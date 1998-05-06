Polymer Synthesis and Characterization
1st Edition
A Laboratory Manual
This laboratory manual covers important techniques for polymer synthesis and characterization, and provides newcomers with a comprehensive introduction to the basic principles of highlighted techniques. The reader will benefit from the clear writing style and straightforward approach to fairly complex ideas. The book also provides references that the more advanced reader can use to obtain in-depth explanations of techniques. Polymer Synthesis and Characterization will serve as a useful resource for industrial technicians and researchers in polymer chemistry and physics, material science, and analytical chemistry.
- Combines the extensive industrial and teaching experience of the authors
- Introduces the user to the concept of "Good Manufacturing Practice"
- Presents experiments that are representative of a wide variety of polymerization and characterization methods
- Includes numerous references for more advanced students, technicians, and researcher
Upper division undergraduate and first year graduate students in polymer chemistry, as well as industrial chemists individually or involved in corporate training. Students will be enrolled in both chemistry and materials science departments.
Polymer Syntheses: A. Polymerization of Styrene: Experiment 1: Preparation of Polystyrene by the Free Radical Polymerization Process. Experiment 2: Preparation of Polystyrene by the Emulsion Polymerization Process. Experiment 3: Preparation of Polystyrene by the Anionic Polymerization Method. Experiment 4: Preparation of Polystyrene by the Cationic Polymerization Process. B. Polymerization of Acrylic Esters: Experiment 5: Bulk Photopolymerization of Methyl Methacrylate: A Test Tube Demonstration. Experiment 6: Suspension Polymerization of Methyl Methacrylate. Experiment 7: Redox Emulsion Polymerization of Ethyl Acrylate. C. Polyamides: Experiment 8: Preparation of Poly(hexamethylene sebacamide)(Nylon 6-10) by the Interfacial Polymerization Technique. D. Polyesters: Experiment 9: Preparation of Poly(1,4-butylene isophthalate). E. Epoxy Resins: Experiment 10: Preparation of A Cured Epoxy Resin by the Room Temperature Reaction ofBisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether with Polyamines. F. Vinyl Acetate Polymers and Reactions: Experiment 11: Seed Emulsion Terpolymerization of Vinyl Acetate, Butyl Acrylate, and Vinyl Neodecanoate with Gradual Monomer and Initiator Additions. Experiment 12: Preparation of Poly(vinyl alcohol) by the Alcoholysis of Poly(vinyl Acetate). Polymer Characterization: Experiment 13: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. Experiment 14: Infrared Spectroscopy. Experiment 15: Thermogravimetric Analysis. Experiment 16:Differential Scanning Calorimetry. Experiment 17: Dilute Solution Viscosity of Polymers. Experiment 18: Gel Permeation Chromatography. Experiment 19: Light Scattering. Experiment 20: End Group Analysis. Experiment 21: X-Ray Diffraction. Experiment 22: Optical Microscopy. Experiment 23: Dynamic Mechanical Analysis. Subject Index.
- 212
- English
- © Academic Press 1998
- 6th May 1998
- Academic Press
- 9780080539218
- 9780126182408
Stanley Sandler
Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.
Elf Atochem North America
Wolf Karo
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
Polysciences Inc.
JoAnne Bonesteel
Elf Atochem North America
Eli Pearce
Polytechnic University
"...recommended for organizers of practical courses in polymer chemistry and for the students taking part in these courses. It provides useful advice on planning and managing appropriate experiments, and gives a comprehensive introduction to important techniques for polymer synthesis and characterization. A very positive feature is the clear writing style and the straightforward approach to concepts and procedures." --ANGEWANDTE CHEMIE, Vol. 38, No. 18, 1999