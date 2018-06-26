Planning Academic Library Orientations

Games

1. Hole in One: Library Services on the Green

2. Passing Go: Utilizing Gamification to Introduce New Students to the Libraries

3. Breakout the Library: Using Escape Room Concepts to Teach and Assess the First Year Library Orientation Experience

4. New tactics for orientation: using gamification to connect and engage students

5. Play Day at UTS library: engaging students with fun and serious play

6. Orientation as Exploration: Video Game Training Modules as a Model for Learning by Discovery

7. Connecting New Freshmen with the Library: People, Places & Problem Solving

Marketing & Promotion

8. Supporting student retention and success: Personal Librarian Program at the University of Victoria

9. Welcome to the Library: Building a Social Orientation Campaign

10. Building Community through Festival: Library Orientation on the Quad

Partnerships

11. Collaboration on a Grand Scale: Creating a high-impact educational orientation experience through campus and library partnerships

12. Building Partnerships for Better Library Orientations

13. Teaching library and legal research skills to first year law students: the role of library tours and exercises

14. The Big Red Ruckus @ Love – From Co-operation to Collaboration

Targeting Specific Audiences

15. Library Orientations for Resident Assistants

16. Marhaba, Welcome: Orienting International Students to the Academic Library

17. Passport to Discovery: A Library Adventure

18. Designing a library orientation for first year students with disabilities through the STEPS program

19. Self-Designed Orientations by International Graduate Students

20. “The library is very huge and beautiful”: A Library Orientation for English Language Learners

21. Be All That You Can Be: Targeting Library Orientations to Student Cadets

22. Introducing New International Students to Privilege in Information Access

Technology

23. Creating a Library Orientation Video for Distance, Regional and Online Students

24. Creating and Sustaining Library Video Tours

25. Coming to a Screen Near You: Broadcasting Library Orientations

26. Interactive eLearning: Designing the Immersive Course-Integrated Online Library Orientation

Tours

27. Adding Addie To The Library Orientation Programme For Freshmen At Singapore Management University Libraries

28. The Evolution of EKU Libraries Orientations: Giving Students a LibStart to Student Success through Library Engagement

29. #FreshStart: Library Orientation @A Caribbean Academic Library

30. Hunger to Change the Game: Using Assessment to Continually Evolve a Library Orientation

31. 200 students in 20 minutes: Freshman Orientation Tours

32. Passport to Academic Success: An Engaging, Active-Learning Library Orientation for New Students

33. Library Boot Camp: Scalable Basic Training for New Library Users

34. Pecha Kucha It: Everything you need to know about the library in six minutes and forty seconds