Principles and Practice of Laser Dentistry
1st Edition
Description
Expand your skills in the rapidly growing field of laser dentistry! Principles and Practice of Laser Dentistry uses a concise, evidence-based approach in describing protocols and procedures. Dr. Robert A. Convissar, a renowned lecturer on this subject, has assembled a diverse panel of international contributors; he’s also one of the first general dentists to use lasers in his practice. The book covers the history of lasers in dentistry and laser research, plus the use of lasers in periodontics, periodontal surgery, oral pathology, implantology, fixed and removable prosthetics, cosmetic procedures, endodontics, operative dentistry, pediatrics, orthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Full-color images show the latest laser technology, surgical techniques, and key steps in patient treatment.
Key Features
- Full-color photos and illustrations demonstrate surgical techniques and key teaching points.
- A Laser Fundamentals chapter describes the physics of lasers and the wavelengths that can produce better outcomes.
- Introducing Lasers into the Dental Practice chapter provides guidelines on investing in laser technology and in marketing this new procedure.
- Clinical Tip and Caution boxes include advice and alerts that can only be offered by a seasoned practitioner of 27 years.
Table of Contents
1. Einstein's Splendid Light: Origins and Dental Applications
2. Laser Fundamentals
3. Laser-Assisted Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
4. Laser in Surgical Periodontics
5. Regenerative Laser Periodontal Therapy
6. Oral Surgery for the General Practitioner
7. Lasers in Implant Dentistry
8. Lasers in Fixed Prosthetic and Cosmetic Reconstruction
9. Laser-Enhanced Removable Prosthetic Reconstruction
10. Lasers in Endodontics
11. Lasers in Restorative Dentistry
12. Lasers in Pediatric Dentistry
13. Soft Tissue Lasers in Orthodontics
14. Lasers in Major Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
15. Low-Level Lasers in Dentistry
16. Introducing Lasers into the Dental Practice
17. Laser Dentistry Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 17th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168441
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323062060
About the Author
Robert Convissar
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Laser Dentistry, New York Hospital Queens, Private Practice, New York, NY DDS, FAGD, Director, Laser Dentistry, New YorK Hospital Queens, Private Practce, New York, New York
