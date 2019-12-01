SECTION 1 - PART 1: WHAT IS A PANGOLIN? EVOLUTION, PHYLOGENY AND TAXONOMY

1. Evolution and morphology

2. Phylogeny and Systematics



SECTION 1 - PART 2: WHAT IS A PANGOLIN? BIOLOGY, ECOLOGY AND STATUS

3. The role of pangolins in ecosystems

4. Chinese pangolin Manis pentadactyla (Linnaeus, 1758)

5. Indian pangolin Manis crassicaudata (Geoffrey, 1803)

6. Sunda pangolin Manis javanica (Desmarest, 1822)

7. Philippine pangolin Manis culionensis (de Elera, 1915)

8. Black-bellied pangolin Phataginus tetradactyla (Linnaeus, 1766)

9. White-bellied pangolin Phataginus tricuspis (Rafinesque, 1820)

10. Giant pangolin Smutsia gigantea (Illinger, 1815)

11. Temminck’s pangolin Smutsia temminckii (Smuts, 1832)

SECTION TWO: CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE, USE AND TRADE

Overview

12. Symbolism, myth and ritual in Africa and Asia

13. Early biogeographies and symbolic use in Europe in the 16th-18th centuries

14. Meat and medicine: historic and contemporary use in Asia

15. Bushmeat and beyond: historic and contemporary use in Africa

16. International trade and trafficking in pangolins, 1900–2018

SECTION THREE: CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS

Overview



Law enforcement and regulation

17. Conserving pangolins through international and national regulation and effective law enforcement

18. Combatting Illegal Pangolin Trade – A Law Enforcement Practitioners Perspective

19. Addressing trade threats to pangolins in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)

20. Understanding illegal trade in pangolins through forensics

Awareness raising and behaviour change

21. No Longer a Forgotten Species: History, Key Events, and Lessons Learnt from the Rise of Pangolin Awareness

22. Changing consumer behavior for pangolin products

Site-based protection and local community engagement

23. Engaging local communities in responses to illegal trade in pangolins: who, why and how?

24. Exploring community benefits to reduce illegal wildlife trade using a theory of change approach

25. Community conservation in Nepal – opportunities and challenges for pangolin conservation

26. The benefits of a national-level working group to champion pangolin conservation in Singapore

27. Holistic approaches to protecting a pangolin stronghold in Central Africa

Ex situ conservation

28. A history of pangolins in captivity

29. Husbandry of pangolins: lessons and challenges

30. Veterinary health and pangolins

31. The rescue, rehabilitation and release of pangolins

32. Zoo Engagement in Pangolin Conservation: Contributions, Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward

33. Evaluating the impact of pangolin farming on conservation

Conservation planning, research and finance

34. Conservation strategies and priority actions for pangolins

35. Research needs for pangolins

36. Developing robust ecological monitoring methodologies for pangolin conservation

37. Conservation planning and PHVAs in Taiwan (Province of China)

38. Leveraging support for pangolin conservation and the potential of innovative finance

39. Supporting pangolin conservation through conservation tourism

SECTION FOUR: THE FUTURE

40. Taking pangolin conservation to scale: the IUCN SSC Pangolin Specialist Group and the next 20 years