Optometry: Science, Techniques and Clinical Management - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750687782, 9780702051890

Optometry: Science, Techniques and Clinical Management

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Rosenfield Nicola Logan
eBook ISBN: 9780702051890
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750687782
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Page Count: 568
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An introduction to the theory and practice of optometry in one succinct volume. From the fundamental science of vision to clinical techniques and the management of common ocular conditions, this book encompasses the essence of contemporary optometric practice. Now in full colour and featuring over 400 new illustrations, this popular text which will appeal to both students and practitioners wishing to keep up to date has been revised significantly. The new edition incorporates recent advances in technology and a complete overview of clinical procedures to improve and update everyday patient care. Contributions from well-known international experts deliver a broad perspective and understanding of current optometric practice. A useful aid for students and the newly qualified practitioner, while providing a rapid reference guide for the more experienced clinician.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and logical coverage detailing the full spectrum of optometric practice in one volume.
  • Succinctly covers the basics of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, investigative techniques and clinical management of common eye conditions to provide key topics likely to be met in clinical practice.
  • Discusses the full range of refractive correction, from spectacles and contact lenses to surgical treatment.
  • Includes chapters on the management of special populations, including paediatric, elderly, low vision and special needs patients.
  • Heavily illustrated throughout with key diagrams and images to support the text.

Table of Contents

PART 1 Optometric Science

Chapter 1 Forming an optical image: the optical elements of the eye, WN Charman

Chapter 2 Anatomy of vision, Gary E Baker

Chapter 3 Visual development, Carol Westall

Chapter 4 The psychology of vision, James M Gilchrist

Chapter 5 Visual Performance, WN Charman

Chapter 6 Basic pharmacology relevant to the action of drugs on the eye, Michael J Doughty

Chapter 7 Diagnostic drugs, Carly Lam

Chapter 8 Therapeutic drugs, Graham Hopkins

Chapter 9 The optometric management of ocular adverse reactions to systemic medications, Bernard Gilmartin

Chapter 10 Ocular disease, Christopher Bentley and Ranjit Sandhu

Chapter 11 The development of refractive error, Nicola Logan

PART 2 Techniques

Chapter 12 Visual acuity and contrast sensitivity, Mark C Lay, Elizabeth Wickware and Mark Rosenfield

Chapter 13 Objective refraction, David A Atchinson

Chapter 14 Subjective refraction. Mark Rosenfield

Chapter 15 Clinical assessment of accommodation, Mark Rosenfield

Chapter 16 Binocular vision assessment, Bruce Evans

Chapter 17 Examination of the anterior segment of the eye, Keith Edwards, Jerome Sherman, Joan K Portello and Mark Rosenfield

Chapter 18 Examination of the posterior segment of the eye, Sherry J Bass

Chapter 19 Ocular biometry, colour vision testing and electrophysiology, Leon N Davies

Chapter 20 Visual field examination, John Flanagan

Chapter 21 Contact lenses, Lyndon Jones and Kathy Dumbleton

Chapter 22 Prescribing spectacles, Glyn Walsh

Chapter 23 Alternate vision correction, Shehzad A Naroo

Chapter 24 Intraocular pressure and Pachymetry, Shabbir Mohamed and Sunil Shah

PART 3 Management

SECTION A General Management

Chapter 25 Objectives of the eye and vision examination, Kent M Daum

Chapter 26 Communication skills in optometry – case history and case disposition, Cathy Pace

Chapter 27 Legal aspects of optometry in the United Kingdom, Susan Blakeney

SECTION B Management of Special Populations

Chapter 28 Paediatric assessment, Susan J Leat

Chapter 29 Eye protection, Christine Purslow and Rachel North

Chapter 30 Low vision, Jan Lovie-Kitchin

Chapter 31 Aging populations, Bruce P Rosenthal

Chapter 32 Optometric assessment and management of patients with developmental disability, Kathryn Saunders

Index

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702051890
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750687782

About the Author

Mark Rosenfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, SUNY College of Optometry, New York, NY, USA

Nicola Logan

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Optometry, School of Life & Health Sciences, Aston University, Birmingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.