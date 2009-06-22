Optometry: Science, Techniques and Clinical Management
2nd Edition
Description
An introduction to the theory and practice of optometry in one succinct volume. From the fundamental science of vision to clinical techniques and the management of common ocular conditions, this book encompasses the essence of contemporary optometric practice. Now in full colour and featuring over 400 new illustrations, this popular text which will appeal to both students and practitioners wishing to keep up to date has been revised significantly. The new edition incorporates recent advances in technology and a complete overview of clinical procedures to improve and update everyday patient care. Contributions from well-known international experts deliver a broad perspective and understanding of current optometric practice. A useful aid for students and the newly qualified practitioner, while providing a rapid reference guide for the more experienced clinician.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and logical coverage detailing the full spectrum of optometric practice in one volume.
- Succinctly covers the basics of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, investigative techniques and clinical management of common eye conditions to provide key topics likely to be met in clinical practice.
- Discusses the full range of refractive correction, from spectacles and contact lenses to surgical treatment.
- Includes chapters on the management of special populations, including paediatric, elderly, low vision and special needs patients.
- Heavily illustrated throughout with key diagrams and images to support the text.
Table of Contents
PART 1 Optometric Science
Chapter 1 Forming an optical image: the optical elements of the eye, WN Charman
Chapter 2 Anatomy of vision, Gary E Baker
Chapter 3 Visual development, Carol Westall
Chapter 4 The psychology of vision, James M Gilchrist
Chapter 5 Visual Performance, WN Charman
Chapter 6 Basic pharmacology relevant to the action of drugs on the eye, Michael J Doughty
Chapter 7 Diagnostic drugs, Carly Lam
Chapter 8 Therapeutic drugs, Graham Hopkins
Chapter 9 The optometric management of ocular adverse reactions to systemic medications, Bernard Gilmartin
Chapter 10 Ocular disease, Christopher Bentley and Ranjit Sandhu
Chapter 11 The development of refractive error, Nicola Logan
PART 2 Techniques
Chapter 12 Visual acuity and contrast sensitivity, Mark C Lay, Elizabeth Wickware and Mark Rosenfield
Chapter 13 Objective refraction, David A Atchinson
Chapter 14 Subjective refraction. Mark Rosenfield
Chapter 15 Clinical assessment of accommodation, Mark Rosenfield
Chapter 16 Binocular vision assessment, Bruce Evans
Chapter 17 Examination of the anterior segment of the eye, Keith Edwards, Jerome Sherman, Joan K Portello and Mark Rosenfield
Chapter 18 Examination of the posterior segment of the eye, Sherry J Bass
Chapter 19 Ocular biometry, colour vision testing and electrophysiology, Leon N Davies
Chapter 20 Visual field examination, John Flanagan
Chapter 21 Contact lenses, Lyndon Jones and Kathy Dumbleton
Chapter 22 Prescribing spectacles, Glyn Walsh
Chapter 23 Alternate vision correction, Shehzad A Naroo
Chapter 24 Intraocular pressure and Pachymetry, Shabbir Mohamed and Sunil Shah
PART 3 Management
SECTION A General Management
Chapter 25 Objectives of the eye and vision examination, Kent M Daum
Chapter 26 Communication skills in optometry – case history and case disposition, Cathy Pace
Chapter 27 Legal aspects of optometry in the United Kingdom, Susan Blakeney
SECTION B Management of Special Populations
Chapter 28 Paediatric assessment, Susan J Leat
Chapter 29 Eye protection, Christine Purslow and Rachel North
Chapter 30 Low vision, Jan Lovie-Kitchin
Chapter 31 Aging populations, Bruce P Rosenthal
Chapter 32 Optometric assessment and management of patients with developmental disability, Kathryn Saunders
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051890
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750687782
About the Author
Mark Rosenfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, SUNY College of Optometry, New York, NY, USA
Nicola Logan
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Optometry, School of Life & Health Sciences, Aston University, Birmingham, UK