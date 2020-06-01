Paper Based Sensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444643452

Paper Based Sensors, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Arben Merkoci
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444643452
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 312
Description

Paper-based sensors is a comprehensive book gathering the most important issues related to the design and application of such cost-effective devices for a myriad of areas that include health and environment diagnostics, safety and security showing their effectiveness while explaining the science behind the technology, its multidisciplinary nature ranging from chemistry, optics, electrochemistry, nanoscience and nanotechnologies beside others.

Key Features

  • Design of paper-based sensors using various nano and micromaterials
  • Optical / electrical-based detection modes integrated within paper-based platforms
  • Application of paper-based platforms in diagnostics and other industries

Readership

Researchers, PhD students, professors working in either academy or industries

About the Serial Volume Editors

Arben Merkoci Serial Volume Editor

Arben Merkoçi is currently ICREA Professor and director of the Nanobioelectronics & Biosensors Group at Institut Català de Nanociencia i Nanotecnologia (ICN2), a BIST centre situated at Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) campus (Bellaterra, Barcelona). After his PhD (1991) at Tirana University, in the topic of Ion-Selective-Electrodes (ISEs) designs and applications in clinical and environmental analysis, Dr. Merkoçi worked as postdoc at other European research centres and USA in the field of nanobiosensors and lab-on-a-chip technologies. His postdoc periods were followed by leading positions in several laboratories: (1997-2006) at Autonomous University of Barcelona and since 2006 in ICN2. Prof. Merkoçi research is focused on the design and application of cutting edge nanotechnology and nanoscience-based biosensors with interest for diagnostics. These nanobiosensors are based on the integration of biological molecules (DNA, antibodies, cells and enzymes) and other (bio)receptors with micro- and nanostructures and applied in diagnostics, environmental monitoring or safety and security. He has published around 300 peer review research papers, is editor of books (“Nanomaterials Based Biosensing Systems, by Wiley; “Electrochemical Sensor Analysis”, of Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series by Elsevier etc.), book chapters and special journals issues (Lab on a Chip, Electroanalysis, Microchimica Acta) dedicated to the field of nanomaterials integration and applications in biosensors. Prof. Merkoçi is Co-Editor in Chief of Biosensors and Bioelectronics, the principal international journal devoted to research, design development and application of biosensors and bioelectronics, member of editorial board of Electroanalysis, Microchimica Acta and other journals. He is also involved in teaching PhD courses in field of nanomaterials based biosensors in several Spanish and international centres, has been member of commission for establishing of the new Nanoscience and Nanotechnology undergraduate academic curricula at UAB, the first one in Spain started during the academic year 2010-2011. He is currently member of the Academics Working Group of BIST. Prof. Merkoçi has supervised 30 PhD students besides several national & international postdoctoral and other researchers in his lab and has been member or head of more than 30 PhD panels in various countries. He has got several national and international grants related to nanomaterials application in biosensors and his group is collaborating with several worldwide leading labs in the field of nanobiosensors. Prof. Merkoçi serves also as scientific evaluator and member of panels of experts of various international governmental and nongovernmental agencies (FP EU, USA, various EU and other countries), member of scientific committee of various international congresses, director of several workshops and other scientific events and have been invited to plenary lectures, keynote and invited speeches in more than 200 occasions in various countries. He is co-founder of two spin off companies PaperDrop and GraphenicaLab.

Affiliations and Expertise

ICREA Professor and director of the Nanobioelectronics and Biosensors Group, Institut Catala de Nanociencia i Nanotecnologia (ICN2), a BIST centre, Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) campus (Bellaterra, Barcelona)

