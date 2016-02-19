Organic Elemental Analysis: Ultramicro, Micro, and Trace Methods is a 22-chapter text that presents the methods for ultramicro, micro, and trace organic elemental analysis for commercial routine analysis. Each chapter of this book describes the important features of the methods evaluated, such as gas chromatography, wet absorption, spectrophotometry, diffusion, extraction, flame photometry, and dead-stop titration. These methods are classified into dynamic, multielement, and automatic determination methods. The advantages and limitations, as well as the speed, accuracy, reliability and economic aspects of these methods are examined. Considerable chapters are devoted to the analysis of various elements, including carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, fluorine, and phosphorus. Organic and analytical chemists, as well as chemistry teachers and students will find this work invaluable.

Chapter 1 Reagent Solutions, Standard Solutions, and Standard Substances

Chapter 2 Transfers

Chapter 3 Homogenization Of Specimens

Chapter 4 Drying of Specimens and Samples

Chapter 5 Weighing and Encapsulation of Samples

Weighing in Crimped Capsules

Hygroscopic Samples

Volatile and Hygroscopic Liquids

Volatile Solids, Smeary and Oily Materials,and Wet Solids

Precautions

Chapter 6 Spectrophotometry

Chapter 7 Multielement Determinations

Chapter 8 The Carle Erba Automatic Gas Chromatographic Elemental Analyzer

The Function of the CHN Channel

The Function of the Oxygen Channel

Processing of the Data

Some Common Operations

General Remarks

Chapter 9 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen

Apparatus

Reagents

Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedure

Applicability

Chapter 10 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur

Apparatus

Reagents

Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedure

Applicability

Chapter 11 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur or Trace Sulfur

Apparatus

Reagents

Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedure

Chapter 12 Automatic Micro and Trace Determination of Nitrogen

Apparatus

Modifications

Reagents

Adjustment of Apparatus

Encapsulation of Samples and Loading of Drums

Running the Analyses

Applicability

Chapter 13 Additional Remarks on CHN, CHNS, CHNS Trace S, And N Determination Methods

Reactor Tubes

Retention of Nitrogen

Inlet Delay Time

Temperature of Copper Filling

Chapter 14 Automatic Determination of Oxygen

Apparatus

Reagents

Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedure

Applicability

Discussion of The Oxygen Determination Method

Chapter 15 Ultramicre Determination of Sulfur

Reagents

Additional Reagents for Extraction Method

Additional Reagent for Bismuth-, Iodine-, Mercury-, Or Selenium-Containing Samples

Assembly and Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedure

Discussion

Chapter 16 Ultramicro Determination of Fluorine

Reagent

Assembly and Adjustment of Apparatus

Procedures

Chapter 17 Simultaneous Determination of Sulfur and Fluorine

Apparatus

Procedure

Chapter 18 Trace Determination of Sulfur or Fluorine

Apparatus

Additional Reagents for Fluorine (Seldom Needed)

Adjustment of Apparatus

Combustion Methods

Chapter 19 Ultramicro Determination Of Chlorine, Bromine, and Iodine

Hot-Flask Combustion

Titration

Precautions

Chapter 20 Trace Determination of Chlorine, Bromine, and Iodine

Apparatus

Reagents

Procedure

Chapter 21 Ultramicro and Trace Determination of Phosphorus and Phosphate

Reagents

Procedure: Ultramicro and Micro

Procedure: Trace

Spectrophotometry

Interferences

Chapter 22 Determination of Ashes

