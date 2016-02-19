Organic Elemental Analysis
1st Edition
Ultramicro, Micro, and Trace Methods
Description
Organic Elemental Analysis: Ultramicro, Micro, and Trace Methods is a 22-chapter text that presents the methods for ultramicro, micro, and trace organic elemental analysis for commercial routine analysis. Each chapter of this book describes the important features of the methods evaluated, such as gas chromatography, wet absorption, spectrophotometry, diffusion, extraction, flame photometry, and dead-stop titration. These methods are classified into dynamic, multielement, and automatic determination methods. The advantages and limitations, as well as the speed, accuracy, reliability and economic aspects of these methods are examined. Considerable chapters are devoted to the analysis of various elements, including carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, fluorine, and phosphorus. Organic and analytical chemists, as well as chemistry teachers and students will find this work invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 Reagent Solutions, Standard Solutions, and Standard Substances
Chapter 2 Transfers
Chapter 3 Homogenization Of Specimens
Chapter 4 Drying of Specimens and Samples
Chapter 5 Weighing and Encapsulation of Samples
Weighing in Crimped Capsules
Hygroscopic Samples
Volatile and Hygroscopic Liquids
Volatile Solids, Smeary and Oily Materials,and Wet Solids
Precautions
Chapter 6 Spectrophotometry
Chapter 7 Multielement Determinations
Chapter 8 The Carle Erba Automatic Gas Chromatographic Elemental Analyzer
The Function of the CHN Channel
The Function of the Oxygen Channel
Processing of the Data
Some Common Operations
General Remarks
Chapter 9 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen
Apparatus
Reagents
Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedure
Applicability
Chapter 10 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur
Apparatus
Reagents
Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedure
Applicability
Chapter 11 Automatic Simultaneous Determination of Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, and Sulfur or Trace Sulfur
Apparatus
Reagents
Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedure
Chapter 12 Automatic Micro and Trace Determination of Nitrogen
Apparatus
Modifications
Reagents
Adjustment of Apparatus
Encapsulation of Samples and Loading of Drums
Running the Analyses
Applicability
Chapter 13 Additional Remarks on CHN, CHNS, CHNS Trace S, And N Determination Methods
Reactor Tubes
Retention of Nitrogen
Inlet Delay Time
Temperature of Copper Filling
Chapter 14 Automatic Determination of Oxygen
Apparatus
Reagents
Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedure
Applicability
Discussion of The Oxygen Determination Method
Chapter 15 Ultramicre Determination of Sulfur
Reagents
Additional Reagents for Extraction Method
Additional Reagent for Bismuth-, Iodine-, Mercury-, Or Selenium-Containing Samples
Assembly and Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedure
Discussion
Chapter 16 Ultramicro Determination of Fluorine
Reagent
Assembly and Adjustment of Apparatus
Procedures
Chapter 17 Simultaneous Determination of Sulfur and Fluorine
Apparatus
Procedure
Chapter 18 Trace Determination of Sulfur or Fluorine
Apparatus
Additional Reagents for Fluorine (Seldom Needed)
Adjustment of Apparatus
Combustion Methods
Chapter 19 Ultramicro Determination Of Chlorine, Bromine, and Iodine
Hot-Flask Combustion
Titration
Precautions
Chapter 20 Trace Determination of Chlorine, Bromine, and Iodine
Apparatus
Reagents
Procedure
Chapter 21 Ultramicro and Trace Determination of Phosphorus and Phosphate
Reagents
Procedure: Ultramicro and Micro
Procedure: Trace
Spectrophotometry
Interferences
Chapter 22 Determination of Ashes
References
Index
