Principles of Behavioral Genetics

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction and Historical Perspective

Overview

The Rise of the Modern Field of Behavioral Genetics

The Modern Evolutionary Synthesis

The Rise of Molecular Genetics

A Brief History of Neuroscience

The Emergence of Behavioral Genetics

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 2: Mechanisms of Neural Communication

Overview

Transmission of Information in the Nervous System

The Resting Membrane Potential

The Mechanism of the Action Potential

Ion Channels, G-protein-coupled Receptors, and Signal Transduction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 3: Functional Organization of the Nervous System

Overview

The Organization of the Mammalian Nervous System

Communication between the Brain and the Periphery

Organization of the Nervous System in Insects

Neurotransmitters

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 4: Measuring Behavior: Sources of Genetic and Environmental Variation

Overview

Behavioral Assays

Controlling Experimental Variation

Sources of Variation in Behavior

Effects of Mutations on Behavioral Phenotypes

Environmental Variation

Gene – Environment Correlation and Interaction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 5: Mapping Genotype to Phenotype in Populations

Overview

Genes in Populations: Random Mating

Genes in Populations: Inbreeding

Quantitative Genetic Model

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 6: Partitioning Phenotypic Variance and Heritability

Overview

Components of Variance in Random Mating Populations

Genotype–Environment Correlation and Interaction

Partitioning Phenotypic Variance

Heritability : The Concept

Controlling and Estimating Environmental Components of Variation

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 7: Estimating Heritability

Overview

Phenotypic Resemblance between Relatives

Genetic Causes of Covariance between Relatives

Environmental Causes of the Relationship between Relatives

Heritability Estimates in Humans

Heritability in Other Populations

Estimates of Heritability for Behavioral Traits

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 8: Quantitative Trait Locus Mapping

Overview

Linkage Mapping

Interval Mapping

Statistical Analysis

Association Mapping

Quantitative Trait Locus End Game

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 9: Mutagenesis and Transgenesis

Overview

The Occurrence or Induction of Mutations

Homologous Recombination

Transposon -mediated Mutagenesis

The GAL4-UAS Binary Expression System in Drosophila

RNA Interference

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 10: Genomics Approaches in Behavioral Genetics

Overview

Detecting Large-scale Gene Expression

Parallel Sequencing and Transcriptional Analysis

Plasticity of Transcriptional Profiles

Analysis of Whole-genome Expression Microarray

Defining Statistical Signifi cance Threshold

Identifying Genetic Networks

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 11: Neurogenetics of Activity and Sleep

Overview

Locomotion

Genetics of Human Locomotion Disorders

Circadian Rhythms

Sleep

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 12: Genetics of Social Interactions

Overview

Social Environment and the Genes–Brain–Behavior Paradigm

Social Cooperation and Fitness

Courtship and Mate Selection

Affiliative Behavior

Aggression and the Establishment of Social Hierarchies

Division of Labor: The Genetics of Social Structure

Aggregation Behavior

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 13: Genetics of Olfaction and Taste

Overview

The Study of Olfaction

The Discovery of Odorant Receptors

Transgenic Approaches to Determine Odorant Receptor Response Profiles

Transgenic Approaches to Map Projection Patterns of Olfactory Sensory Neurons

The Use of Transgenic Reporter Genes to Visualize Odor Coding

Taste and Gustatory Receptors

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 14: Learning and Memory

Overview

Forming Memories

Memory Formation: Cellular Mechanisms

Harnessing the Power of Genetics: Learning in Drosophila

Identifying Genetic Networks for Learning and Memory

Learning Disabilities

Neurodegeneration and Memory Impairment: Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 15: Genetics of Addiction

Overview

Hallmarks of Addiction

Alcoholism

Linkage and Association Studies

Alcohol Sensitivity in Model Organisms

Alcohol-related Phenotypes in Rodent Models

Smoking

Drug Addiction

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Chapter 16: Evolution of Behavior

Overview

Population Genetics and Evolution

Models of Evolution

Selection Models

Assessing Deviations from Neutrality

Behavior as a Vehicle for Evolution

Insect–Host Plant Interactions: An Example of Evolutionary Adaptation

Co-evolution of Sexual Communication Systems

The Evolutionary Genetics of Burrowing and Nest Building

The Astounding Diversity of Cichlids and Sticklebacks

Understanding the Evolution of Behavior: How Much Do We Really Know?

Summary

Study Questions

Recommended Reading

Glossary

