Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders
3rd Edition
Description
Offering a state-of-the-art, authoritative summary of the most relevant scientific and clinical advances in the field, Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders provides the expert guidance you need to diagnose and manage the full range of these challenging conditions. Superb summary tables, a large video library, and a new, easy-to-navigate format help you find information quickly and apply it in your practice. Based on the authors’ popular Aspen Course of Movement Disorders in conjunction with the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, this 3rd Edition is an indispensable resource for movement disorder specialists, general neurologists, and neurology residents.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323310710
About the Authors
Joseph Jankovic
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Mark Hallett
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Michael S Okun
Affiliations and Expertise
Adelaide Lackner Associate Professor of Medicine Co-Director Movement Disorders Center
Cynthia Comella
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, IL
Stanley Fahn
Affiliations and Expertise
H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY
