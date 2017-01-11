New Approaches of Protein Function Prediction from Protein Interaction Networks contains the critical aspects of PPI network based protein function prediction, including semantically assessing the reliability of PPI data, measuring the functional similarity between proteins, dynamically selecting prediction domains, predicting functions, and establishing corresponding prediction frameworks.

Functional annotation of proteins is vital to biological and clinical research and other applications due to the important roles proteins play in various biological processes. Although the functions of some proteins have been annotated via biological experiments, there are still many proteins whose functions are yet to be annotated due to the limitations of existing methods and the high cost of experiments. To overcome experimental limitations, this book helps users understand the computational approaches that have been rapidly developed for protein function prediction.