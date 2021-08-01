Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323310710

Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders

3rd Edition

Authors: Joseph Jankovic Mark Hallett Michael S Okun Cynthia Comella Stanley Fahn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323310710
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 564
Description

Offering a state-of-the-art, authoritative summary of the most relevant scientific and clinical advances in the field, Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders provides the expert guidance you need to diagnose and manage the full range of these challenging conditions. Superb summary tables, a large video library, and a new, easy-to-navigate format help you find information quickly and apply it in your practice. Based on the authors’ popular Aspen Course of Movement Disorders in conjunction with the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, this 3rd Edition is an indispensable resource for movement disorder specialists, general neurologists, and neurology residents.

About the Authors

Joseph Jankovic

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Mark Hallett

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

Michael S Okun

Affiliations and Expertise

Adelaide Lackner Associate Professor of Medicine Co-Director Movement Disorders Center

Cynthia Comella

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, IL

Stanley Fahn

Affiliations and Expertise

H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY

