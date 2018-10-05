Multiple Stressors in River Ecosystems
1st Edition
Status, Impacts and Prospects for the Future
Description
Multiple Stressors in River Ecosystems: Status, Impacts and Prospects for the Future provides a comprehensive and current overview on the topic as written by leading river scientists who discuss the relevance of co-occurring stressors for river ecosystems. River ecosystems are subject to multiple stressors that threaten their ecological status and the ecosystem services they provide. This book updates the reader’s knowledge on the response and management of river ecosystems to multi-stress situations occurring under global change. Detailing the risk for biodiversity and functioning in a case-study approach, it provides insight into methodological issues, also including the socioeconomic implications.
Key Features
- Presents a case study approach and geographic description on the relevance of multiple stressors on river ecosystems in different biomes
- Gives a uniquely integrated perspective on different stressors, including their interactions and joint effects, as opposed to the traditional one-by-one approach
- Compiles state-of-the-art methods and technologies in monitoring, modeling and analyzing river ecosystems under multiple stress conditions
Readership
Aquatic scientists specializing in rivers, freshwater ecologists, environmental scientists, environmental managers, water quality planners and regulators
Table of Contents
1. Defining Multiple Stressor Implications
2. Climate Change and Interactions between climate change and multiple stressors in rivers
3. Understanding the nexus between hydrological alteration and biological invasions
4. Multiple Stressors and hydromorphological degradation
5. Multiple stressors in Riparian ecosystems
6. Water scarcity as a driver of multiple stressor effects
7. An introduction to the geography of multiple stressors
8. Water Stressors in Europe: New threats in the Old World
9. Multiple Stressors in North America: Perspectives for the New World
10. Multiple Stressors in African Freshwater Systems
11. Multiple Stressors in China's freshwater eco-regions
12. Multiple Stressors in the Neotropical Region: Environmental Impacts in biodiversity hotspots
13. Multiple Stressors in Australia and New Zealand: Key stressors and interactions
14. Detecting and Quantifying the impact of multiple stress on river ecosystems
15. Application of a multi-stressor risk-framework to the monitoring, assessment and diagnosis of river health
16. Projecting the consequences of climate change on river ecosystems
17. Managing Ecosystem services under multiple stress
18. Multi-stressor effects on riverine drinking water production and management
19. Socio-economic and policy implications of multi-stressed rivers: A European perspective
20. An integrated perspective of multiple stressors in river ecosystems from the catchment to the continental scale
21. Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117132
About the Editor
Sergi Sabater
Dr Sabater is a Professor of Ecology at the Aquatic Ecology Institute as well as the Catalan Institute for Water Research. He has co-edited numerous books in English and Spanish in addition to publishing more than 200 papers on ecology in international scientific journals. His research career has been focused on the ecology of fluvial ecosystems. His preferred lines of research are the ecology of river algae and biofilms, the ecotoxicology of biofilms, the metabolism and functioning of fluvial systems, and the effects of global change on fluvial systems, in particular those related with water scarcity and the associated effects of higher nutrient content, hydrological alterations and toxicant occurrence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ecology, Aquatic Ecology Institute, University of Girona (UdG), Spain and Catalan Institute for Water Research, Girona, Spain
Arturo Elosegi
Dr Elosgei is a Professor of Ecology at the University of the Basque Country. He has published more than 70 papers on ecology in international scientific journals and over 100 other contributions. He researches river ecology, with especial emphasis on the interaction between hydromorphology and ecosystem functioning, and applies his research in river restoration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ecology, University of the Basque Country, Bilbao, Spain
Ralf Ludwig
Dr Ludwig is the Dean of the Faculty of Geosciences and Professor in Applied Physical Geography and Environmental Modeling at LMU’s Department of Geography. His research is focused on process-based and spatially distributed hydrological modeling at the catchment scale, data assimilation and model integration for water resources, land use and climate change impact assessment from Mediterranean to subarctic environments and feedback mechanisms at the energy-environment interface. He has been an Associate Editor for J-STARS (IEEE) and acts as an Associate Editor for Science of the Total Environment (STOTEN). He leads and co-ordinates multiple interdisciplinary research projects on the European, national and regional level, is chair of the Collaborative Program “Changes in the Hydrological Cycle” of the European Climate Research Alliance (ECRA) and Spokesperson of the Albertan-Bavarian Energy-Environment research network ABBY-Net.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geography and Environmental Modeling, Ludwig Maximilians Universitaet Muenchen, Munich, Germany