Nuclear Energy

Keith Holbert is presently an Associate Professor in the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy

Engineering of Arizona State University (ASU) where he has been a faculty member since 1989. He

earned his B.S., M.S, and Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from University of Tennessee. His research

expertise is in the area of instrumentation and system diagnostics including radiation effects on sensors.

Keith has performed tests on safety-related systems in more than a dozen nuclear power plants in the U.S.

He has published more than 100 journal and conference papers, a textbook, and holds one patent. Dr.

Holbert is a registered professional (nuclear) engineer (P.E.). Keith is a member of the American Nuclear

Society (ANS) and the American Society for Engineering Education, and a Senior Member of the IEEE

(Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). Keith is the Chair of the Arizona Section of the ANS

and the Director of the Nuclear Power Generation Program at ASU. Dr. Holbert presently holds a Guest

Scientist affiliation with Los Alamos National Laboratory. Professor Holbert teaches undergraduate and

graduate engineering courses on electric power generation (from all forms of energy), nuclear reactor

theory and design, nuclear power plant controls and diagnostics, reactor safety analysis, and health

physics and radiation measurements. Besides teaching awards at ASU, Dr. Holbert was recently

recognized with the IEEE Transactions on Education Best Paper award for 2010.