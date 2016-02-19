Principles of Combinatorics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120897506, 9780080955810

Principles of Combinatorics, Volume 72

1st Edition

Editors: Berge
eBook ISBN: 9780080955810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 175
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.95
39.91
37.86
32.18
53.00
45.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Berge's Principles of Combinatorics is now an acknowledged classic work of the field. Complementary to his previous books, Berge's introduction deals largely with enumeration. The choice of topics is balanced, the presentation elegant, and the text can be followed by anyone with an interest in the subject with only a little algebra required as a background. Some topics were here described for the first time, including Robinston-Shensted theorum, the Eden-Schutzenberger theorum, and facts connecting Young diagrams, trees, and the symmetric group.

Details

No. of pages:
175
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955810

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.