Principles of Combinatorics, Volume 72

Berge's Principles of Combinatorics is now an acknowledged classic work of the field. Complementary to his previous books, Berge's introduction deals largely with enumeration. The choice of topics is balanced, the presentation elegant, and the text can be followed by anyone with an interest in the subject with only a little algebra required as a background. Some topics were here described for the first time, including Robinston-Shensted theorum, the Eden-Schutzenberger theorum, and facts connecting Young diagrams, trees, and the symmetric group.