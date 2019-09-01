Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials
2nd Edition
Techniques in Additive Manufacturing
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to additive manufacturing of biomaterials
Materials for additive manufacturing
2. Additive manufacturing of ceramics
3.Additive manufacturing of metals
4. Additive manufacturing of polymers
5. Additive manufacturing of biological materials
6. Additive manufacturing of composite materials and multimaterials
7. Freeform fabrication of nano-biomaterials using additive manufacturing
Applications of device manufacturing
8. Bioprinting for drug discovery
9. Rapid prototyping techniques for the fabrication of biosensors
10. 3-D Organ printing technologies for tissue engineering applications
11. Bioprinting for tissue engineering
12. Rapid prototyping of complex tissues with laser assisted bioprinting (LAB)
13. Scaffolding hydrogels for rapid prototyping based tissue engineering
Tissues and organs made using additive manufacturing
14. Feasibility of 3D scaffolds for organs
15. Bioprinting for constructing microvascular systems for organs
16. Fabrication of tissue organoids
17. Additive manufacturing technology for bone regeneration
18. Additive manufacturing of a prosthetic limb
19. Future outlook for additive manufacturing and bioprinting
Description
Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials: Techniques in Additive Manufacturing, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive review of emerging rapid prototyping technologies, such as bioprinting, for biomedical applications. Rapid prototyping, also known as additive manufacturing, solid freeform fabrication, or 3D printing, can be used to create complex structures and devices for medical applications from solid, powder or liquid precursors. Sections explore a variety of materials, look at applications, and consider the use of rapid prototyping technologies for constructing organs. With its distinguished editor and international team of renowned contributors, this book is a useful, technical resource for scientists and researchers in academia, biomaterials and tissue regeneration.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive review of established and emerging additive manufacturing technologies (such as bioprinting) for medical applications
- Contains chapters that explore the additive manufacturing of nanoscale biomaterials for a range of applications, from drug delivery, to organ printing
- Includes new information on 3D printing on a variety of material classes
Readership
Academic and industry scientists working in the area of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, advanced materials, and biofabrication based tissue regeneration strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026632
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roger Narayan Editor
Roger Narayan, M.D. Ph.D is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University, USA. He has authored over 100 articles on biomaterials, including on rapid prototyping of biomaterials, and is Fellow of ASM International, AAAS, and AIMBE.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, USA