.g. epoxides, cyanacrylates, etc.); followed by more general chapters on topics such as reactive extrusion and dental applications. Material new to this edition includes the most recent developments, applications and commercial products for each chemical class of thermosets, as well as sections on fabrication methods, reactive biopolymers, recycling of reactive polymers, and case studies. Injection molding of reactive polymers, radiation curing, thermosetting elastomers, and reactive extrusion equipment are all covered as well.
Key Features
- Most comprehensive source of information about reactive polymers
- Covers basics as well as most recent developments, including reactive biopolymers, recycling of reactive polymers, nanocomposites, and fluorosilicones
- Indispensable guide for engineers and advanced students alike—providing extensive literature and patent review
Readership
Engineers involved in developing and manufacturing products made from Reactive Polymers, Students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 18th March 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731589
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731497
About the Authors
Johannes Fink Author
Dr. Fink is a Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry at Montanuniversit Leoben, Austria.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Macromolecular Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Austria