Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081026632

Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials

2nd Edition

Techniques in Additive Manufacturing

Editors: Roger Narayan
Paperback ISBN: 9780081026632
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to additive manufacturing of biomaterials

Materials for additive manufacturing
2. Additive manufacturing of ceramics
3.Additive manufacturing of metals
4. Additive manufacturing of polymers
5. Additive manufacturing of biological materials
6. Additive manufacturing of composite materials and multimaterials
7. Freeform fabrication of nano-biomaterials using additive manufacturing

Applications of device manufacturing
8. Bioprinting for drug discovery
9. Rapid prototyping techniques for the fabrication of biosensors
10. 3-D Organ printing technologies for tissue engineering applications
11. Bioprinting for tissue engineering
12. Rapid prototyping of complex tissues with laser assisted bioprinting (LAB)
13. Scaffolding hydrogels for rapid prototyping based tissue engineering

Tissues and organs made using additive manufacturing
14. Feasibility of 3D scaffolds for organs
15. Bioprinting for constructing microvascular systems for organs
16. Fabrication of tissue organoids
17. Additive manufacturing technology for bone regeneration
18. Additive manufacturing of a prosthetic limb
19. Future outlook for additive manufacturing and bioprinting

Description

Rapid Prototyping of Biomaterials: Techniques in Additive Manufacturing, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive review of emerging rapid prototyping technologies, such as bioprinting, for biomedical applications. Rapid prototyping, also known as additive manufacturing, solid freeform fabrication, or 3D printing, can be used to create complex structures and devices for medical applications from solid, powder or liquid precursors. Sections explore a variety of materials, look at applications, and consider the use of rapid prototyping technologies for constructing organs. With its distinguished editor and international team of renowned contributors, this book is a useful, technical resource for scientists and researchers in academia, biomaterials and tissue regeneration.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive review of established and emerging additive manufacturing technologies (such as bioprinting) for medical applications
  • Contains chapters that explore the additive manufacturing of nanoscale biomaterials for a range of applications, from drug delivery, to organ printing
  • Includes new information on 3D printing on a variety of material classes

Readership

Academic and industry scientists working in the area of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, advanced materials, and biofabrication based tissue regeneration strategies

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081026632

About the Editors

Roger Narayan Editor

Roger Narayan, M.D. Ph.D is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University, USA. He has authored over 100 articles on biomaterials, including on rapid prototyping of biomaterials, and is Fellow of ASM International, AAAS, and AIMBE.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, USA

