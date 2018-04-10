Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Discovery and Development of Calcimimetic and Calcilytic Compounds
Edward F. Nemeth, Bradford C. Van Wagenen and Manuel F. Balandrin
2. VMAT2 Inhibitors and the Path to Ingrezza (Valbenazine)
Nicole D. Harriott, John P. Williams, Evan B. Smith, Haig P. Bozigian and Dimitri E. Grigoriadis
3. Current Trends in Macrocyclic Drug Discovery and Beyond-Ro5
Sulejman Alihodzic, Mirjana Bukvic, Ivaylo J. Elenkov, Antun Hutinec, Sanja Koštrun, Dijana Pesic, Gordon Saxty, Linda Tomaškovic and Dinko Ziher
4. Recent Progress in the Discovery and Development of Small-Molecule Modulators of CFTR
Phil R. Kym, Xueqing Wang, Mathieu Pizzonero and Steven E. Van der Plas
5. Big Data in Drug Discovery
Nathan Brown, Jean Cambruzzi, Peter J. Cox, Mark Davies, James Dunbar, Dean Plumbley, Matthew A. Sellwood, Aaron Sim, Bryn I. Williams-Jones, Magdalena Zwierzyna and David W. Sheppard
Description
Progress in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 57, provides a review of eclectic developments in medicinal chemistry, with this volume including chapters on the CaSR field, CFTR modulators in cystic fibrosis, macrocycles, VMAT2 inhibitors, and Big Data in Drug Discovery.
Key Features
- Provides extended, timely reviews of topics in medicinal chemistry
- Contains targets and technologies relevant to the discovery of tomorrow’s drugs
- Presents analyses of successful drug discovery programs
Readership
Everyone interested in the strategy and practice of the preclinical phases of the creation of new medicines. Those wishing to understand the drivers of drug design or expand their knowledge of therapeutic target classes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152133
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Witty Serial Editor
Dr David Witty has more than 20 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a medicinal chemist and project leader working principally in areas of anti-infectives, metabolic diseases, cognition and pain, delivering clinical candidates for several conditions. He led IT Strategy within the Neurology division of GSK, developing and deploying the first Electronic Notebooks for drug discovery to sites in the UK and Singapore. He has contributed more than 90 scientific papers, reviews, patents and books on medicinal and synthetic chemistry.
In 2010 David and several colleagues successfully raised $35M in venture funding to found Convergence Pharmaceuticals, a specialist ion channel company focused on the development of novel treatments for pain, based in Cambridge UK. David presently leads their discovery programme and manages scientific operations within the business.
David is chairman of the Fine Chemicals Group of the Society of Chemical Industry, with responsibility for the delivery of conferences, seminars and training courses for chemists throughout the UK and Europe, and advising parliamentary bodies on matters of relevance to the UK chemical industry.
Since 2008 David has been a STEM ambassador for SETPOINT, introducing school students at both primary and secondary level to the excitement and possibilities of pursuing scientific careers, through workshops, lectures and competitions.
Affiliations and Expertise
WITNET LTD, Cambridge, UK
Brian Cox Serial Editor
Professor Brian Cox is at University of Sussex, Brighton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sussex, Brighton, UK