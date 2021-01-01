COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Plant Biochemistry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128186312, 9780128227138

Plant Biochemistry

5th Edition

Authors: Hans-Walter Heldt Birgit Piechulla
eBook ISBN: 9780128227138
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186312
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 688
Description

This fully revised translation of the world-renowned German edition covers the complete and modern knowledge of plant biochemistry. Plant Biochemistry enables students to gain a basic knowledge of the entire field, from photosynthesis to all kinds of genetic engineering and its many commercial applications. Topics include cell structure and function of isoprenoids, phenylpropanoids and other secondary metabolites, and plant growth regulation and development. The text covers recent research findings and identifies areas of future research. This book is suitable for graduate students and advanced undergraduates in plant physiology, plant pathology, plant cell biology, and other plant sciences; researchers in industries actively involved in agrobusiness and other biotechnology enterprises; and researchers in agronomy, agriculture, plant development, and related areas.

Key Features

  • Offers the latest research findings in a concise and understandable manner
  • Presents plant metabolism in the context of the structure and the function of plants
  • Includes more than 300 two-color diagrams and metabolic schemes

Readership

Graduate students, advanced undergraduates and faculty interested in plant sciences, especially plant physiology, plant pathology, and plant cell biology. Researchers in industries actively involved in agrobusiness and other biotechnology enterprises. Agronomists and researchers in crop science, agriculture, plant development, and related areas

Table of Contents

  1. A Leaf Cell Consists of Several Metabolic Compartments
    2. The Use of Energy from Sunlight by Photosynthesis is the Basis of Life on Earth
    3. Photosynthesis is an Electron Transport Process
    4. ATP is Generated by Photosynthesis
    5. Mitochondria are the Power Station of the Cell
    6. The Calvin Cycle Catalyzes Photosynthetic CO2 Assimilation
    7. Phosphoglycolate Formed by the Oxygenase Activity of RubisCO is Recycled In the Photorespiratory Pathway
    8. Photosynthesis implies the consumption of water
    9. Polysaccharides are Storage and Transport Forms of Carbohydrates Produced by Photosynthesis
    10. Nitrate Assimilation is Essential for the Synthesis of Organic Matter
    11. N2 Fixation Enables the Nitrogen in the Air to be Used for Plant Growth
    12. Sulfate Assimilation Enables the Synthesis of Sulfur Containing Substances
    13. Phloem Transport Distributes Photoassimilates to the Various Sites of Consumption and Storage
    14. Products of Nitrate Assimilation are Deposited in Plants as Storage Proteins
    15. Lipids are Membrane Constituents and Function as Carbon Stores
    16. Secondary Metabolites Fulfil Specific Ecological Functions in Plants
    17. A Large Diversity of Isoprenoides has Multiple Functions in Plant Metabolism
    18. Phenylpropanoids Comprise a Multitude of Plant Secondary Metabolites and Cell Wall Components
    19. Multiple Signals Regulate the Growth and Development of Plant Organs and Enable Their Adaptation to Environmental Conditions.
    20. A Plant Cell has Three Different Genomes
    21. Protein Biosynthesis Occurs at Different Sites of a Cell
    22. Biotechnology Alters Plants to Meet Requirements of Agriculture, Nutrition and Industry

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128227138
Paperback ISBN:
9780128186312

About the Authors

Hans-Walter Heldt

Hans-Walter Heldt was a professor at the University of Göttingen in the Department of Biochemistry of the plant. He is co-authored over 250 scientific publications and is the co-author of the textbook, Plant Biochemistry. In 1993, he was awarded the Max Planck Research Award together with Marshall Davidson Hatch . Since 1990, he has been a full member of the Göttingen Academy of Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Albrecht-von-Haller-Institute of Plant Science, University Goettingen, Germany

Birgit Piechulla

Birgit Piechulla’s current research focus is to understand the biosynthesis and regulation of volatile organic compounds of bacteria and plants (flowers) and to elucidate the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms and reactions, including signal transduction, in the mVOC receiver. She published 112 peer-reviewed publications, 25 book articles and non-peer-reviewed articles (Researchgate h-index 37). Her book, Plant Biochemistry, co-written with H.W. Heldt has been published in German, English, Russian, Japanese, Indian, Chinese and Turkish. From 1998 - 2013 she was co-editor of Plant Biology, board member of the Deutsche Botanische Gesellschaft (DBG) (2009-2016), board member of the Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (GBM) (2008-2016), councilor of the Int. Society of Chemical Ecology (ISCE) (2014- 2017), and she held several academic positions within the university, including Vice Rector for Science at the University of Rostock (2,5 years, 2013-2015).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Biochemistry, University Rostock, Germany

