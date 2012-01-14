Philosophy of Linguistics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Preface
Contributors
Editorial Preface
Linguistics and Philosophy
1 The Interaction Between Linguistics & Philosophy
2 Linguistic Conceptions of the Nature of Language
3 Philosophical Conceptions of the Nature of Language
4 Key Concepts
5 Methodological Issues
6 Prospects
Acknowledgements
Structure
1 Introduction
2 The Chomsky Hierarchy
3 Conclusions
Appendix
Acknowledgements
Logical Grammar
1 Formal Grammar
2 Logical Tools
3 Formal Syntax and Formal Semantics
4 Grammatical Frameworks
5 Why Might Grammar and Processing be Logical?
Acknowledgements
Mimimalism0
Overview
1 Minimalism as a Mode of Inquiry
Computational Linguistics
1 Defining Computational Linguistics
2 Narratives of Progress
3 Semantics in CL
4 Bayes's Rule
5 Syntactic Structure In CL
The Metaphysics of Natural Language(s)
1 Introduction
2 History
3 Basic Model Structure
4 Ontological Choices
5 From Natural Language Metaphysics to Real Metaphysics
Meaning and Use
1 Introduction
2 Meaning and Reference
3 Meaning and Use
Context in Content Composition
1 Introduction
2 Tools for the Lexicon from Dynamic Semantics
3 From Type Presupposition to Coercion
4 More on Types
5 A Sketch of a Formal Theory of Lexical Meaning
6 Modality, Aspect and the Verbal Complex
7 Discourse Intrusions Revisited
8 Conclusion
Type Theory and Semantics in Flux
5.2 Word meaning in flux
Language, Linguistics and Cognition
1 Introduction
2 Linguistics And Cognitive Data
3 Planning, Reasoning, Meaning
4 The Binding Problem for Semantics
Acknowledgments
Representationalism and Linguistic Knowledge
1 Positing Representations
2 Representationalism in Linguistic Theory
3 Syntactic and Semantic Representations
4 Representations in Semantics?
5 A Dynamic Solution: From Representation to Construction
6 Implications for Dynamic Perspectives
The Philosophy of Phonology
Introduction: The Nature of Phonological Knowledge
1 The Phonetics/Phonology Distinction
2 Phonology, Groundedness and The Interpretation of ‘The Linguistic Sign’
3 The Acquisition of Phonological Knowledge
4 Normativity, Unconscious Knowledge and Implicit Learning
5 Competence/Performance, Usage-Based Phonology and Frequency Effects
6 Phonology, Internalism and Externalism
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Computational Learning Theory and Language Acquisition
1 Introduction
2 Linguistic Nativism and Formal Models of Learning
3 Gold's Identification in the Limit Framework
4 Probabilistic Models and Realistic Assumptions about Human Learning
5 Computational Complexity and Efficiency in Language Acquisition
6 Efficient Learning
7 Machine Learning and Grammar Induction: Some Empirical Results
8 Conclusions and Future Research
Acknowledgements
Linguistics From an Evolutionary Point of View
1 Linguistics and Evolution
2 Semantics From an Evolutionary Point of View
3 Pragmatics From an Evolutionary Point of View
4 Phonetics From an Evolutionary Point of View
5 Phonology From an Evolutionary Point of View
6 Syntax From an Evolutionary Point of View
Linguistics and Gender Studies
Introduction
1 Indexing Identities
2 Social Meaning
3 Content Meanings (and Their ‘Baggage’) Matter
4 Discourse
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
Linguistics and Anthropology
Linguistic Anthropology in America-Early Roots
1920–1950-Sapir, Whorf and Malinowski
1950–1970-A Period of Transition
Post-Chomskian Anthropological Linguistics
Linguistic Communication as Behavior
Theoretical Models of Communication
Animal Communication vs. Human Communication
1970–1985-Sociolinguistics and the Ethnography of Communication
1985-Present-Discourse and Expressive Communication
Humor
Gesture and Non-Verbal Communication
Anthropology and Linguistics in Years to Come
Index
Description
Philosophy of Linguistics investigates the foundational concepts and methods of linguistics, the scientific study of human language. This groundbreaking collection, the most thorough treatment of the philosophy of linguistics ever published, brings together philosophers, scientists and historians to map out both the foundational assumptions set during the second half of the last century and the unfolding shifts in perspective in which more functionalist perspectives are explored. The opening chapter lays out the philosophical background in preparation for the papers that follow, which demonstrate the shift in the perspective of linguistics study through discussions of syntax, semantics, phonology and cognitive science more generally. The volume serves as a detailed introduction for those new to the field as well as a rich source of new insights and potential research agendas for those already engaged with the philosophy of linguistics.
Part of the Handbook of the Philosophy of Science series edited by:
Dov M. Gabbay, King's College, London, UK;
Paul Thagard, University of Waterloo, Canada; and
John Woods, University of British Columbia, Canada.
