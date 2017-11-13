Peptide Applications in Biomedicine, Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Description
Peptide Applications in Biomedicine, Biotechnology and Bioengineering summarizes the current knowledge on peptide applications in biomedicine, biotechnology and bioengineering.
After a general introduction to peptides, the book addresses the many applications of peptides in biomedicine and medical technology. Next, the text focuses on peptide applications in biotechnology and bioengineering and reviews of peptide applications in nanotechnology.
This book is a valuable resource for biomaterial scientists, polymer scientists, bioengineers, mechanical engineers, synthetic chemists, medical doctors and biologists.
Key Features
- Presents a self-contained work for the field of biomedical peptides
- Summarizes the current knowledge on peptides in biomedicine, biotechnology and bioengineering
- Covers current and potential applications of biomedical peptides
Readership
biomaterial scientists, polymer scientists, bioengineers, mechanical engineers, synthetic chemists, medical doctors and biologists
Table of Contents
- Structure, chemistry, and properties of peptides
2. Synthesis of naturally and rationally designed peptides
3. Biologically active peptides
4. Antimicrobial peptides
5. Peptides for biopharmaceutical applications
6. Peptide nutraceuticals
7. Peptides in immunoengineering
8. Peptide based vaccines
9. Cell-penetrating peptides
10. Tumor-penetrating peptides
11. Antigenic peptides
12. Self-assembling peptides in biomedical engineering
13. Applications of ultra-short self-assembling peptides
14. Peptides in regenerative medicine applications
15. Peptide-based systems for drug delivery
16. Peptides in medical technology and imaging
17. Peptide surfactants in membrane protein purification and stabilization
18. Peptide phage display libraries
19. Catalysis by peptides
20. Peptide biomimicry in nanotechnology
21. Peptides for the construction of nanostructured materials
22. Peptide-based nanowires for nanoelectronics
23. Peptide nanosensors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007426
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007365
About the Author
Sotirios Koutsopoulos
Sotirios Koutsopoulos, Ph.D. is a Senior Research Investigator at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and Research Scientist at the Center for Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the author of more than 50 research papers, reviews, editorials, and book chapters. He is on the Editorial Board of PLoS ONE and Current Proteomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and The Center for Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology