Paleoecological Research on Easter Island - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128227275

Paleoecological Research on Easter Island

1st Edition

Insights on Settlement, Climate Changes, Deforestation and Cultural Shifts

Authors: Valenti Rull
Paperback ISBN: 9780128227275
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 296
Description

Easter Island (Rapa Nui) is one of the most remote and enigmatic places on Earth. Paleoecological Research on Easter Island synthesizes the available paleoecological knowledge on Easter Island for the last millennia to pave the way towards an integrated interdisciplinary vision of the island’s environmental-ecological-cultural system as a complex functional unit. Human and environmental deterministic views are avoided and the Easter Island enigmas are analyzed under a holistic perspective of continuous feedbacks and synergies among the different components of the system.

Paleocological Research on Easter Island first examines the area’s climatic and ecological history, a topic that is not usually addressed in other literature on the island. It then provides a thorough and synthetic account of all paleoecological works developed to date including the latest discoveries. Finally, it attempts to match paleoecological evidence with the results of other disciplines, in the way towards a multidisciplinary framework.

Paleoecological Research on Easter Island provides a multidisciplinary approach to the field making this a useful resource for researchers, university professors and graduate students of a varied range of disciplines and subdisciplines including ecology, paleoecology, paleoclimatology, biogeography, sedimentology, and paleontology and others who are interested in incorporating paleoecological knowledge in their investigations.

Key Features

  • Provides the first synthesis of the available paleoecological knowledge on Easter Island
  • Furnishes clues on how to integrate paleoecological information with evidence from other disciplines
  • Addresses the complexity of the environmental-ecological-cultural system by analyzing the interactions (feedbacks and synergies) among its components

Readership

Researchers, university professors and graduate students in a variety of disciplines and subdisciplines including ecology, paleoecology, paleoclimatology, biogeography, sedimentology, and paleontology. Researchers, university professors and graduate students in geography, environmental and paleoenvironmental studies, conservation, archaeology, ethnology, anthropology

Table of Contents

1. The island: Present conditions and paleoecological archives
2. Before paleoecology: The enigmas of Easter Island
3. The paleoecological pioneers and the rising of the ecocidal paradigm
4. The transitional phase: Paleoecological quietness
5. The revival: An opportunity for climate change
6. Latest developments: Towards a holistic perspective
7. Synopsis: From human determinism to socioecological complexity
8. Future research: A plea for true interdisciplinarity

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128227275

About the Author

Valenti Rull

Valentí Rull is a biologist with a PhD in paleoecology (1990). He is a Tenured Scientist of the Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Barcelona. He uses paleocological evidence to study the type and characteristics of biotic responses to environmental shifts, the natural and anthropogenic drivers of ecological change and the role of tectonics and environmental change on the origin of biodiversity. He also works on the contribution of paleoecology to biodiversity conservation. Dr. Rull has conducted his research on several temperate (Pyrenees, Azores Islands), tropical (Andes, Orinoco delta, Maracaibo basin, Gran Sabana, Pantepui) and subtropical (Easter Island) regions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, Spanish Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Barcelona, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

