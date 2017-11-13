Peptide Applications in Biomedicine, Biotechnology and Bioengineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081007365, 9780081007426

Peptide Applications in Biomedicine, Biotechnology and Bioengineering

1st Edition

Authors: Sotirios Koutsopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780081007426
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081007365
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 656
Description

Peptide Applications in Biomedicine, Biotechnology and Bioengineering summarizes the current knowledge on peptide applications in biomedicine, biotechnology and bioengineering.

After a general introduction to peptides, the book addresses the many applications of peptides in biomedicine and medical technology. Next, the text focuses on peptide applications in biotechnology and bioengineering and reviews of peptide applications in nanotechnology.

This book is a valuable resource for biomaterial scientists, polymer scientists, bioengineers, mechanical engineers, synthetic chemists, medical doctors and biologists.

Key Features

  • Presents a self-contained work for the field of biomedical peptides
  • Summarizes the current knowledge on peptides in biomedicine, biotechnology and bioengineering
  • Covers current and potential applications of biomedical peptides

Readership

biomaterial scientists, polymer scientists, bioengineers, mechanical engineers, synthetic chemists, medical doctors and biologists

Table of Contents

  1. Structure, chemistry, and properties of peptides
    2. Synthesis of naturally and rationally designed peptides
    3. Biologically active peptides
    4. Antimicrobial peptides
    5. Peptides for biopharmaceutical applications
    6. Peptide nutraceuticals
    7. Peptides in immunoengineering
    8. Peptide based vaccines
    9. Cell-penetrating peptides
    10. Tumor-penetrating peptides
    11. Antigenic peptides
    12. Self-assembling peptides in biomedical engineering
    13. Applications of ultra-short self-assembling peptides
    14. Peptides in regenerative medicine applications
    15. Peptide-based systems for drug delivery
    16. Peptides in medical technology and imaging
    17. Peptide surfactants in membrane protein purification and stabilization
    18. Peptide phage display libraries
    19. Catalysis by peptides
    20. Peptide biomimicry in nanotechnology
    21. Peptides for the construction of nanostructured materials
    22. Peptide-based nanowires for nanoelectronics
    23. Peptide nanosensors

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081007426
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081007365

About the Author

Sotirios Koutsopoulos

Sotirios Koutsopoulos, Ph.D. is a Senior Research Investigator at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and Research Scientist at the Center for Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the author of more than 50 research papers, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. He is on the Editorial Board of PLoS ONE and Current Proteomics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and The Center for Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

