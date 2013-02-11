Nutritional Benefits of Kiwifruit - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123942944, 9780123946317

Nutritional Benefits of Kiwifruit, Volume 68

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mike Boland Paul J. Moughan
eBook ISBN: 9780123946317
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123942944
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2013
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Kiwifruit: Taking Its Place in the Global Fruit Bowl

1 Introduction: History

2 Global Kiwifruit Industry: A Production Profile

3 Global Fruit Bowl: The Place of Kiwifruit

4 Growing Consumer Demand

5 Global Health Trends: The Position of Kiwifruit

References

Chapter Two. Kiwifruit: The Wild and the Cultivated Plants

1 What are Kiwifruit?

2 The Genus Actinidia

3 Actinidia Species

4 Actinidia Species in Cultivation

5 The A. chinensis, A. deliciosa, A. setosa Complex

6 Nomenclature Used in Scientific and Horticultural Literature for A. chinensis and A. deliciosa

7 Fruit Diversity in Actinidia

8 Domestication of Actinidia Species

9 Cultivars of A. chinensis and A. deliciosa

10 Origin of Kiwifruit Cultivars

11 Kiwifruit: Past, Present, and Future

References

Chapter Three. The Composition and Nutritional Value of Kiwifruit

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 The Macro Components

3 Vitamins

4 Organic Acids

5 Pigments

6 Other Minor Components

7 Conclusion

References

Further reading

Chapter Four. Kiwifruit Proteins and Enzymes: Actinidin and Other Significant Proteins

1 Total Protein Content of Kiwifruit

2 Major Soluble Proteins and Patterns of Occurrence

3 Digestion of Kiwifruit Proteins

4 Actinidin

5 Kiwellin and its Fragments

6 Thaumatin-Like Protein

7 Kirola

8 Enzymes Involved in Kiwifruit Ripening

9 Other Kiwifruit Enzymes

References

Chapter Five. Fiber: Composition, Structures, and Functional Properties

1 Introduction

2 Composition of Kiwifruit Fiber

3 Structure of Kiwifruit Cell-Wall Polysaccharides

4 Structural Changes in Cell-Wall Polysaccharides

5 Functional Properties of Kiwifruit Dietary Fiber

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Secondary Metabolite Components of Kiwifruit

1 Introduction

2 Kiwifruit Secondary Metabolite Components

3 Using Secondary Metabolites to Improve the Health Enhancing Properties of Kiwifruit

4 Secondary Metabolites with Potential Negative Impacts on Health

5 Metabolite Discovery

References

Chapter Seven. The Bioavailability of Vitamin C from Kiwifruit

1 Vitamin C and Scurvy

2 The Biological Activity of Vitamin C

3 The Recommended Dietary Intake

4 Vitamin C and the Prevention of Chronic Diseases

5 Vitamin C and Respiratory Diseases

6 Food Sources of Vitamin C

7 Vitamin C Content of Kiwifruit

8 Effect of Kiwifruit Supplementation on Vitamin C Intake

9 Effect of Kiwifruit Intake on Plasma Vitamin C

10 Effect of Kiwifruit Intake on Tissue Vitamin C Levels

11 Animal Studies with Kiwifruit

12 Effect of Other Plant Components on Uptake of Vitamin C

13 Natural versus Synthetic Vitamin C

14 Conclusion

References

Chapter Eight. Influence of Kiwifruit on Protein Digestion

1 Introduction

2 Kiwifruit and Protein Digestion in the Stomach

3 Kiwifruit and Protein Digestion in the Small Intestine

4 Special Benefits and Commercial Preparations

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Nine. Kiwifruit, Mucins, and the Gut Barrier

1 Introduction

2 The Gut Barrier and Significance of the Mucous Layer

3 Dietary Factors Known to Influence Gut Mucin Production

4 Chemical and Physical Properties of Kiwifruit Potentially Relevant to Gut Mucin Production

5 Empirical Evidence for an Effect of Kiwifruit on Gut Mucin Production

References

Chapter Ten. Digestion of Kiwifruit Fiber

1 Introduction

2 Food Digestion and Absorption

3 Dietary Fiber Digestion and Absorption

4 Kiwifruit Fiber Digestion

References

Chapter Eleven. Modification of the Colonic Microbiota

1 Introduction

2 Modification of the Colonic Microbiota by Kiwifruit Polyphenolic Compounds

3 Modification of the Colonic Microbiota by Kiwifruit Carbohydrates

4 Kiwifruit Fermentation Offers Functional Benefits to the Gut

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter Twelve. Kiwifruit Modulation of Gastrointestinal Motility

1 Introduction

2 Functional Bowel Disorders

3 Constipation

4 Kiwifruit as an Effective Dietary Intervention for Constipation

5 Effect of Kiwifruit Fiber on Gastrointestinal Motility

6 Effect of Actinidin and Protein Fractions

7 Phytochemicals

8 Conclusion

References

Chapter Thirteen. Kiwifruit and Mineral Nutrition

1 Introduction

2 Essential Dietary Minerals

3 Mineral Absorption in the Digestive System

4 Mechanisms of Mineral Uptake

5 Minerals in Kiwifruit

6 Kiwifruit Components Facilitate Mineral Uptake

7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter Fourteen. Kiwifruit, Carbohydrate Availability, and the Glycemic Response

1 Introduction

2 The Glycemic Potency of Kiwifruit

3 Expressing the Impact of Kiwifruit on Carbohydrate Availability

4 Factors Affecting the Availability of Carbohydrates Consumed in Kiwifruit

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter Fifteen. Cardioprotective Properties of Kiwifruit

1 Introduction

2 Cardioprotective Properties of Kiwifruit

3 Discussion

References

Chapter Sixteen. Kiwifruit as a Modulator of DNA Damage and DNA Repair

1 Introduction

2 Antioxidants in Kiwifruit

3 Antioxidant Effects of Kiwifruit in Humans

4 Other Effects of Kiwifruit Supplementation Related to DNA Stability

5 Studies of Gene Expression

6 Discussion

References

Chapter Seventeen. Effects of Kiwifruit on Innate and Adaptive Immunity and Symptoms of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

1 Introduction

2 In Vitro Studies

3 Animal Models

4 Human Intervention Trials

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Eighteen. Kiwifruit Allergies

1 Introduction: Food Allergy and Allergens

2 Kiwifruit Allergy

3 Kiwifruit Allergens

4 Allergenicity of Different Kiwifruit Cultivars

5 Conclusion

References

Index

Description

Kiwifruit have long been known as a decorative and exotic fruit that can be used in desserts and fresh fruit collations. What is less well known is that kiwifruit contain a range of constituents with valuable health-beneficial properties. These range from high levels of high-impact vitamin C to enzymes that assist with digestion, and polysaccharides that promote gut health. This volume for the first time brings together all the known health and nutrition benefits of kiwifruit in a series of chapters written by authors who are authorities in their fields.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Researchers and professionals involved in nutrition, health, fruit science and food science in general

Details



Language:

Copyright:

Published:
Imprint:

eBook ISBN:

Hardcover ISBN:
9780123942944

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mike Boland Serial Volume Editor

Mike Boland joined the Riddet Institute in 2006 after 15 years in the dairy industry, first with the New Zealand Dairy Research Institute and then with Fonterra. During this time he headed a group involved in protein research and was General Manager for strategic research. He was also Global Program Leader for the New Zealand Dairy Board's Milk Characteristics program. Extensive liaison with high profile overseas researchers in the UK, USA and Germany enabled Dr Boland to bring the very best of those collaborations to his New Zealand work resulting in excellence in commercial processes and innovation for New Zealand. Dr Boland has published about 80 papers and 6 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Riddet Institute, Massey University - Palmerston North, New Zealand

Paul J. Moughan Serial Volume Editor

