Pangolins
1st Edition
Science, Society and Conservation
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 - PART 1: WHAT IS A PANGOLIN? EVOLUTION, PHYLOGENY AND TAXONOMY
1. Evolution and morphology
2. Phylogeny and Systematics
SECTION 1 - PART 2: WHAT IS A PANGOLIN? BIOLOGY, ECOLOGY AND STATUS
3. The role of pangolins in ecosystems
4. Chinese pangolin Manis pentadactyla (Linnaeus, 1758)
5. Indian pangolin Manis crassicaudata (Geoffrey, 1803)
6. Sunda pangolin Manis javanica (Desmarest, 1822)
7. Philippine pangolin Manis culionensis (de Elera, 1915)
8. Black-bellied pangolin Phataginus tetradactyla (Linnaeus, 1766)
9. White-bellied pangolin Phataginus tricuspis (Rafinesque, 1820)
10. Giant pangolin Smutsia gigantea (Illinger, 1815)
11. Temminck’s pangolin Smutsia temminckii (Smuts, 1832)
SECTION TWO: CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE, USE AND TRADE
Overview
12. Symbolism, myth and ritual in Africa and Asia
13. Early biogeographies and symbolic use in Europe in the 16th-18th centuries
14. Meat and medicine: historic and contemporary use in Asia
15. Bushmeat and beyond: historic and contemporary use in Africa
16. International trade and trafficking in pangolins, 1900–2018
SECTION THREE: CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS
Overview
Law enforcement and regulation
17. Conserving pangolins through international and national regulation and effective law enforcement
18. Combatting Illegal Pangolin Trade – A Law Enforcement Practitioners Perspective
19. Addressing trade threats to pangolins in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)
20. Understanding illegal trade in pangolins through forensics
Awareness raising and behaviour change
21. No Longer a Forgotten Species: History, Key Events, and Lessons Learnt from the Rise of Pangolin Awareness
22. Changing consumer behavior for pangolin products
Site-based protection and local community engagement
23. Engaging local communities in responses to illegal trade in pangolins: who, why and how?
24. Exploring community benefits to reduce illegal wildlife trade using a theory of change approach
25. Community conservation in Nepal – opportunities and challenges for pangolin conservation
26. The benefits of a national-level working group to champion pangolin conservation in Singapore
27. Holistic approaches to protecting a pangolin stronghold in Central Africa
Ex situ conservation
28. A history of pangolins in captivity
29. Husbandry of pangolins: lessons and challenges
30. Veterinary health and pangolins
31. The rescue, rehabilitation and release of pangolins
32. Zoo Engagement in Pangolin Conservation: Contributions, Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward
33. Evaluating the impact of pangolin farming on conservation
Conservation planning, research and finance
34. Conservation strategies and priority actions for pangolins
35. Research needs for pangolins
36. Developing robust ecological monitoring methodologies for pangolin conservation
37. Conservation planning and PHVAs in Taiwan (Province of China)
38. Leveraging support for pangolin conservation and the potential of innovative finance
39. Supporting pangolin conservation through conservation tourism
SECTION FOUR: THE FUTURE
40. Taking pangolin conservation to scale: the IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group and the next 20 years
Description
Pangolins: Science, Society and Conservation brings together experts from around the world to document the most up-to-date scientific knowledge on pangolins and their conservation. It chronicles threats facing the species, explores the current initiatives required to protect them, and looks ahead at the future of pangolin science and conservation efforts.
Led by a team of editors with more than 20 years collective experience in pangolin conservation, this book includes accounts of the species’ evolution, morphology, and systematics. It discusses the role of pangolins in historically symbolic, mythological, and ritualistic practices across Africa, Asia, and Europe, as well as contemporary practices including international trafficking. Chapters in the latter portion of this book focus on conservation solutions, including law enforcement and international policy, behavior change, local community engagement, ex situ conservation, tourism, and other interventions needed to secure the future of the species.
Pangolins: Science, Society and Conservation is the latest volume in Elsevier’s species-specific series, Biodiversity of the World: Conservation from Genes to Landscapes. This book is a valuable resource for researchers and students in species conservation science, planning, and policymaking.
Key Features
- Provides detailed accounts of the natural history and conservation status of each pangolin species
- Explores the cultural significance of pangolins, historic and contemporary use, and international trade and trafficking
- Discusses conservation solutions ranging from law enforcement and local community engagement to ex situ conservation, innovative finance, and tourism
Readership
Researchers and students across disciplines including conservation science, zoology, biology, ecology, and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128155073
About the Series Volume Editors
Daniel Challender Series Volume Editor
Daniel W.S. Challender has been active in pangolin conservation for about ten years and re-formed and currently chairs the IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology and Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford, UK IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group
Helen Nash Series Volume Editor
Helen Nash has been studying pangolins for the past five years with a focus on local status and urban ecology, and is Vice-Chair, Genetics for the Pangolin Specialist Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, National University of Singapore, Singapore IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group
Carly Waterman Series Volume Editor
Carly Waterman has been involved in pangolin conservation for about five years. She is currently Pangolin Technical Specialist at the Zoological Society of London and Programme Officer and Red List Coordinator for the Pangolin Specialist Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Conservation and Policy, Zoological Society of London, UK IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group