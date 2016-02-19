Newer Methods of Preparative Organic Chemistry V3
1st Edition
Description
Newer Methods of Preparative Organic Chemistry, Volume III focuses on the improved methods in preparative organic chemistry. This book presents a variety of topics, including the synthesis of acetylenes, methods for the preparation of pyrylium salts, and the use of phosphoric acid chlorides in the preparation of esters of phosphoric acids. Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the reaction between methylene and sulfur involving dehydrogenation or oxidation. This text then examines the chemistry of pyridine, which exhibits different reaction characteristics than benzene. Other chapters consider the cyclic derivatives of carboxylic acids, such as lactams, lactones, or thiolactones, which can be converted by partial reduction into heterocycles of the same ring size. The final chapter outlines the fundamental reactions of diazoketones and discusses the preparative significance of the diazoketones. This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists involved in research institutions and industrial laboratories.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Foreword
The Reactions of Sulfur with Araliphatic and Aliphatic Compounds
The Development of the Willgerodt Reaction
The Mechanism of the Willgerodt Reaction
Newer Views Regarding the Course of the Reaction
Trithiones
Action of Sulfur on Aliphatic Ketones in the Presence of Ammonia, under Mild Temperature Conditions (Asinger Reaction)
Action of Sulfur on Alkyl-Substituted Aromatic and Heterocyclic Compounds
Action of Sulfur on Other Compounds
Experimental Examples
References
The Introduction of Substituents into the Pyridine Ring
Behavior of Pyridine during Substitution Reactions
Syntheses Involving the Use of Organometallic Pyridine Compounds
Reactivity of Substituents in the Pyridine Ring
Methods of Preparation of 4-Substituted Pyridine Derivatives
The Use of Pyridine-N-Oxides in the Preparation of Substituted Pyridines
Appendix
Experimental
References
Carbonyl-Olefin Transformation Using Triphenylphosphinemethylenes. The Wittig Reaction
Introduction
Triphenylphosphinemethylenes
Mechanism of the Wittig Reaction
Other Reactions
General Experimental
Appendix
References
N-Bromosuccinimide, Its Properties and Reactions the Course of Substitution
Introduction
General Discussion
Survey of the Reactivity of N-Bromosuccinimide
Experimental
Appendix
References
The Acyllactone Rearrangement; A Method for the Preparation of Heterocyclic Ring Systems
Introduction
Preparative Methods
Special Reactions
Enol Content of the α-Acyllactones
Optical Measurements of α-Acyllactones, -thiolactones, and -lactams and Their Rearrangement Products
Ring-Opening Mechanism of the α-Acyl-δ-lactones
Mechanism of the Rearrangement
Limitations of the Rearrangement with Respect to the Ring Size and the Functional Groups
Application of the α-Acyllactone Rearrangement to Special Syntheses
Conclusion
Experimental
References
Syntheses with Acid Amides, Particularly Formamide
Introduction
Syntheses in the Purine and Pyrimidine Series
Acid Amides and o-Phenylenediamine
Formamide and Compounds Containing a —NH—CO— Grouping
Syntheses of Imidazoles
Syntheses of Oxazoles
Synthesis of Imidazoles and Oxazoles Using Formamidine
Syntheses of Pyrimidines
Acid Amides and Halogen Compounds
Formamide and Mannich-Type Compounds
Thioformamide and Halogen Compounds
Synthesis of Trisformylaminomethane
Reactions of Trisformylaminomethane
Synthesis of a Few s-Triazine Derivatives
Acid Amide-Acyl Chloride Adducts and Their Use in Synthesis
Gas-Phase Reactions with Formamide
Experimental
References
Organic Syntheses Using Chloramine
Amines from Chloramine and Organometallic Compounds
Unsymmetrically Substituted Hydrazines from Amines and Chloramine
O-Alkyl and O-Arylhydroxylamines from Chloramine and Alkoxides or Phenoxides
Reaction between Mercapto Compounds and Chloramine
Aldehyde Chlorimines
References
Preparation of Esters, Amides, and Anhydrides of Phosphoric Acid
Introduction
Use of Acid Chlorides. Classical Methods
Esters Containing Protected Groups
Selective Removal of Protecting Groups
Phosphonic Esters. Michaelis-Arbusov Reaction
Enol Phosphates. Perkow Reaction
Amides and Guanidides of Phosphoric Acid
Problems of the Pyrophosphate and Phosphoric Acid Diester Synthesis
Carbodiimide Method
Carbamyl Phosphates
Reactions of Amidophosphoric Acids
Keteneacylals of Phosphoric Acid
Imidoylphosphates, Trichloroacetonitrile Method
Imidazolides of Phosphoric Acid
Experimental
References
Aromatic Compounds from Pyrylium Salts
Introduction
Conversion of Pyrylium Salts into Heterocyclic Compounds Possessing Aromatic Character
Conversion of Pyrylium Salts into Benzene Derivatives
Conversion of Pyrylium Salts into Azulene Derivatives
The Reaction Mechanism
Methods of Preparation of Pyrylium Salts
Experimental
References
The Formation of the Acetylenic Bond
Introduction
The Dehydrohalogenation of Dihalides or Haloalkenes
Dehalogenation and Reductive Dehalogenation Using Metals
Decomposition of Nitrogen-Containing Compounds
Miscellaneous Methods
By the Pyrolysis of Hydrocarbons and other Compounds
Experimental
References
Syntheses Using Diazoketones
Introduction
Mode of Reaction of Diazoketones
Preparation of Diazoketones
Syntheses Using Diazoketones
References
Author Index
Subject Index
