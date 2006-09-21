Exploring the Phylogenetic History of Neural-Immune System Interactions: An Update.

Section I. Neural and Endocrine Effects on Immunity. Overview. Glucocorticoids and immunity: Mechanisms of regulation. Adrenergic Regulation of Immunity. Cholinergic Regulation of Inflammation. Significance of Sensory Neuropeptides and the Immune Response. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide: An Anti-Inflammatory Neuropeptide. Immune-Derived Opioids: Production and Function in Inflammatory Pain. Crosstalk Between Insulin-Like Growth Factors and Proinflammatory Cytokines. The Neuroendocrine System and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Focus on the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal Axis. Sex Steroids and Immunity. Emerging Concepts for the Pathogenesis of Chronic Disabling Inflammatory Diseases: Neuro-Endocrine-Immune Interactions and Evolutionary Biology Neuroendocrine Regulation of Cancer Progression: Biological Mechanisms and Clinical Relevance. Neuroendocrine regulation of cancer progression: II. Immunological mechanisms, clinical relevance, and prophylactic measures.

Section II: Immune System Effects on Neural and Endocrine Processes and Behavior. Overview. Expression and Action of Cytokines in the Brain: Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications. Cytokines, Sickness Behavior, and Depression. The Differential Role of Prostaglandin E2 Receptors in the CNS Response to Systemic Immune Challenge. The Role of Pro-Inflammatory Cytokines in Memory Processes and Neural Pasticity. Aging, Neuroinflammation and Behavior. Neuroimmune Interactions and Pain: The Role of Immune and Glial Cells. Cytokines and Non-Immune Brain Injury. The Interaction Between Brain Inflammation and Systemic Infection.

Section III: Behavior and Immunity. Overview. Mother-Infant Interactions and the Development of Immunity from Conception through Weaning. Social Dominance and Immunity in Animals. Social Context as an Individual Difference in Psychoneuroimmunology. Psychoneuroimmunology of Depressive Disorder: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications. Immune and Neuroendocrine Alterations in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Psychoneuroimmunologic Aspects of Alcohol and Substance Abuse. Schizophrenia and Immunity. Sleep and the Immune System. Emotions and the Immune System. Behaviorally Conditioned Enhancement of Immune Responses. Exercise and Immunity: Clinical Studies Behavioral Interventions: Immunologic Mediators and Disease Outcomes.

Section IV: Stress and Immunity. Overview. Stress: A System of the Whole. Bidirectional Effects of Stress on Immune Function: Possible Explanations for Salubrious as Well as Harmful Effects. Positive Affect and Immune Function. Close Relationships and Immunity. Stress and Allergic Diseases. Stress, Neuroendocrine Hormones, and Wound Healing: Human Models. Stress and Wound Healing: Animal Models. Reactivation of Latent Herpes Viruses in Astronauts. Psychosocial Influences in Oncology: An Expanded Model of Biobehavioral Mechanisms. Stress Associated Immune Dysregulation Can Effect Antibody and T-cell Responses to Vaccines.

Section V. Psychoneuroimmunology and Pathphysiology. Overview.

Psychoneuroimmunological Pathways Involved in Acute Coronary Syndromes. Psychosocial Factors and Coronary Heart Disease: The Role of Psychoneuroimmunological Processes. Endocrine and Immune Responses to Stress in Chronic Inflammatory Skin Disorder (Atopic Dermatitis). Obesity and Immunity.

Endogenous Extracellular Hsp72 Release is an Adaptive Feature of the Acute Stress Response Cold-Restraint-Induced Immune and Biochemical Changes Inhibit Host Resistance to Listeria. Psychobiology of HIV Infection. Stress-Induced Modulation of the Immune Response To Herpes Simplex Virus Infections. Stress-Induced Modulation of Innate Resistance and Adaptive Immunity to Influenza Viral Infection. Social Stress Alters the Severity of a Virally Initiated Model of Multiple Sclerosis.