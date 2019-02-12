Nuclear Energy
8th Edition
An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes
Description
Nuclear Energy: An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes, Eighth Edition, provides essential information on basic nuclear physics, systems and the applications of nuclear energy. It comprehensively covers Basic Concepts, Radiation and Its Uses, and Nuclear Power, providing students with a broad view of nuclear energy and science in a fast-paced format that features updated, timely content on topics of new and growing importance to current and future nuclear professionals, such as tritium-powered betavoltaic integrated circuit chips, the modulation of radioactive decay constant due to solar activity, Monte Carlo radiation transport calculations and accelerator-driven systems.
This book is an essential resource for any first course on nuclear energy and systems.
Key Features
- Contains coverage of timely topics, such as the connection between hydraulic fracturing (fracking), radioactivity and nuclear forensics
- Covers the TerraPower traveling wave reactor, the first ever FDA approved drug for the treatment of acute radiation injury, and more
- Describes the industry response to the Fukushima nuclear disaster, including FLEX in the U.S.
- Includes more worked examples and end of chapter exercises
Readership
Mechanical, nuclear, chemical and materials engineering undergraduates. Working engineers in mechanical, nuclear and materials fields; professionals in power-generation, medical diagnostics, and radiology industries
Table of Contents
1. Energy
2. Atoms and Nuclei
3. Radioactivity
4. Nuclear Processes
5. Radiation and Materials
6. Fission
7. Fusion
8. The History of Nuclear Energy
9. Particle Accelerators
10. Biological Effects of Radiation
11. Radiation Protection
12. Radiation Detectors
13. Information From Isotopes
14. Useful Radiation Effects
15. Isotope Separators
16. Neutron Chain Reactions
17. Nuclear Heat Energy
18. Nuclear Power Plants
19. Reactor Theory Introduction
20. Time Dependent Reactor Behavior
21. Reactor Safety and Security
22. Nuclear Propulsion and Remote Power
23. Radioactive Waste Disposal
24. Nuclear Energy Future
25. Breeder Reactors
26. Fusion Reactors
27. Nuclear Weapons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 12th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128824
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128817
About the Author
Raymond Murray
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA (deceased)
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Engineering Department, North Carolina State University, USA
Keith Holbert
Keith Holbert is presently an Associate Professor in the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy
Engineering of Arizona State University (ASU) where he has been a faculty member since 1989. He
earned his B.S., M.S, and Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from University of Tennessee. His research
expertise is in the area of instrumentation and system diagnostics including radiation effects on sensors.
Keith has performed tests on safety-related systems in more than a dozen nuclear power plants in the U.S.
He has published more than 100 journal and conference papers, a textbook, and holds one patent. Dr.
Holbert is a registered professional (nuclear) engineer (P.E.). Keith is a member of the American Nuclear
Society (ANS) and the American Society for Engineering Education, and a Senior Member of the IEEE
(Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). Keith is the Chair of the Arizona Section of the ANS
and the Director of the Nuclear Power Generation Program at ASU. Dr. Holbert presently holds a Guest
Scientist affiliation with Los Alamos National Laboratory. Professor Holbert teaches undergraduate and
graduate engineering courses on electric power generation (from all forms of energy), nuclear reactor
theory and design, nuclear power plant controls and diagnostics, reactor safety analysis, and health
physics and radiation measurements. Besides teaching awards at ASU, Dr. Holbert was recently
recognized with the IEEE Transactions on Education Best Paper award for 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Arizona State University; Senior Member, IEEE; registered Professional (nuclear) Engineer