Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials

1. Introduction to additive manufacturing of biomaterials

Materials for additive manufacturing

2. Additive manufacturing of ceramics

3.Additive manufacturing of metals

4. Additive manufacturing of polymers

5. Additive manufacturing of biological materials

6. Additive manufacturing of composite materials and multimaterials

7. Freeform fabrication of nano-biomaterials using additive manufacturing

Applications of device manufacturing

8. Bioprinting for drug discovery

9. Rapid prototyping techniques for the fabrication of biosensors

10. 3-D Organ printing technologies for tissue engineering applications

11. Bioprinting for tissue engineering

12. Rapid prototyping of complex tissues with laser assisted bioprinting (LAB)

13. Scaffolding hydrogels for rapid prototyping based tissue engineering

Tissues and organs made using additive manufacturing

14. Feasibility of 3D scaffolds for organs

15. Bioprinting for constructing microvascular systems for organs

16. Fabrication of tissue organoids

17. Additive manufacturing technology for bone regeneration

18. Additive manufacturing of a prosthetic limb

19. Future outlook for additive manufacturing and bioprinting