Principles of Behavioral Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725752, 9780080919898

Principles of Behavioral Genetics

1st Edition

Authors: Robert RH Anholt Trudy Mackay
eBook ISBN: 9780080919898
Paperback ISBN: 9780123725752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 334
Description

Principles of Behavioral Genetics provides an introduction to the fascinating science that aims to understand how our genes determine what makes us tick. It presents a comprehensive overview of the relationship between genes, brain, and behavior.

Introductory chapters give clear explanations of basic processes of the nervous system and fundamental principles of genetics of complex traits without excessive statistical jargon. Individual chapters describe the genetics of social interactions, olfaction and taste, memory and learning, circadian behavior, locomotion, sleep, and addiction, as well as the evolution of behavior.

Whereas the focus is on genetics, neurobiological and ecological aspects are also included to provide intellectual breadth. The book uses examples that span the gamut from classical model organisms to non-model systems and human biology, and include both laboratory and field studies. Samples of historical information accentuate the text to provide the reader with an appreciation of the history of the field.

This book will be a valuable resource for future generations of scientists who focus on the field of behavioral genetics.

Key Features

  • Defines the emerging science of behavioral genetics
  • Engagingly written by two leading experts in behavioral genetics
  • Clear explanations of basic quantitative genetic, neurogenetic and genomic applications to the study of behavior
  • Numerous examples ranging from model organisms to non-model systems and humans
  • Concise overviews and summaries for each chapter

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in genetics, neuroscience, or ecology courses on behavior.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction and Historical Perspective

Overview

The Rise of the Modern Field of Behavioral Genetics

The Modern Evolutionary Synthesis

The Rise of Molecular Genetics

A Brief History of Neuroscience

The Emergence of Behavioral Genetics

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 2: Mechanisms of Neural Communication

Overview

Transmission of Information in the Nervous System

The Resting Membrane Potential

The Mechanism of the Action Potential

Ion Channels, G-protein-coupled Receptors, and Signal Transduction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 3: Functional Organization of the Nervous System

Overview

The Organization of the Mammalian Nervous System

Communication between the Brain and the Periphery

Organization of the Nervous System in Insects

Neurotransmitters

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 4: Measuring Behavior: Sources of Genetic and Environmental Variation

Overview

Behavioral Assays

Controlling Experimental Variation

Sources of Variation in Behavior

Effects of Mutations on Behavioral Phenotypes

Environmental Variation

Gene – Environment Correlation and Interaction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 5: Mapping Genotype to Phenotype in Populations

Overview

Genes in Populations: Random Mating

Genes in Populations: Inbreeding

Quantitative Genetic Model

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 6: Partitioning Phenotypic Variance and Heritability

Overview

Components of Variance in Random Mating Populations

Genotype–Environment Correlation and Interaction

Partitioning Phenotypic Variance

Heritability : The Concept

Controlling and Estimating Environmental Components of Variation

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 7: Estimating Heritability

Overview

Phenotypic Resemblance between Relatives

Genetic Causes of Covariance between Relatives

Environmental Causes of the Relationship between Relatives

Heritability Estimates in Humans

Heritability in Other Populations

Estimates of Heritability for Behavioral Traits

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 8: Quantitative Trait Locus Mapping

Overview

Linkage Mapping

Interval Mapping

Statistical Analysis

Association Mapping

Quantitative Trait Locus End Game

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 9: Mutagenesis and Transgenesis

Overview

The Occurrence or Induction of Mutations

Homologous Recombination

Transposon -mediated Mutagenesis

The GAL4-UAS Binary Expression System in Drosophila

RNA Interference

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 10: Genomics Approaches in Behavioral Genetics

Overview

Detecting Large-scale Gene Expression

Parallel Sequencing and Transcriptional Analysis

Plasticity of Transcriptional Profiles

Analysis of Whole-genome Expression Microarray

Defining Statistical Signifi cance Threshold

Identifying Genetic Networks

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 11: Neurogenetics of Activity and Sleep

Overview

Locomotion

Genetics of Human Locomotion Disorders

Circadian Rhythms

Sleep

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 12: Genetics of Social Interactions

Overview

Social Environment and the Genes–Brain–Behavior Paradigm

Social Cooperation and Fitness

Courtship and Mate Selection

Affiliative Behavior

Aggression and the Establishment of Social Hierarchies

Division of Labor: The Genetics of Social Structure

Aggregation Behavior

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 13: Genetics of Olfaction and Taste

Overview

The Study of Olfaction

The Discovery of Odorant Receptors

Transgenic Approaches to Determine Odorant Receptor Response Profiles

Transgenic Approaches to Map Projection Patterns of Olfactory Sensory Neurons

The Use of Transgenic Reporter Genes to Visualize Odor Coding

Taste and Gustatory Receptors

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 14: Learning and Memory

Overview

Forming Memories

Memory Formation: Cellular Mechanisms

Harnessing the Power of Genetics: Learning in Drosophila

Identifying Genetic Networks for Learning and Memory

Learning Disabilities

Neurodegeneration and Memory Impairment: Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 15: Genetics of Addiction

Overview

Hallmarks of Addiction

Alcoholism

Linkage and Association Studies

Alcohol Sensitivity in Model Organisms

Alcohol-related Phenotypes in Rodent Models

Smoking

Drug Addiction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 16: Evolution of Behavior

Overview

Population Genetics and Evolution

Models of Evolution

Selection Models

Assessing Deviations from Neutrality

Behavior as a Vehicle for Evolution

Insect–Host Plant Interactions: An Example of Evolutionary Adaptation

Co-evolution of Sexual Communication Systems

The Evolutionary Genetics of Burrowing and Nest Building

The Astounding Diversity of Cichlids and Sticklebacks

Understanding the Evolution of Behavior: How Much Do We Really Know?

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Glossary

Index


About the Author

Robert RH Anholt

Affiliations and Expertise

W.M. Keck Center for Behavioral Biology, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, U.S.A.

Trudy Mackay

