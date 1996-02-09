Physical Metallurgy
4th Edition
Description
This is the fourth edition of a work which first appeared in 1965. The first edition had approximately one thousand pages in a single volume. This latest volume has almost three thousand pages in 3 volumes which is a fair measure of the pace at which the discipline of physical metallurgy has grown in the intervening 30 years.
Almost all the topics previously treated are still in evidence in this version which is approximately 50% bigger than the previous edition. All the chapters have been either totally rewritten by new authors or thoroughly revised and expanded, either by the third-edition authors alone or jointly with new co-authors. Three chapters on new topics have been added, dealing with dry corrosion, oxidation and protection of metal surfaces; the dislocation theory of the mechanical behavior of intermetallic compounds; and (most novel) a chapter on polymer science for metallurgists, which analyses the conceptual mismatch between metallurgists' and polymer scientists' way of looking at materials. Special care has been taken throughout all chapters to incorporate the latest experimental research results and theoretical insights. Several thousand citations to the research and review literature are included in this edition. There is a very detailed subject index, as well as a comprehensive author index.
The original version of this book has long been regarded as the standard text in physical metallurgy and this thoroughly rewritten and updated version will retain this status.
Table of Contents
Preface. Crystal structure of the metallic elements (W. Steurer). Electron theory of metals (D.G. Pettifor). Structure and stability of alloys (T.B. Massalski). Structure of intermetallic compounds and phases (R. Ferro, A. Saccone) including appendix on The structure of quasicrystals (W. Steurer). Metallurgical thermodynamics (D.R. Gaskell). Phase diagrams (A.D. Pelton). Diffusion in metals and alloys (J.L. Bocquet et al.). Solidification (H. Biloni, W. Boettinger). Microstructure (H. Gleiter). Qualitative and quantative surface microscopy (H.E. Exner). Transmission electron microscopy (M. Rühle, M. Wilkens). X-ray and neutron scattering (G. Kostorz). Interfacial and surface microchemistry (E.D. Hondros et al.). Oxidation, hot corrosion and protection of metallic materials (S.R.J. Saunders, J.R. Nichols). Diffusive phase transformations in the solid state (R.D. Doherty). Phase transformations, nondiffusive (C.M. Wayman, H.K.D.H. Bhadeshia). Physical metallurgy of steels (W.C. Leslie, E. Hornbogen). Point defects (H. Wollenberger). Metastable states of alloys (R.W. Cahn, A.L. Greer). Dislocations (J.P. Hirth). Mechanical properties of single-phase crystalline media: deformation at low temperatures (A.S. Argon). Mechanical properties of single-phase crystalline media: deformation in the presence of diffusion (A.S. Argon). Mechanical properties of solid solutions (P. Haasen†). Mechanical properties of intermetallic compounds (D.P. Pope). Mechanical properties of multiphase alloys (J.-L. Strudel). Fracture (R.M. Thomson). Fatigue (C. Laird). Recovery and recrystallization (R.W. Cahn). Magnetic properties of metals and alloys (F.E. Luborsky et al.). Metallic composite materials (T.W. Clyne). Sintering processes (H.E. Exner, E. Arzt). A metallurgist's guide to polymers (A.H. Windle).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1996
- Published:
- 9th February 1996
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538945
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444898753
About the Editor
R.W. Cahn
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
P. Haasen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany
Reviews
@qu:How does one review The Bible? The editors, R.W. Cahn and P. Haasen, have succeeded in producing the Physical Metallurgy equivalent. This is the third revision of the famous work and it represents a major extension to the previous edition with at least 50% more material crammed into two very substantial volumes. It is really impossible to do justice to the many fine contributions that are collected together here... . This work must surely have wide appeal. No serious academic or research worker in fields connected with physical metallurgy should be without these volumes... . @source:Contemporary Physics @qu:It will be a very useful source for both graduate students and experienced research workers who require an overview of fields comparatively new to them. @source:Crystal Research and Technology @qu:Considering the exactness and extent of the contents, this work represents an advanced textbook, and, at the same time, a suitable handbook for University. @source:Metallic Materials @qu:Physical Metallurgy will become a standard work within its field and can be recommended to everyone active in this area. @source:Trans Tech S.A. @from:Manuel Elices Calafat @qu:These classic works are model references. One can imitate them, but not improve them. Rarely has the author of a classic piece of work, the time, energy and imagination to revise and improve it. Robert W. Cahn has managed to do this and has presented us with a new revised and bigger edition of his classic Physical Metallurgy. @source:Libros, Revista de Metalurgia, Informes de la Construccion