Practical Guide to Obesity Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of obesity management with this concise, practical resource by Dr. Jolanta Weaver. Ideal for any health care professional who cares for patients with a weight problem. This easy-to-read reference addresses a wide range of topics – including advice on how to "unpack" the behavioral causes of obesity in order to facilitate change, manage effective communication with patients suffering with weight problems and future directions in obesity medicine.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information on obesity, including hormones and weight problems, co-morbidities in obesity, genetics and the onset of obesity, behavioral aspects and psychosocial approaches to obesity management, energy and metabolism management, and more.
- Discusses pharmacotherapies and surgical approaches to obesity.
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Weaver: Practical Guide to Obesity Medicine
Preface: Mulifaceted approach to obesity management
Part I: The size of the problem
1. The global problem of obesity
2. Health Economics of obesity
Part II: Hormones and weight problems
3. Glucagon-like peptide 1 in the pathophysiology and pharmacotherapy of clinical obesity
4. Obesity, cortisol excess and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis
5. Thyroid and weight
6. OBESITY AND POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME
Part III: Co-morbidities in obesity
7. The role of human gut microbiota in obesity
8. Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
9. Obesity and Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
10. Lipid disorders in obesity
11. Obesity and the effects on the Respiratory System
12. The effect of obesity on reproductive health
13. Obesity and pregnancy
Part IV: Genetics and onset of obesity
14. Genetics of obesity
15. Childhood Obestity
Part V: Bevioural aspects and psychosocial approach to obesity management
16. Obesity and depression
17. Visual Biases in Estimating Body Size
18. Eating disorders and obesity
19. Motivational interviewing and mindfullness in weight management
Part VI: Energy and metabolism management
20. The Role of Physical Activity and Exercise in Managing Obesity and Achieving Weight Loss
21. Weight management programmes
22. Breakfast for the prevention and treatment of obesity
23. Overview of a Range of Diets in Obesity Management
24. New approach to type 2 diabetes reversal in obesity: acute calorie restriction
Part VII: Pharmacotherapies in obesity
25. Historical drug therapies in obesity
26. New therapies in obesity
Part VIII: Surgical approach
27. Medical management of patients before and after bariatric surgery
28. Surgical management of obesity
29. Psychological management before and after weight loss surgery
30. Dietary interventions for weight loss and essential aspects of nutrition post bariatric surgery
Part IX: Bottom line
31. The future of Obesity Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496001
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485593
About the Author
Jolanta Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne