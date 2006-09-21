Psychoneuroimmunology
4th Edition
Description
Psychoneuroimmunology is the study of interactions among behavioral, neural and endocrine, and immunologic processes of adaptation. These two volumes provide a clearly written, extensively referenced summary of some of the behavioral, neural and endocrine regulators of immune responses and immunologically mediated disease processes and of the behavioral and neuroendocrine effects of immune system activity. Several chapters expand upon topics reviewed in earlier editions of this series; most chapters cover active areas of research that have not previously been reviewed. As illustrated in this fourth edition, interdisciplinary research continues to provide evidence that the brain and immune system represent a single, integrated system of defense.
Key Features
- Fully revised and updated fourth edition of the classic reference
- Provides a neuroendocrine and immunologic perspective for the behavioral scientist
- Provides a behavioral and neuroscience perspective for the immunologist
- Helps the reader translate basic science findings into clinically relevant information
- Provides the reader with the background for and foundation of integrative research and integrative medicine
- Provides an encyclopedic resource for advanced undergraduates and for pre- and post-doctoral students as well as active researchers
Readership
Academics and researchers in neuroscience, neuropsychology, psychoneuroimmunology, immunology, endocrinology, health psychology. Secondary audience to physicians and psychiatrists
Table of Contents
Exploring the Phylogenetic History of Neural-Immune System Interactions: An Update.
Section I. Neural and Endocrine Effects on Immunity. Overview. Glucocorticoids and immunity: Mechanisms of regulation. Adrenergic Regulation of Immunity. Cholinergic Regulation of Inflammation. Significance of Sensory Neuropeptides and the Immune Response. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide: An Anti-Inflammatory Neuropeptide. Immune-Derived Opioids: Production and Function in Inflammatory Pain. Crosstalk Between Insulin-Like Growth Factors and Proinflammatory Cytokines. The Neuroendocrine System and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Focus on the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis. Sex Steroids and Immunity. Emerging Concepts for the Pathogenesis of Chronic Disabling Inflammatory Diseases: Neuro-Endocrine-Immune Interactions and Evolutionary Biology Neuroendocrine Regulation of Cancer Progression: Biological Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance. Neuroendocrine regulation of cancer progression: II. Immunological mechanisms, clinical relevance, and prophylactic measures.
Section II: Immune System Effects on Neural and Endocrine Processes and Behavior. Overview. Expression and Action of Cytokines in the Brain: Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications. Cytokines, Sickness Behavior, and Depression. The Differential Role of Prostaglandin E2 Receptors in the CNS Response to Systemic Immune Challenge. The Role of Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines in Memory Processes and Neural Pasticity. Aging, Neuroinflammation and Behavior. Neuroimmune Interactions and Pain: The Role of Immune and Glial Cells. Cytokines and Non-Immune Brain Injury. The Interaction Between Brain Inflammation and Systemic Infection.
Section III: Behavior and Immunity. Overview. Mother-Infant Interactions and the Development of Immunity from Conception through Weaning. Social Dominance and Immunity in Animals. Social Context as an Individual Difference in Psychoneuroimmunology. Psychoneuroimmunology of Depressive Disorder: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications. Immune and Neuroendocrine Alterations in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Psychoneuroimmunologic Aspects of Alcohol and Substance Abuse. Schizophrenia and Immunity. Sleep and the Immune System. Emotions and the Immune System. Behaviorally Conditioned Enhancement of Immune Responses. Exercise and Immunity: Clinical Studies Behavioral Interventions: Immunologic Mediators and Disease Outcomes.
Section IV: Stress and Immunity. Overview. Stress: A System of the Whole. Bidirectional Effects of Stress on Immune Function: Possible Explanations for Salubrious as Well as Harmful Effects. Positive Affect and Immune Function. Close Relationships and Immunity. Stress and Allergic Diseases. Stress, Neuroendocrine Hormones, and Wound Healing: Human Models. Stress and Wound Healing: Animal Models. Reactivation of Latent Herpes Viruses in Astronauts. Psychosocial Influences in Oncology: An Expanded Model of Biobehavioral Mechanisms. Stress Associated Immune Dysregulation Can Effect Antibody and T-cell Responses to Vaccines.
Section V. Psychoneuroimmunology and Pathphysiology.
Overview.
Psychoneuroimmunological Pathways Involved in Acute Coronary Syndromes. Psychosocial Factors and Coronary Heart Disease: The Role of Psychoneuroimmunological Processes. Endocrine and Immune Responses to Stress in Chronic Inflammatory Skin Disorder (Atopic Dermatitis). Obesity and Immunity.
Endogenous Extracellular Hsp72 Release is an Adaptive Feature of the Acute Stress Response Cold-Restraint-Induced Immune and Biochemical Changes Inhibit Host Resistance to Listeria. Psychobiology of HIV Infection. Stress-Induced Modulation of the Immune Response To Herpes Simplex Virus Infections. Stress-Induced Modulation of Innate Resistance and Adaptive Immunity to Influenza Viral Infection. Social Stress Alters the Severity of a Virally Initiated Model of Multiple Sclerosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 21st September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465012
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885763
About the Editor-in-Chief
Robert Ader
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester, New York, U.S.A.