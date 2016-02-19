Principles of Combinatorics, Volume 72
1st Edition
Editors: Berge
eBook ISBN: 9780080955810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 175
Description
Berge's Principles of Combinatorics is now an acknowledged classic work of the field. Complementary to his previous books, Berge's introduction deals largely with enumeration. The choice of topics is balanced, the presentation elegant, and the text can be followed by anyone with an interest in the subject with only a little algebra required as a background. Some topics were here described for the first time, including Robinston-Shensted theorum, the Eden-Schutzenberger theorum, and facts connecting Young diagrams, trees, and the symmetric group.
