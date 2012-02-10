Perloff's Clinical Recognition of Congenital Heart Disease

Chapter 1 Introduction: Formulation of the Problem

Chapter 2 Normal or Innocent Murmurs

Chapter 3 Cardiac Malpositions

Chapter 4 Isolated Congenital Complete Heart Block

Chapter 5 Congenital Abnormalities of the Pericardium

Chapter 6 Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

Chapter 7 Congenital Aortic Stenosis: Congenital Aortic Regurgitation

Chapter 8 Coarctation of the Aorta and Interrupted Aortic Arch

Chapter 9 Congenital Obstruction to Left Atrial Flow: Mitral Stenosis, Cor Triatriatum, Pulmonary Vein Stenosis

Chapter 10 Endocardial Fibroelastosis

Chapter 11 Congenital Pulmonary Stenosis

Chapter 12 Congenital Pulmonary Valve Regurgitation

Chapter 13 Ebstein’s Anomaly of the Tricuspid Valve

Chapter 14 Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Chapter 15 Atrial Septal Defect: Simple and Complex

Chapter 16 Pulmonary Stenosis with Interatrial Communication

Chapter 17 Ventricular Septal Defect

Chapter 18 Ventricular Septal Defect with Pulmonary Stenosis

Chapter 19 Double Outlet Ventricle

Chapter 20 Patent Ductus Arteriosus Aortopulmonary Window

Chapter 21 Anomalous Origin of the Left Coronary Artery from the Pulmonary Trunk

Chapter 22 Congenital Coronary Arterial Fistula

Chapter 23 Congenital Aneurysms of the Sinuses of Valsalva

Chapter 24 Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum

Chapter 25 Tricuspid Atresia

Chapter 26 Univentricular Heart

Chapter 27 Complete Transposition of the Great Arteries

Chapter 28 Truncus Arteriosus

Chapter 29 Congenital Anomalies of Vena Caval Connection

Chapter 30 Congenital Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula

Chapter 31 Hypoplastic Left Heart

Chapter 32 Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Circulation