Planning Academic Library Orientations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081021712, 9780081021736

Planning Academic Library Orientations

1st Edition

Case Studies from Around the World

Editors: Kylie Bailin Benjamin Jahre Sarah Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780081021736
Paperback ISBN: 9780081021712
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 26th June 2018
Page Count: 380
Description

Colleges and universities throughout the world plan library orientations for first years or specific audiences such as transfer or international students. These events can vary greatly in shape and form depending on the size, resources and staff of the institution, orientation schedule, and whether it is mandatory for students. Some institutions plan day-long events, elaborate games, or scavenger hunts; some offer drop in sessions or library tours; others offer an online orientation. Planning Academic Library Orientations gathers case studies from around the world covering a wide variety of approaches as a guide to those revamping or creating new library orientations.

Chapters are organized into the following thematic sections: Games; Marketing & Promotion; Partnerships; Targeting Specific Audiences; Technology; and Tours, and are cross-referenced if they touch on additional themes. Each chapter includes institutional information so readers can decide which type of orientation is appropriate for their own institution and see what resources are required.

Key Features

  • Gives guidance on best practices for academic library orientations
  • Gathers examples from around the world to provide international perspective
  • Empowers librarians to take aim at the anxiety felt by new and first year students
  • Presents effective ways of introducing students to what a college/university library is, what it contains, and where to find information, while also showing how helpful librarians can be

Readership

Academic librarians, librarians charged with planning first year orientations, library leaders, graduate students and researchers in LIS

Table of Contents

Games
1. Hole in One: Library Services on the Green
2. Passing Go: Utilizing Gamification to Introduce New Students to the Libraries
3. Breakout the Library: Using Escape Room Concepts to Teach and Assess the First Year Library Orientation Experience
4. New tactics for orientation: using gamification to connect and engage students
5. Play Day at UTS library: engaging students with fun and serious play
6. Orientation as Exploration: Video Game Training Modules as a Model for Learning by Discovery
7. Connecting New Freshmen with the Library: People, Places & Problem Solving

Marketing & Promotion
8. Supporting student retention and success: Personal Librarian Program at the University of Victoria
9. Welcome to the Library: Building a Social Orientation Campaign
10. Building Community through Festival: Library Orientation on the Quad

Partnerships
11. Collaboration on a Grand Scale: Creating a high-impact educational orientation experience through campus and library partnerships
12. Building Partnerships for Better Library Orientations
13. Teaching library and legal research skills to first year law students: the role of library tours and exercises
14. The Big Red Ruckus @ Love – From Co-operation to Collaboration

Targeting Specific Audiences
15. Library Orientations for Resident Assistants
16. Marhaba, Welcome: Orienting International Students to the Academic Library
17. Passport to Discovery: A Library Adventure
18. Designing a library orientation for first year students with disabilities through the STEPS program
19. Self-Designed Orientations by International Graduate Students
20. “The library is very huge and beautiful”: A Library Orientation for English Language Learners
21. Be All That You Can Be: Targeting Library Orientations to Student Cadets
22. Introducing New International Students to Privilege in Information Access

Technology
23. Creating a Library Orientation Video for Distance, Regional and Online Students
24. Creating and Sustaining Library Video Tours
25. Coming to a Screen Near You: Broadcasting Library Orientations
26. Interactive eLearning: Designing the Immersive Course-Integrated Online Library Orientation

Tours
27. Adding Addie To The Library Orientation Programme For Freshmen At Singapore Management University Libraries
28. The Evolution of EKU Libraries Orientations: Giving Students a LibStart to Student Success through Library Engagement
29. #FreshStart: Library Orientation @A Caribbean Academic Library
30. Hunger to Change the Game: Using Assessment to Continually Evolve a Library Orientation
31. 200 students in 20 minutes: Freshman Orientation Tours
32. Passport to Academic Success: An Engaging, Active-Learning Library Orientation for New Students
33. Library Boot Camp: Scalable Basic Training for New Library Users
34. Pecha Kucha It: Everything you need to know about the library in six minutes and forty seconds

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081021736
Paperback ISBN:
9780081021712

About the Editor

Kylie Bailin

Kylie Bailin

Kylie Bailin has worked as the Director of Outreach & Access Services at Lafayette College since 2014. Previously she worked as a Research, Instruction & Outreach Librarian at Lafayette College and as Outreach Team Leader of the Science, Engineering & Medicine Unit at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. In all of these roles, she has participated in or planned new student orientations for both large and small audiences. She received her MLIM from Charles Sturt University

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Outreach & Access Services, Skillman Library, Lafayette College, USA

Benjamin Jahre

Benjamin Jahre

Benjamin Jahre is a Research & Instruction Librarian at Lafayette College, where he teaches information literacy and is the electronic resources coordinator. His main research interest is the intersection of public services and e-resources, including Open Educational Resources. He received his MSLS from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research & Instruction Librarian, Skillman Library, Lafayette College, USA

Sarah Morris

Sarah Morris

Sarah Morris is a Humanities Research and Digital Instruction Librarian at UNC-Chapel Hill. Previously she worked as a Research and Instruction Librarian at Lafayette College. In addition to partnering in outreach initiatives, she is interested in engaging undergraduates in original research, traditional and digital, and loves finding ways to get students in the library. She received her MSLS from UNC Chapel-Hill.

Affiliations and Expertise

Humanities Research and Digital Instruction Librarian, UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

