Nephrology Secrets
4th Edition
Table of Contents
PART I. PATIENT ASSESSMENT
1. History and Physical Diagnosis
2. Urinalysis
3. Measurement of GFR
4. Imaging Techniques
5. Renal Biopsy
PART II. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY
6. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology and Diagnosis
7. Management Options: CRRT
8. Hepatorenal Syndrome
9. Cardiorenal Syndrome
10. Medications
11. Sepsis
12. Rhabdomyolysis
13. Tumor Lysis Syndrome
14. Contrast-induced Nephropathy
15. Acute Glomerulonephritis and RPGN
16. Nephrotic Syndrome
17. Obstructive Uropathy
18. Nephrolithiasis
PART III. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
19. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology and Staging
20. Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
21. Renal Osteodystrophy
22. Cardiovascular Disease
23. Hyperlipidemia
24. Nutrition
25. Management of the Patient with Progressive Renal Failure
26. Drug Dosing in patients with CKD
PART IV. PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS
27. Minimal Change Disease
28. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis
29. Membranous Nephropathy
30. IgA Nephropathy and Henoch Schonlein Disease
31. Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis
PART V. SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS
32. Diabetic Nephropathy
33. Lupus Nephritis
34. Dysproteinemias or Light Chain Diseases
35. Vascultides
36. Thrombotic Microangiopathies
PART VI. INFECTION ASSOCIATED GLOMERULEONEPHRITIDES
37. Post-infectious Glomereulonephritis
38. Viral Hepatitis-Associated Glomerulonephritis
39. HIV-Associated Renal Disorders
PART VII. OTHER RENAL PARENCHYMAL DISEASES
40. Fabry Disease
41. Cystic Diseases of the Kidneys
42. Other Hereditary Renal Disorders
43. Tubulointerstitial Diseases
44. Urinary Tract Infections
45. Renal Neoplasias
VIII. RENAL DISEASES IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS
46. Renal Disease and Hypertension in Pregnancy
47. Sickle Cell Nephropathy
48. Renal Disease in the Elderly
PART IX. TREATMENT OPTIONS
49. Hemodialysis
50. Home Dialysis
51. Peritoneal Dialysis
52. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)
PART X. TRANSPLANTATION
53. Epidemiology and Outcomes
54. Donor and Recipient Evaluation
55. Immunosuppression
56. Rejection of the Renal Transplant
57. Post-Transplant Malignancies
58. Post-Transplant Infections
59. Primary Care of the Renal Transplant Patient
PART XI. HYPERTENSION
60. Primary Hypertension
61. Renal Parenchymal Hypertension
62. Renovascular Disease
63. Endocrine Hypertension
64. Other Forms of Secondary Hypertension
65. Renal Diseases in African-Americans
66. Resistant Hypertension
67. Hypertensive Emergencies
68. Pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension
69. Non-pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension
PART XII. ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS
70. Volume Disorders
71. Genetic Disorders of Na Transport
72. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia
73. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
74. Hypocalcemia and Hypercalcemia
75. Disorders of Phosphorus Metabolism
76. Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism
77. Metabolic Acidosis
78. Metabolic Alkalosis
PART XIII. ONCONEPHROLOGY
79. Onconephrology
PART XIV. PALLIATIVE CARE NEPHROLOGY
80. Palliative Care Nephrology
PART XV. NEPHROLOGY BEGINNINGS
81. Nephrology Beginnings
PART XVI. NEPHROLOGY TRIVIA
82. Nephrology Trivia
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Nephrology Secrets, 4th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
- Covers the full range of essential topics in nephrology for in-training or practicing professionals.
- Written and fully updated by global experts and thought leaders in nephrology.
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice and on exams.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323478717
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478762
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478755
About the Authors
Edgar Lerma Author
EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois
Matthew Sparks Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director, Nephrology Fellowship, Director of Undergraduate Medical Research, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center; Staff Physician, Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina
Joel Topf Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director of St. Clair Nephrology Research, Detroit, Michigan