Perloff's Clinical Recognition of Congenital Heart Disease
6th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Dr. Joseph Perloff is joined by Dr. Ariane Marelli to bring you a new edition of Clinical Recognition of Congenital Heart Disease. This medical reference book covers the full spectrum of CHD, from infants through adults, allowing you to effectively detect these conditions as early as possible. Be at the forefront of the field with extensive coverage of the latest innovations in clinical diagnostic methods.
Key Features
- Recognize the clinical manifestations at all stages of life for malpositioned, malformed, or absent cardiovascular chambers and vessels.
- Grasp the full scope of the pathophysiology of CHD with well-organized, expert guidance.
- Quickly search the contents online, download images in JPG or PPT format, and view 70 echocardiogram videos at expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction: Formulation of the Problem
Chapter 2 Normal or Innocent Murmurs
Chapter 3 Cardiac Malpositions
Chapter 4 Isolated Congenital Complete Heart Block
Chapter 5 Congenital Abnormalities of the Pericardium
Chapter 6 Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries
Chapter 7 Congenital Aortic Stenosis: Congenital Aortic Regurgitation
Chapter 8 Coarctation of the Aorta and Interrupted Aortic Arch
Chapter 9 Congenital Obstruction to Left Atrial Flow: Mitral Stenosis, Cor Triatriatum, Pulmonary Vein Stenosis
Chapter 10 Endocardial Fibroelastosis
Chapter 11 Congenital Pulmonary Stenosis
Chapter 12 Congenital Pulmonary Valve Regurgitation
Chapter 13 Ebstein’s Anomaly of the Tricuspid Valve
Chapter 14 Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chapter 15 Atrial Septal Defect: Simple and Complex
Chapter 16 Pulmonary Stenosis with Interatrial Communication
Chapter 17 Ventricular Septal Defect
Chapter 18 Ventricular Septal Defect with Pulmonary Stenosis
Chapter 19 Double Outlet Ventricle
Chapter 20 Patent Ductus Arteriosus Aortopulmonary Window
Chapter 21 Anomalous Origin of the Left Coronary Artery from the Pulmonary Trunk
Chapter 22 Congenital Coronary Arterial Fistula
Chapter 23 Congenital Aneurysms of the Sinuses of Valsalva
Chapter 24 Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum
Chapter 25 Tricuspid Atresia
Chapter 26 Univentricular Heart
Chapter 27 Complete Transposition of the Great Arteries
Chapter 28 Truncus Arteriosus
Chapter 29 Congenital Anomalies of Vena Caval Connection
Chapter 30 Congenital Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula
Chapter 31 Hypoplastic Left Heart
Chapter 32 Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Circulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 10th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716184
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248334
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733774
About the Author
Joseph Perloff
Affiliations and Expertise
Streisand American Heart Association Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Director, Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congential Heart Disease Center, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA