Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Science

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Paul Thagard
Series Editors: Dov M. Gabbay John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080466620
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515407
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 23rd October 2006
Page Count: 522
Table of Contents

General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard and John Woods)
Introduction to the Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Sience (Paul Thagard)
List of Contributors
Representation (Eric Dietrich)
Mechanisms and Psychological Explanation (Cory Wright and William Bechtel)
Realization: Metaphysical and Scientific Perspectives (Robert A. Wilson and Carl F. Craver)
Reduction: Models of Cross-Scientific Relations (Robert N. McCauley)
Perception Preattentive and Phenomenal (Austen Clark)
Consciousness: Phenomenal Consciousness, Access Consciousness and Scientific Practice (Uriah Kriegel)
On Restricting the Evidence Base for Linguistics (Corrine Iten, Robert Stainton and Catherine Wearing)
Emotion: Competing Theories and Philosopical Issues (Jesse J. Prinz)
Simulation (Alvin Goldman and Kelby Mason)
The Theoretical and Methodological Foudations of Cognitive Neuroscience (Valerie Gray Hardcastle)
Computational Neuroscience (Chris Eliasmith)
Psychopathology: Minding Mental Illness (George Graham and G. Lynn Stephens)
The Adaptive Programme of Evolutionary Psychology (Robert C. Richardson)
Situated Cognition (Miriam Solomon)
Artificial Intelligence: History, Foundations, and Philosophical Issues (B. Jack Copeland and Diane Proudfoot)

Description

Psychology is the study of thinking, and cognitive science is the interdisciplinary investigation of mind and intelligence that also includes philosophy, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, linguistics, and anthropology. In these investigations, many philosophical issues arise concerning methods and central concepts.

The Handbook of Philosophy of Psychology and Cognitive Science contains 16 essays by leading philosophers of science that illuminate the nature of the theories and explanations used in the investigation of minds.

Topics discussed include representation, mechanisms, reduction, perception, consciousness, language, emotions, neuroscience, and evolutionary psychology.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of philosophy of psychology and cognitive science
  • Distinguished contributors: leading philosophers in this area
  • Contributions closely tied to relevant scientific research

Readership

Researchers and grad students in philosophy, psychology and cognitive science; scientistis interested in methodology

About the Series Volume Editors

Paul Thagard Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

About the Series Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

John Woods Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

