Non-Metallic Biomaterials for Tooth Repair and Replacement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092441, 9780857096432

Non-Metallic Biomaterials for Tooth Repair and Replacement

1st Edition

Editors: P Vallittu
eBook ISBN: 9780857096432
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092441
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
141.10
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
263.64
224.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Foreword

Part I: Structure, modification and repair of dental tissues

Chapter 1: Structure and properties of enamel and dentin

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Enamel

1.3 Dentin–enamel junction (DEJ)

1.4 Dentin

1.5 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Biomineralization and biomimicry of tooth enamel

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Structure of enamel

2.3 Amelogenesis at the molecular scale

2.4 Key issues in biomineralization and biomimicry of tooth enamel

2.5 Conclusion

2.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 3: Enamel and dentin bonding for adhesive restorations

Abstract:

3.1 New trends in restorative dentistry

3.2 Dental adhesion

3.3 Bonding substrates

3.4 Current bonding strategies

3.5 Dental adhesion mechanisms

3.6 In vitro versus in vivo studies

3.7 Incompatibility between adhesives systems and restorative materials

3.8 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Enamel matrix proteins (EMP) for periodontal regeneration

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to principles of periodontal regeneration

4.2 Periodontal ligament (PDL) stem/progenitor cells

4.3 Secretion and composition of enamel matrix proteins (EMP)

4.4 Modulation of cell differentiation by EMP and enamel matrix derivatives (EMD) in vitro

4.5 In vivo studies (for bone regeneration)

4.6 Treatment of periodontal osseous defects with enamel matrix derivatives

Conclusion

Conclusion

Conclusion

Conclusion

4.7 Acknowledgement

Part II: Dental ceramics and glasses for tooth repair and replacement

Chapter 5: Processing and bonding of dental ceramics

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction to dental ceramics

5.2 Alumina and zirconia chemistry

5.3 Silane coupling agents and their chemistry

5.4 Resin zirconia bonding

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Wear properties of dental ceramics

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical performance and wear of all-ceramic restorations

6.3 In vitro evaluation of wear and cracks in all-ceramic materials

6.4 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Sol-gel derived bioactive glass ceramics for dental applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sol-gel-derived glasses and glass ceramics

7.3 Sol-gel-derived coatings

7.4 Sol-gel-derived composites

7.5 Conclusions and future trends

Part III: Dental composites for tooth repair and replacement

Chapter 8: Composite adhesive restorative materials for dental applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Resin composite restorative materials

8.3 Polyacid-modified resin composite (compomer)

8.4 Glass ionomer (polyalkenoate) cements

8.5 Resin-modified glass ionomer cement (RM-GIC)

8.6 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Antibacterial composite restorative materials for dental applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Current direct aesthetic restorative materials

9.3 Antibacterial properties of aesthetic restorative materials

9.4 Remineralizing dental composites

9.5 Antibacterial, remineralizing and proteinase-inhibiting materials

9.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 10: Effects of particulate filler systems on the properties and performance of dental polymer composites

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Current dental composite materials

10.3 Theoretical considerations

10.4 Types of fillers used in dental composites

10.5 Effect of fillers on properties of dental composites

10.6 Stability, degradation and clinical outcomes

10.7 Current and future trends

Chapter 11: Composite-based oral implants

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Composition and structure

11.3 Surface modification

11.4 Biological response

11.5 Clinical considerations and future trends

Chapter 12: Fibre-reinforced composites (FRCs) as dental materials

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction to fibre-reinforced composites (FRCs) as dental materials

12.2 Structure and properties of fibre-reinforced composites

12.3 Applications of fibre-reinforced composites in dentistry

12.4 Fibre-reinforced filling composites

12.5 Future trends

12.6 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Luting cements for dental applications

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Classification of cements

13.3 Clinical implications of cement choice

13.4 Conclusion and future trends

Index

Description

As the demand for healthy, attractive teeth increases, the methods and materials employed in restorative dentistry have become progressively more advanced. Non-metallic biomaterials for tooth repair and replacement focuses on the use of biomaterials for a range of applications in tooth repair and, in particular, dental restoration.

Part one reviews the structure, modification and repair of dental tissues. The properties of enamel and dentin and their role in adhesive dental restoration are discussed, along with biomineralization and biomimicry of tooth enamel, and enamel matrix proteins (EMPs) for periodontal regeneration. Part two goes on to discuss the processing, bonding and wear properties of dental ceramics, glasses and sol-gel derived bioactive glass ceramics for tooth repair and replacement. Dental composites for tooth repair and replacement are then the focus of part three, including composite adhesive and antibacterial restorative materials for dental applications. The effects of particulate filler systems on the properties and performance of dental polymer composites are considered, along with composite based oral implants, fibre reinforced composites (FRCs) as dental materials and luting cements for dental applications.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Non-metallic biomaterials for tooth repair and replacement provides a clear overview for all those involved in the development and application of these materials, including academic researchers, materials scientists and dental clinicians.

Key Features

  • Discusses the properties of enamel and dentin and their role in adhesive dental restoration
  • Chapters also examine the wear properties of dental ceramics, glasses and bioactive glass ceramics for tooth repair and replacement
  • Dental composites and antibacterial restorative mateirals are also considered

Readership

Students and academics, such as dental materials researchers at dental schools; General dental practitioners and specialists; Those interested in biomaterials applications

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096432
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857092441

Reviews

"...the contributors of this excellent piece of literature have been able to create a clear overview on the use of "non-metallic" materials for tooth restoration and tooth replacement."--Biomat.net, March 2013

This is a stimulating, informative read with a constructive purpose, delightful to study in its entirety and easy to dip into., P. Raphy, British Dental Journal
The reader is made mindful of the importance of acknowledging progress in the field and the value in responding to advances in the theory underpinning the method of tooth repair and replacements., P. Raphy, British Dental Journal
The book offers an objective look, in a concise manner and with extensive references, at the dental use of "non-metallic" biomaterials for dental restoration and tooth replacement based upon evidence from publications in only 3 general parts., M Tabak, Biomaterials Network

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P Vallittu Editor

Pekka Vallittu is Professor of Biomaterials Science as well as Chair of the Biomaterials Science Department at the Institute of Dentistry, based at the University of Turku, Finland. Dr Vallittu is also Director of Turku Clinical Biomaterials Centre (TCBC).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Finland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.