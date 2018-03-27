Nephrology Secrets - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478717, 9780323478762

Nephrology Secrets

4th Edition

Authors: Edgar Lerma Matthew Sparks Joel Topf
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478717
eBook ISBN: 9780323478762
eBook ISBN: 9780323478755
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th March 2018
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

PART I. PATIENT ASSESSMENT

1. History and Physical Diagnosis

2. Urinalysis

3. Measurement of GFR

4. Imaging Techniques

5. Renal Biopsy

PART II. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

6. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology and Diagnosis

7. Management Options: CRRT

8. Hepatorenal Syndrome

9. Cardiorenal Syndrome

10. Medications

11. Sepsis

12. Rhabdomyolysis

13. Tumor Lysis Syndrome

14. Contrast-induced Nephropathy

15. Acute Glomerulonephritis and RPGN

16. Nephrotic Syndrome

17. Obstructive Uropathy

18. Nephrolithiasis

PART III. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

19. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology and Staging

20. Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

21. Renal Osteodystrophy

22. Cardiovascular Disease

23. Hyperlipidemia

24. Nutrition

25. Management of the Patient with Progressive Renal Failure

26. Drug Dosing in patients with CKD

PART IV. PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS

27. Minimal Change Disease

28. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

29. Membranous Nephropathy

30. IgA Nephropathy and Henoch Schonlein Disease

31. Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

PART V. SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS

32. Diabetic Nephropathy

33. Lupus Nephritis

34. Dysproteinemias or Light Chain Diseases

35. Vascultides

36. Thrombotic Microangiopathies

PART VI. INFECTION ASSOCIATED GLOMERULEONEPHRITIDES

37. Post-infectious Glomereulonephritis

38. Viral Hepatitis-Associated Glomerulonephritis

39. HIV-Associated Renal Disorders

PART VII. OTHER RENAL PARENCHYMAL DISEASES

40. Fabry Disease

41. Cystic Diseases of the Kidneys

42. Other Hereditary Renal Disorders

43. Tubulointerstitial Diseases

44. Urinary Tract Infections

45. Renal Neoplasias

VIII. RENAL DISEASES IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS

46. Renal Disease and Hypertension in Pregnancy

47. Sickle Cell Nephropathy

48. Renal Disease in the Elderly

PART IX. TREATMENT OPTIONS

49. Hemodialysis

50. Home Dialysis

51. Peritoneal Dialysis

52. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)

PART X. TRANSPLANTATION

53. Epidemiology and Outcomes

54. Donor and Recipient Evaluation

55. Immunosuppression

56. Rejection of the Renal Transplant

57. Post-Transplant Malignancies

58. Post-Transplant Infections

59. Primary Care of the Renal Transplant Patient

PART XI. HYPERTENSION

60. Primary Hypertension

61. Renal Parenchymal Hypertension

62. Renovascular Disease

63. Endocrine Hypertension

64. Other Forms of Secondary Hypertension

65. Renal Diseases in African-Americans

66. Resistant Hypertension

67. Hypertensive Emergencies

68. Pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension

69. Non-pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension

PART XII. ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS

70. Volume Disorders

71. Genetic Disorders of Na Transport

72. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

73. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

74. Hypocalcemia and Hypercalcemia

75. Disorders of Phosphorus Metabolism

76. Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism

77. Metabolic Acidosis

78. Metabolic Alkalosis

PART XIII. ONCONEPHROLOGY

79. Onconephrology

PART XIV. PALLIATIVE CARE NEPHROLOGY

80. Palliative Care Nephrology

PART XV. NEPHROLOGY BEGINNINGS

81. Nephrology Beginnings

PART XVI. NEPHROLOGY TRIVIA

82. Nephrology Trivia

Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Nephrology Secrets, 4th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Key Features

  • The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.

  • Covers the full range of essential topics in nephrology for in-training or practicing professionals.

  • Written and fully updated by global experts and thought leaders in nephrology.

  • Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice and on exams.

  • Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323478717
eBook ISBN:
9780323478762
eBook ISBN:
9780323478755

About the Authors

Edgar Lerma Author

EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois

Matthew Sparks Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director, Nephrology Fellowship, Director of Undergraduate Medical Research, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center; Staff Physician, Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Joel Topf Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director of St. Clair Nephrology Research, Detroit, Michigan

