Easter Island (Rapa Nui) is one of the most remote and enigmatic places on Earth. Paleoecological Research on Easter Island synthesizes the available paleoecological knowledge on Easter Island for the last millennia to pave the way towards an integrated interdisciplinary vision of the island’s environmental-ecological-cultural system as a complex functional unit. Human and environmental deterministic views are avoided and the Easter Island enigmas are analyzed under a holistic perspective of continuous feedbacks and synergies among the different components of the system.

Paleocological Research on Easter Island first examines the area’s climatic and ecological history, a topic that is not usually addressed in other literature on the island. It then provides a thorough and synthetic account of all paleoecological works developed to date including the latest discoveries. Finally, it attempts to match paleoecological evidence with the results of other disciplines, in the way towards a multidisciplinary framework.

Paleoecological Research on Easter Island provides a multidisciplinary approach to the field making this a useful resource for researchers, university professors and graduate students of a varied range of disciplines and subdisciplines including ecology, paleoecology, paleoclimatology, biogeography, sedimentology, and paleontology and others who are interested in incorporating paleoecological knowledge in their investigations.