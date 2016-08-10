PART I: FOUNDATIONS OF ORTHODONTICS

1. Craniofacial Growth and Development: Developing a Perspective

2. Genetics and Orthodontics

3. The Biologic Basis of Orthodontics

Tissue Reactions in Orthodontics

Tooth Movement at the Cellular and Molecular Level NEW!

4. Bone Physiology, Metabolism, and Biomechanics in Orthodontic Practice

5. Application of Bioengineering to Clinical Orthodontics

6. Clinically Relevant Aspects of Dental Materials Science in Orthodontics

7. The Role of Evidence in Orthodontics

PART II: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING

8. The Decision-Making Process in Orthodontics

9. Special Considerations in Diagnosis and Treatment Planning

10. Psychological Aspects of Diagnosis and Treatment

11. Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment Planning with Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Imaging NEW!

12. The Upper Airway, Cranial Morphology and Sleep Apnea NEW!

13. Orthodontic Therapy and the Patient with Temporomandibular Disorder

14. The Orthodontist's Role in a Cleft Palate–Craniofacial Team

PART III: MIXED DENTITION DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

15. Patient Management and Motivation for the Child and Adolescent Patient NEW!

16. Optimizing Orthodontic and Dentofacial Orthopedic Treatment Timing

PART IV: ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT

17. Contemporary Straight Wire Biomechanics

18. Nonextraction Treatment

19. Standard Edgewise: Tweed-Merrifield Philosophy, Diagnosis, Treatment Planning, and Force Systems

20. Biomechanical Considerations with Temporary Anchorage Devices

21. Adult Interdisciplinary Therapy: Diagnosis and Treatment

22. Periodontal–Orthodontic Interrelationships

23. Orthodontic Aspects of Orthognathic Surgery

24. Self-Ligating Bracket Biomechanics

25. Lingual Appliance Treatment

26. Clear Aligner Treatment

PART V: SPECIALIZED TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS

27. Bonding in Orthodontics

28. Management of Impactions NEW!

29. Management of Dental Luxation and Avulsion Injuries in the Permanent Dentition NEW!

30. Iatrogenic Effects of Orthodontic Appliances NEW!

Prevention and Management of Demineralized White Lesions,

Etiology, Risk Factors, and Clinical Management of Root Resorption

31. Minimally and Non-Invasive Approaches to Accelerate Tooth Movement NEW!

Micro-Osteoperforations

Low-level Mechanical Vibrations

32. BioDigital Orthodontics: Integrating technology with Diagnosis, Treatment Planning, and Targeted Therapeutics

PART VI: ORTHODONTIC RETENTION AND POST-TREATMENT CHANGES

33. Stability, Retention, and Relapse

PART VII: CLASSIC CHAPTERS (ONLINE ONLY)

34. Interceptive Guidance of Occlusion with Emphasis on Diagnosis

35. Functional Appliances

36. Treatment of the Face with Biocompatible Orthodontics

