Oral Radiology
7th Edition
Principles and Interpretation
Description
With more than 1,000 high-quality radiographs and illustrations, Oral Radiology: Principles and Interpretation, 7th Edition visually demonstrates the basic principles of oral and maxillofacial radiology along with their clinical application. First, you’ll gain a solid foundation in radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection. Then you’ll learn intraoral and extraoral imaging techniques, including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT. The second half of the book focuses on how to recognize the radiographic features of pathologic conditions and interpret radiographs accurately. This edition also includes new chapters on forensics and cone-beam imaging. Written by oral radiology experts Stuart White and Michael Pharoah, this bestselling book helps you provide state-of-the-art care!
"This is a valuable source of information that should be in the armamentarium of any dentist in training or wanting to develop their competence in oral radiology." BRITISH DENTAL JOURNAL VOLUME 217 NO. 2 JUL 25 2014
Key Features
- An easy-to-follow format simplifies the key radiographic features of each pathologic condition, including location, periphery, shape, internal structure, and effects on surrounding structures — placed in context with clinical features, differential diagnosis, and management.
- UPDATED information addresses the etiology and diagnosis of diseases and pathologic conditions in the orofacial region.
- Updated coverage of all aspects of oral radiology includes the entire predoctoral curriculum.
- A wide array of radiographs including advanced imaging such as MRI and CT.
- Hundreds of drawings are updated and rendered in full color.
- Case studies apply imaging concepts to real-world scenarios.
- Expert contributors include many authors with worldwide reputations.
- Chapter bibliographies and suggested readings make it easier to conduct further research.
Table of Contents
1. Physics
2. Biology
3. Safety and Protection
Part II: Imaging
4. Digital Imaging
5. Film Imaging
6. Projection Geometry
7. Intraoral Projections
8. Intraoral Anatomy
9. Extraoral Projections
10. Panoramic Imaging
11. CBCT Volume Acquisition
12. CBCT Volume Preparation
13. CBCT Anatomy NEW!
14. Other Imaging Modalities
15. Quality Assurance and Infection Control
16. Prescribing Diagnostic Imaging
Part III: Interpretation
17. Principles
18. Caries
19. Periodontal Diseases
20. Inflammatory Disease
21. Cysts
22. Benign Tumors
23. Other Bone Diseases
24. Malignant Diseases
25. Systemic Diseases
26. Paranasal Sinus Diseases
27. Temporomandibular Joint Abnormalities
28. Soft Tissue Calcifications and Ossifications
29. Salivary Gland Diseases
30. Trauma
31. Dental Anomalies
32. Craniofacial Anomalies
Part IV: Other Applications
33. Implants
34. Forensics NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 12th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171328
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323096331
About the Author
Stuart White
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Section of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, University of California, School of Dentistry, Center for Health Sciences, Los Angeles, CA
Michael Pharoah
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada