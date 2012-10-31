Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Perspectives on the Transition from Laboratory to Market
Chapter 1: Nanoparticulate systems as drug carriers: the need
1.1 Introduction: nanoparticles for drug delivery
1.2 Need: solubility, bioavailability, targeting and more
1.3 Specific nanoparticulate strategies for overcoming solubility and bioavailability limitations
Chapter 2: Nanoparticles as drug carriers
2.1 Nanoparticles as drug carriers: the scope
2.2 Nanoparticles as drug delivery carriers
2.3 Application areas for nanoparticulate drug delivery systems
2.4 Routes of administration of nanoparticulate drug delivery systems
2.5 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Characterization techniques for nanoparticulate carriers
3.1 Need and challenges for characterization techniques of nanoparticulate drug carriers
3.2 Measuring the size of nanoparticles
3.3 Zeta potential measurement [1, 4]
3.4 Characterizing the morphology of the nanoparticles
3.5 Assessing the sterility and detecting mycoplasma or microbial contamination of nanoparticles [46, 47]
3.6 Toxicity evaluation of nanoparticles
3.7 Evaluating immunological potential of nanoparticles
Chapter 4: Nanotoxicology: evaluating toxicity potential of drug-nanoparticles
4.1 Nanotoxicology: need towards developing safe and sustainable drug delivery systems
4.2 In vitro assays for assessing toxicity of nanoparticles
4.3 In-vivo assays for assessing toxicity of nanoparticles
4.4 Genotoxicity evaluation
Chapter 5: Regulatory aspects of nanoparticulate drug delivery systems
5.1 Nanoparticulate drug carriers: the regulatory facet
5.2 Issues associated with regulating nano-drug delivery systems
5.3 Current approaches for regulating pharmaceutical nanocarriers
Chapter 6: Clinical trials industrial aspects
6.1 Clinical trials of nanoparticulate drug delivery systems: successes and failures
6.2 Case studies: cancer
6.3 Case studies: other diseases
6.4 Nanoparticulate drug delivery: an industrial outlook
Chapter 7: Case studies: nano-systems in the market
7.1 Case studies: performance and market approval
7.2 Are nano or conventional drug delivery systems a better choice? – a market overview
7.3 Future perspectives on nanoparticulate drug carriers
Index
Nanotechnology-based therapeutics, operating at scales of billionths of a metre, have great potential for future expansion in altering the scale and methods of drug delivery. The availability of these novel formulations to once-inaccessible areas of the body has greatly expanded the therapeutic window of existing drug molecules. Nanoparticulate drug delivery highlights and examines the transition of nanoparticulate drug delivery systems from the laboratory into a commercially viable sector. The first chapters of the book provide an overview of the use and characterization of nanoparticulate systems as drug carriers, including the assessment of their morphology, sterility and potential toxicity. In the latter part of the book, chapters cover nanotoxicology, regulatory aspect and clinical trials, ending with an overview of several case studies and a look towards future developments.
- Discusses the issues surrounding nanoparticulate products, based on personal experience of their formulation
- Provides an overview of new application areas, including RNA interference
- Outlines the pros and cons of nanoparticulate products, and discusses how these may influence their route into the commercial sector
Nanotechnologists who specialize in drug delivery; Those in R&D at companies which deal with drug delivery systems; Researchers and academics in the field of nanomedicine and pharmaceuticals
244
- 244
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
31st October 2012
- 31st October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9781908818195
- 9781908818195
9781907568985
- 9781907568985
Vandana Patravale Author
Vandana Patravale is a Professor of Pharmaceutics at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, India. Her research group is actively involved in the design and development of colloidal drug delivery systems for various routes including oral, topical, transdermal, nasal and parenteral.
Institute of Chemical Technology, India
Prajakta Dandekar Author
Prajakta Dandekar is the first female Indian scientist to be award the European Respiratory Society – Marie Curie Joint Postdoctoral Fellowship and is currently a guest scientist at the Department of Drug Delivery, Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS), Germany. Her research interests include the design of polymeric nanoparticles of novel polymers for application in siRNA delivery and gene therapy.
Ratnesh Jain Author
Ratnesh Jain has been awarded the Alexander von Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellowship by the AvH Foundation and is currently a guest scientist at the Department of Drug Delivery, Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS), Germany. His research interests include design of nanoparticles of commercial cationic polymers for application in siRNA delivery and gene therapy.
Institute of Chemical Technology, India