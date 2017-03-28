New Aspects of Meat Quality
1st Edition
From Genes to Ethics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1. What is meat quality?
- 2. The aim and structure of this book
Part I: Developments in Our Understanding the Association Between Muscle Structure and the Basic Eating Qualities of Cooked Meat
Chapter 2: Muscle Structure, Proteins, and Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structure and function of muscle
- 3. Muscle protein changes and meat quality
- 4. Summary
Chapter 3: Myogenesis and Muscle Growth and Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Myogenesis
- 3. Postnatal muscle growth
- 4. Intrauterine growth restriction and implications for performance and meat quality
- 5. Muscle protein turnover
- 6. Mutations in pigs with effect on growth and meat quality
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter 4: Perimortal Muscle Metabolism and its Effects on Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. The conversion of muscle to meat
- 2. Fresh meat quality
- 3. Aberrant postmortem metabolism mutations
Chapter 5: What’s New in Meat Oxidation?
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oxidation in muscle foods
- 3. Oxidation and consumer health
- 4. Advances in antioxidant strategies
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 6: Current Developments in Fundamental and Applied Aspects of Meat Color
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biochemistry of fresh meat color
- 3. Practical aspects of fresh meat color
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 7: Advances in the Understanding and Measurement of Meat Texture
- Abstract
- 1. Meat texture—underlying structures
- 2. Major processes affecting final texture
- 3. Measuring texture of meat
- 4. Future trends
Chapter 8: Developments in Our Understanding of Water-Holding Capacity in Meat
- Abstract
- 1. The significance of water-holding
- 2. Hypotheses about mechanisms of water-holding
- 3. Factors influencing water-holding capacity
- 4. Future trends in water-holding research
Chapter 9: Current Challenges in Enhancing the Microbiological Safety of Raw Meat
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Trends in pathogen prevalence associated with different raw meats
- 3. The one health era
- 4. Pathogens of concern
- 5. Intervention strategies to control pathogens of importance to food safety in meat production and processing
- 6. Interventions at the processing level to enhance microbiological safety of meat
- 7. The age of Big Data
- 8. Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 10: Quality Assurance Schemes in Major Beef-Producing Countries
- Abstract
- 1. Carcass grading and classification
- 2. Quality grading
- 3. Future and emerging considerations
- 4. Conclusions
Part II: New Techniques for Measuring, Predicting and Producing Meat Quality, and How They Help us Minimize Variability in Eating Quality and/or Maximize Value
Chapter 11: Transcriptomics of Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Intramuscular fat
- 3. Tenderness
- 4. Drip loss, meat color PSE, and DFD meat
- 5. Systems biology approaches
- 6. The intersection of transcriptomics, genotyping, and phenotyping (genetical genomics) in meat quality
- 7. Conclusions
- List of abbreviations (excluding gene and protein names)
Chapter 12: Gene and Protein Expression as a Tool to Explain/Predict Meat (and Fish) Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. New insights in proteomic tools
- 3. Proteomics to understand meat quality
- 4. Proteomics in association with other genetic and “omic” approaches
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 13: NMR Spectroscopy and NMR Metabolomics in Relation to Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. NMR spectroscopic studies of perimortal metabolism
- 3. NMR spectroscopic studies of meat processing
- 4. NMR metabolomics studies on meat
- 5. NMR metabolomics studies of non–meat-derived samples emphasizing meat quality
- 6. Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 14: X-ray Contrast Tomography and Raman Spectroscopy Methods Show Heat-Induced Changes in Meat
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. X-ray phase-contrast tomography
- 3. Raman spectroscopy
- 4. Discussion
Chapter 15: Cooking and Novel Postmortem Treatments to Improve Meat Texture
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cooking
- 3. High pressure processing
- 4. Shockwaves
- 5. Pulsed electric field
- 6. Ultrasonics
- 7. Smartstretch/Smartshape and Pi-Vac
- 8. Summary and conclusions
- 9. Future trends
Chapter 16: New Sources of Animal Proteins: Cultured Meat
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Technology
- 3. Technical conditions for feasibility
- 4. Nutritional value
- 5. Safety
- 6. Acceptance
- 7. Disclaimer
Chapter 17: New Sources of Animal Proteins: Edible Insects
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The role of insects in the diet of people in tropical countries
- 3. An ecolabel for edible insects?
- 4. Insects and a welfare label
- 5. Nutrition
- 6. Processing
- 7. Food safety
- 8. Farming
- 9. Consumer attitudes
- 10. Discussion and conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Part III: The Current Qualities of Consumer and Public Perceptions; What is Sustainable, Ethical, Desirable and Healthy
Chapter 18: Meat Nutritive Value and Human Health
- Abstract
- 1. Meat and human evolution
- 2. Nutritive value of meat
- 3. Concluding remarks
Chapter 19: Meat and Cancer Evidence for and Against
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiological and experimental data
- 3. Potential mechanisms
- 4. Metabolomics
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 20: Manipulating the Fatty Acid Composition of Meat to Improve Nutritional Value and Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fatty acid composition of meat
- 3. Fatty acids and human health
- 4. Dietary manipulation of meat fatty acid composition and the effects on meat quality
- 5. Alternative approaches to improving fatty acid composition and preserving quality
- 6. Future possibilities
- Cross-Reference
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 21: Fundamentals of Animal Welfare in Meat Animals and Consumer Attitudes to Animal Welfare
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Priority welfare issues concerning animals produced for meat and eggs
- 3. Attitudes of consumers toward farm animal welfare in Europe
- 4. Attitudes of consumers toward animal welfare in North America
- 5. The consumers’ perception of animal welfare in other world regions
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 22: How to Work With Large Meat Buyers to Improve Animal Welfare
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Development of welfare assessment tools for slaughter plants
- 3. Economic buying power coupled with numerical scoring brought about great improvements
- 4. Keep audit programs and guidelines simple and clear
- 5. Standards should be strict but sensible
- 6. Transparency needed in animal industry
- 7. Conclusions
- 8. Disclaimer
Chapter 23: Veterinary Drug Residues in Meat-Related Edible Tissues
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Concepts and regulations on drug residues
- 3. Official drug residue monitoring programs
- 4. Causes of unsafe drug residual concentrations in meat and edible tissues
- 5. Factors affecting drug residual levels in meat/edible tissues
- 6. Economic and public health impact of drug residues in food-producing animal tissues
- 7. Concluding remarks
Chapter 24: Specific Veterinary Drug Residues of Concern in Meat Production
- Abstract
- 1. Drugs used in mass medication: antibacterial and antiparasitic compounds
- 2. Growth-promoting agents
- 3. Concluding remarks
Chapter 25: Ethics of Meat Production and Its Relation to Perceived Meat Quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. World population growth and food crisis
- 3. What are ethics?
- 4. Quality systems to ensure ethical animal agriculture
- 5. Animal husbandry and ethics
- 6. Shifts in animal production and consumer perceptions
- 7. Carcass and meat quality systems
- 8. New technologies, meat production, and quality
- 9. Conclusions
Chapter 26: Ethical and Sustainable Aspects of Meat Production; Consumer Perceptions and System Credibility
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ethical and sustainable aspects of meat production
- 3. Consumer attitudes and behavior in relation to meat
- 4. Systems to ensure transparency and sustainability in meat production
- 5. Discussion
Chapter 27: Sensory Perceptions and New Consumer Attitudes to Meat
- Abstract
- 1. Background
- 2. A brief history of carnivory
- 3. Changing meat consumption patterns in the 21st century
- 4. What we love about meat; the unique nutritional and sensory properties of muscle foods
- 5. Why some consumers don’t like to eat meat: vegetarianism, veganism, conscientious omnivorism, and flexitarianism
- 6. An innate preference for meat?
- 7. Gender divide; do men and women have different attitudes to meat?
- 8. Popular culture and meat in the digital era
- 9. Comminuted chicken nuggets, beef burgers and sausages—is this the inevitable future of meat consumption?
- 10. Meat substitutes
- 11. Changes in flavor/texture/color with extreme aging
- 12. The meat “fat paradox”
- 13. Sustainably grass fed meat—arguably the most “natural” food in the modern diet?
- 14. Organic versus nonorganic
- 15. Conclusions
Description
New Aspects of Meat Quality: From Genes to Ethics provides a reference source that covers what constitutes meat quality in the minds of consumers, marketers, and producers in the 21st century, using the same scientific authority as texts on traditional meat quality values.
Traditional measures in meat quality, such as texture, waterholding, color, flavor/aroma, safety/microbiology, and processing characteristics are still important, however, additional quality attributes now have huge importance in the purchasing intentions of consumers in many countries. These include, amongst others, animal welfare, the impacts of meat on human health, quality assurance schemes, organic/free range, ethical meat production, and the desirability of genetically modified organisms.
The book is divided into three main sections, with the first section covering the developments in our understanding of how muscle structure affects the eating qualities of cooked meat. The second section highlights recently developed techniques for measuring, predicting, and producing meat quality, and how these new techniques help us minimize variability in eating quality and/or maximize value. The final section identifies the current qualities of consumer and public perceptions, and what is sustainable, ethical, desirable, and healthy in meat production and consumption.
Key Features
- Brings together top researchers in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of the new elements of meat quality
- Provides a reference source that covers the new aspects of meat quality with the same scientific authority as texts on traditional meat quality values<
- Edited by an extremely well respected expert in the field who is an Associate Editor of the journal Meat Science (published by Elsevier), the largest global journal within this area
Readership
Meat scientists working in an industrial setting, managers in the meat producing industry, from breeding to convenience food production, in addition to academics and postgraduate students studying meat science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 28th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006009
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005934
About the Editors
Peter P. Purslow Editor
Peter Purslow is a Professor in Food Technology at University of Central Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has previously worked in senior roles at the University of Guelph in Canada, including as the Head of the Food Science Department. He is one of the Associate Editors of Meat Science – the leading journal in the area, published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Food Technology, University of Central Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina