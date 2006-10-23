Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Science
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard and John Woods)
Introduction to the Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Sience (Paul Thagard)
List of Contributors
Representation (Eric Dietrich)
Mechanisms and Psychological Explanation (Cory Wright and William Bechtel)
Realization: Metaphysical and Scientific Perspectives (Robert A. Wilson and Carl F. Craver)
Reduction: Models of Cross-Scientific Relations (Robert N. McCauley)
Perception Preattentive and Phenomenal (Austen Clark)
Consciousness: Phenomenal Consciousness, Access Consciousness and Scientific Practice (Uriah Kriegel)
On Restricting the Evidence Base for Linguistics (Corrine Iten, Robert Stainton and Catherine Wearing)
Emotion: Competing Theories and Philosopical Issues (Jesse J. Prinz)
Simulation (Alvin Goldman and Kelby Mason)
The Theoretical and Methodological Foudations of Cognitive Neuroscience (Valerie Gray Hardcastle)
Computational Neuroscience (Chris Eliasmith)
Psychopathology: Minding Mental Illness (George Graham and G. Lynn Stephens)
The Adaptive Programme of Evolutionary Psychology (Robert C. Richardson)
Situated Cognition (Miriam Solomon)
Artificial Intelligence: History, Foundations, and Philosophical Issues (B. Jack Copeland and Diane Proudfoot)
Description
Psychology is the study of thinking, and cognitive science is the interdisciplinary investigation of mind and intelligence that also includes philosophy, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, linguistics, and anthropology. In these investigations, many philosophical issues arise concerning methods and central concepts.
The Handbook of Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Science contains 16 essays by leading philosophers of science that illuminate the nature of the theories and explanations used in the investigation of minds.
Topics discussed include representation, mechanisms, reduction, perception, consciousness, language, emotions, neuroscience, and evolutionary psychology.
