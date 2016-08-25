Optical Remote Sensing of Land Surface
1st Edition
Techniques and Methods
Description
The considerable progress in instrumentation and in the development of methods for the processing and analysis of data places remote sensing at the center of various international programs for the surveillance and tracking of climatic and anthropogenic changes and effects on the environment.
This volume presents optical imaging and LiDAR systems: their instrumentation, physics of measurement, processing methods and data analysis. The estimation of a digital terrain model based on optical images and LiDAR data is also discussed.
This book, part of a set of six volumes, has been produced by scientists who are internationally renowned in their fields. It is addressed to students (engineers, Masters, PhD), engineers and scientists, specialists in Earth observation techniques and imaging systems.
Through this pedagogical work, the authors contribute to breaking down the barriers that hinder the use of Earth observation data.
Key Features
- Provides clear and concise descriptions of modern remote sensing methods
- Explores the most current remote sensing techniques with physical aspects of the measurement (theory) and their applications
- Provides chapters on physical principles, measurement, and data processing for each technique described
- Describes optical remote sensing technology, including a description of acquisition systems and measurement corrections to be made
Readership
Research laboratories specializing in remote sensing or users of satellite products; Masters or Doctorate level students in the field of engineering, agriculture and geography
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acronyms
- Introduction
- 1: Radiometry in the Optical Domain
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Radiometric quantities
- 1.3 General presentation of an optical system
- 1.4 Inversion methods used to retrieve optical properties and the surface temperature
- 1.5 Key points
- 2: Multispectral Satellite Image Processing
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Concepts and reminders
- 2.3 Viewing of multispectral optical images
- 2.4 The preprocessing of multispectral satellite images
- 2.5 Extraction of information
- 2.6 Conclusions and prospects
- 2.7 Key points
- 3: Digital Terrain Models from Optical Images
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction: the main principles of spatial stereoscopy
- 3.2 Geometric modeling of the scene
- 3.3 Matching images
- 3.4 From disparity to the digital surface model
- 3.5 Conclusions and perspectives
- 3.6 Key points
- 4: Processing Hyperspectral Images
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Hyperspectral images, representation and preprocessing
- 4.3 Spectral matching
- 4.4 Spectral segmentation
- 4.5 Spectral classification
- 4.6 Spectral unmixing
- 4.7 Detection of targets, anomalies and objects
- 4.8 New directions in hyperspectral image processing
- 4.9 Key points
- 5: Principle and Physics of the LiDAR Measurement
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 General aspects concerning the LiDAR instrument
- 5.3 General aspects of LiDAR optical systems
- 5.4 LiDAR equation of the profiler
- 5.5 Sources of uncertainty in the LiDAR measurement
- 5.6 Key points
- 6: Airborne LiDAR Data Processing
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 LiDAR Waveform analysis
- 6.3 3D point cloud processing
- 6.4 Perspectives
- 6.5 Key points
- 7: Digital Terrain Models Derived from Airborne LiDAR Data
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Filtering of 3D point clouds
- 7.3 Interpolation/surface adjustment
- 7.4 Evaluation of digital terrain models
- 7.5 Key points
- Glossary
- List of Authors
- Index
- Scientific Committee
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481024
About the Author
Nicolas Baghdadi
Nicolas Baghdadi is Research Director at IRSTEA in France. He is currently the scientific director of the French Land Data Centre (Theia).
Affiliations and Expertise
IRSTEA, France
Mehrez Zribi
Mehrez Zribi is a Director of Research in CNRS/France. Since October 2008, he has been with the Centre d’Etudes Spatiales de la Biosphère, Toulouse. His research interests include land surface characterization for hydrology applications, remote sensing signal processing, and airborne microwave instrumentation. Mehrez Zribi has published actively in peer-reviewed journals and has coordinated publication of 20 books about remote sensing for land surfaces. He is responsible for the observation systems and radar teams at theCESBIO laboratory.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, France