Neurobiology of the Placebo Effect Part II, Volume 139
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. History of placebo effects in medicine
Damien Finniss
2. Lumping or Splitting: Towards a Taxonomy of Placebo and Related Effects
John M. Kelley
3. Theories and brain mechanisms of placebo analgesia
Javeria A. Hashmi
4. Pain modulation: From CPM to placebo and nocebo effects in experimental and clinical pain.
Serge Marchand
5. Modulation of the motor system by placebo and nocebo effects.
Mirta Fiorio
6. The role of sleep in learning placebo effects
Florian Chouchou, Gilles Lavigne, Pierre Rainville and Thien Thanh Dang-Vu
7. Are blue pills better than green? How treatment characteristics modulate the placebo effect
Karin Meissner and Klaus Linde
8. Knowledge Gaps in Placebo Research
Paul Enck and Katja Weimer
9. The therapeutic value of the relationship in the placebo effect and other healing practices
Bruce Wampold
10. Clinical use of placebo effects in patients with pain disorders
Regine Klinger
11. The power of labeling in placebo and nocebo effects
Kate Faasse and Leslie R. Martin
12. Choose your Words Wisely: The Impact of Message Framing on Patients’ Treatment Preferences and Expectations
Paul Glare
13. A review of placebo and active treatment additivity in placebo analgesia
Matthew J. Coleshill and Ben Colagiuri
14. Cultivating Placebo to Reduce Pain, Catastrophizing, and Opioid Use
Beth D. Darnall
15. Ethics of Placebo Effects
Marco Annoni
16. Describing placebo phenomena in medicine
Roland Denis Sussex
17. Nocebo responses in brain diseases
Dimos Mitsikostas
18. The role of patient-practitioner relationships in placebo and nocebo phenomena
Maxie Blasini
Description
Neurobiology of the Placebo Effect, Part II, Volume 139, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is the second part of a two-volume set that provides the latest placebo studies in clinically relevant models. Specific chapters cover the History of placebo effects in medicine, Lumping or Splitting: Towards a taxonomy of placebo and related effects, Theories and brain mechanisms of placebo analgesia, Pain Modulation: From CPM to placebo and nocebo effects in experimental and clinical pain, Modulation of the motor system by placebo and nocebo effects, and the role of sleep in learning placebo effects, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Presents the latest information on placebo studies in clinically relevant models
- Provides current research and projects on involved brain circuitry and neurotransmitter systems
- Contains specific chapters on applications
Readership
Professionals, researchers, clinicians and students in the psychology, medicine, basic and clinical neuroscience sector.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 23rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154175
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128154168
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luana Colloca Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Luana Colloca is an associate professor at the School of Nursing and School of Medicine, University of Maryland and has extensive experience in the area of pain modulation and placebo effects. Luana received her MD degree from the University of Catanzaro, Medical School and holds both a master degree in Bioethics and a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Turin in Italy. She completed a post-doc fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden and a senior research fellowship at the National Institute of Health. Luana's main line of research focuses on how expectations and learning mechanisms shape experience-driven placebo and nocebo effects. The goal of this research is to provide a comprehensive approach to understanding pain modulation and complex functions as such placebo and nocebo effects, incorporating behavioral, pharmacological, functional and psychophysical information directly in humans. The developed approaches are pivotal in translating knowledge about pain modulation from human laboratory settings to patient populations. Luana has authored numerous original articles - well-cited in the biomedical literature and published in journals such as Nature Neuro, JAMA, J Neuro, BMJ, and Pain. Prof. Colloca also co-edited three books for Elsevier, JHP, and Lambert Press respectively on the neurophysiological and translational aspects of the placebo and nocebo effects. Photography Credit: Michael Ciesielski
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Nursing, University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA