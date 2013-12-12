With more than 1,000 high-quality radiographs and illustrations, Oral Radiology: Principles and Interpretation, 7th Edition visually demonstrates the basic principles of oral and maxillofacial radiology along with their clinical application. First, you’ll gain a solid foundation in radiation physics, radiation biology, and radiation safety and protection. Then you’ll learn intraoral and extraoral imaging techniques, including specialized techniques such as MRI and CT. The second half of the book focuses on how to recognize the radiographic features of pathologic conditions and interpret radiographs accurately. This edition also includes new chapters on forensics and cone-beam imaging. Written by oral radiology experts Stuart White and Michael Pharoah, this bestselling book helps you provide state-of-the-art care!

"This is a valuable source of information that should be in the armamentarium of any dentist in training or wanting to develop their competence in oral radiology." BRITISH DENTAL JOURNAL VOLUME 217 NO. 2 JUL 25 2014