Psychology and Climate Change
1st Edition
Human Perceptions, Impacts, and Responses
Description
Psychology and Climate Change: Human Perceptions, Impacts, and Responses organizes and summarizes recent psychological research that relates to the issue of climate change. The book covers topics such as how people perceive and respond to climate change, how people understand and communicate about the issue, how it impacts individuals and communities, particularly vulnerable communities, and how individuals and communities can best prepare for and mitigate negative climate change impacts. It addresses the topic at multiple scales, from individuals to close social networks and communities. Further, it considers the role of social diversity in shaping vulnerability and reactions to climate change.
Psychology and Climate Change describes the implications of psychological processes such as perceptions and motivations (e.g., risk perception, motivated cognition, denial), emotional responses, group identities, mental health and well-being, sense of place, and behavior (mitigation and adaptation). The book strives to engage diverse stakeholders, from multiple disciplines in addition to psychology, and at every level of decision making - individual, community, national, and international, to understand the ways in which human capabilities and tendencies can and should shape policy and action to address the urgent and very real issue of climate change.
Key Features
- Examines the role of knowledge, norms, experience, and social context in climate change awareness and action
- Considers the role of identity threat, identity-based motivation, and belonging
- Presents a conceptual framework for classifying individual and household behavior
- Develops a model to explain environmentally sustainable behavior
- Draws on what we know about participation in collective action
- Describes ways to improve the effectiveness of climate change communication efforts
- Discusses the difference between acute climate change events and slowly-emerging changes on our mental health
- Addresses psychological stress and injury related to global climate change from an intersectional justice perspective
- Promotes individual and community resilience
Readership
Researchers and students who study environmental psychology, social psychology, behavior change, and environmental studies. A secondary market for those who make policy regarding climate change
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Psychology and climate change
Susan Clayton and Christie Manning
Part I: Perceptions and Communication
2. Perceptions of climate change
Lorraine Whitmarsh and Stuart Capstick
3. Climate change communication: Challenges, insights, and opportunities
Ezra M. Markowitz and Meaghan L. Guckian
4. Social construction of scientifically grounded climate change discussions
Janet K. Swim, Nathaniel Geiger, Julie Sweetland and John Fraser
5. A diversity science approach to climate change
Adam R. Pearson and Jonathon P. Schuldt
Part II: Responding to Climate Change
6. Understanding responses to climate change: Psychological barriers to mitigation and a new theory of behavioral choice
Robert Gifford, Karine Lacroix and Angel Chen
7. Contributions of psychology to limiting climate change: Opportunities through consumer behavior
Kimberly S. Wolske and Paul C. Stern
8. Environmental protection through societal change: What psychology knows about collective climate action and what it needs to find out
Sebastian Bamberg, Jonas Rees and Maxie Schulte
Part III: Wellbeing and Resilience
9. Threats to mental health and wellbeing associated with climate change
Christie Manning and Susan Clayton
10. Individual impacts and resilience
Thomas J. Doherty
11. Psychological perspectives on community resilience and climate change: Insights, examples, and directions for future research
Daniel A. Chapman, Carlie D. Trott, Linda Silka, Brian Lickel and Susan Clayton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131312
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131305
About the Editor
Susan Clayton
Susan Clayton is the Whitmore-Williams Professor of Psychology at the College of Wooster. She is the editor of The Oxford Handbook of Environmental and Conservation Psychology (2012) and the co-author of Conservation Psychology: Understanding and Promoting Human Care for Nature (20015), as well as co-authoring or co-editing three other books. She was a co-author of the 2010 APA Task Force on Psychology and Global Climate Change. She is the former president of the Society for Environmental, Population, and Conservation Psychology and of the Society for the Psychological Study of Social issues. She has given numerous psychology and climate change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitmore-Williams Professor of Psychology, The College of Wooster
Christie Manning
Christie Manning is a faculty member of the Department of Environmental Studies at Macalester College. She is co-author of the textbook Psychology for Sustainability, Fourth Edition (Routledge 2016). Her interdisciplinary research explores the effectiveness of community-based initiatives to mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts. She has given many presentations on the role of psychology in facilitating climate adaption efforts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies and Department of Psychology Associate Director, Educating Sustainability Ambassadors Macalester College
Reviews
