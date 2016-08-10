Orthodontics
6th Edition
Current Principles and Techniques
Description
Comprehensive, cutting-edge content prepares you for today’s orthodontics! Orthodontics: Current Principles and Techniques, 6th Edition provides evidence-based coverage of orthodontic diagnosis, planning strategies, and treatment protocols, including esthetics, genetics, temporary anchorage devices, aligners, technology-assisted biomechanics, and much more. New to this edition is an Expert Consult website using videos and additional visuals to show concepts difficult to explain with words alone. Expert Consult also adds three online-only chapters, research updates, and a fully searchable version of the text. From respected editors Lee Graber, Robert Vanarsdall, Katherine Vig, and Greg Huang, along with a veritable Who’s Who of expert contributors, this classic reference has a concise, no-nonsense approach to treatment that makes it the go-to book for orthodontic residents and practitioners!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage provides a one-stop resource for the field of orthodontics, including foundational theory and the latest on the materials and techniques used in today’s practice.
- Experienced, renowned editors lead a team of expert, international contributors, bringing the most authoritative clinical practice and supporting science from the best and brightest in the industry.
- More than 3,400 images include a mixture of radiographs, full-color clinical photos, and anatomic or schematic line drawings, showing examples of treatment, techniques, and outcomes.
- Extensive references make it easy to look up the latest in orthodontic research and evidence-based information, and all references also appear online.
- Detailed, illustrated case studies show the decision-making process, showing the consequences of various treatment techniques over time.
Table of Contents
PART I: FOUNDATIONS OF ORTHODONTICS
1. Craniofacial Growth and Development: Developing a Perspective
2. Genetics and Orthodontics
3. The Biologic Basis of Orthodontics
Tissue Reactions in Orthodontics
Tooth Movement at the Cellular and Molecular Level NEW!
4. Bone Physiology, Metabolism, and Biomechanics in Orthodontic Practice
5. Application of Bioengineering to Clinical Orthodontics
6. Clinically Relevant Aspects of Dental Materials Science in Orthodontics
7. The Role of Evidence in Orthodontics
PART II: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
8. The Decision-Making Process in Orthodontics
9. Special Considerations in Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
10. Psychological Aspects of Diagnosis and Treatment
11. Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment Planning with Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Imaging NEW!
12. The Upper Airway, Cranial Morphology and Sleep Apnea NEW!
13. Orthodontic Therapy and the Patient with Temporomandibular Disorder
14. The Orthodontist's Role in a Cleft Palate–Craniofacial Team
PART III: MIXED DENTITION DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
15. Patient Management and Motivation for the Child and Adolescent Patient NEW!
16. Optimizing Orthodontic and Dentofacial Orthopedic Treatment Timing
PART IV: ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT
17. Contemporary Straight Wire Biomechanics
18. Nonextraction Treatment
19. Standard Edgewise: Tweed-Merrifield Philosophy, Diagnosis, Treatment Planning, and Force Systems
20. Biomechanical Considerations with Temporary Anchorage Devices
21. Adult Interdisciplinary Therapy: Diagnosis and Treatment
22. Periodontal–Orthodontic Interrelationships
23. Orthodontic Aspects of Orthognathic Surgery
24. Self-Ligating Bracket Biomechanics
25. Lingual Appliance Treatment
26. Clear Aligner Treatment
PART V: SPECIALIZED TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS
27. Bonding in Orthodontics
28. Management of Impactions NEW!
29. Management of Dental Luxation and Avulsion Injuries in the Permanent Dentition NEW!
30. Iatrogenic Effects of Orthodontic Appliances NEW!
Prevention and Management of Demineralized White Lesions,
Etiology, Risk Factors, and Clinical Management of Root Resorption
31. Minimally and Non-Invasive Approaches to Accelerate Tooth Movement NEW!
Micro-Osteoperforations
Low-level Mechanical Vibrations
32. BioDigital Orthodontics: Integrating technology with Diagnosis, Treatment Planning, and Targeted Therapeutics
PART VI: ORTHODONTIC RETENTION AND POST-TREATMENT CHANGES
33. Stability, Retention, and Relapse
PART VII: CLASSIC CHAPTERS (ONLINE ONLY)
34. Interceptive Guidance of Occlusion with Emphasis on Diagnosis
35. Functional Appliances
36. Treatment of the Face with Biocompatible Orthodontics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 10th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323378321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444316
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444354
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444323
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444330
About the Author
Lee Graber
Affiliations and Expertise
Licensed Specialist in Orthodontics; Board Certified, American Board of Orthodontics
Robert Vanarsdall
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; Staff, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Albert Einstein Medical Center, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania; Co-editor, Journal of Adult Orthodontics and Orthognathic Surgery; Private Practice, Philadelphia, PA
Katherine Vig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Orthodontics, College of Dentistry, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Greg Huang
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of the Department of Orthodontics School of Dentistry University of Washington Seattle, Washington