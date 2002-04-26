Multinuclear Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Inorganic Materials, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings. Preface. Introduction. Methodology of materials characterisation by NMR. Historical aspects of NMR spectroscopy. Brief description of the NMR experiment. Further reading. Physical Background. Fundamental interaction with external magnetic fields. Internal interactions. One dimensional methods for improving resolution. Dipolar decoupling. Spin-locking. Cross-polarisation. Two-dimensional methods. NMR relaxation. Experimental Approaches. Basic experimental principles of FT NMR. Instrumentation. Practical acquisition of NMR spectra. Static broad line experiments. One-dimensional high resolution techniques. Two-dimensional experiments. Summary of approaches for examining quadrupole nuclei. Multiple resonance. Techniques for determining relaxation times and motional parameters. NMR under varying physical conditions. NMR under varying physical conditions. 29Si NMR. General considerations. Si-O compounds. Order-disorder effects in minerals. Identification of silicate minerals. Thermal decomposition of silicate minerals. Relationships between 29Si chemical shift (&dgr;) and structure. Five and six-coordinated Si-O compounds. Cross-polarisation (CPMAS) experiments. Glasses, gels and other amorphous materials. Si-N and Si-O-N compounds. Si-Al-O-N compounds. Other metal silicon nitrides and oxynitrides. Si-C, Si-C-O and Si-C-N compounds. Other materials. 27Al NMR. General considerations. Chemical shifts in 27Al spectra. Five-coordinated Al-O. Aluminium oxides. Amorphous aluminium compounds. Aluminophosphates. Aluminium borate and molybdate. Aluminium fluorides. Thermal decomposition reactions. Cements. Nitride and oxynitride compounds. Sialon compounds. 17O NMR. Introduction. Background. Binary oxides. Crystalline ternary ionic systems. Aluminium and gallium-containing systems. Silicates and germanates. Aluminium and gallium-containing systems. Boron-containing systems. Other systems. Hydrogen-containing samples. High temperature ceramic superconductors. NMR of Other Commonly Studied Nuclei. 23Na NMR. 11B NMR. 31P NMR. NMR of Low-Gamma Nuclides. General considerations. NMR of spin-1/2 nuclei. Quadrupolar nuclei. NMR of Other Spin-1/2 Nuclei. Introduction. Abundant high-&ggr; nuclei. Dilute or medium-&ggr; nuclei. NMR of Other Quadrupolar Nuclei. 6Li and 7Li NMR. 9Be NMR. 51V NMR. 63Cu and 65Cu NMR. 69Ga and 71Ga NMR. 87Rb NMR. 93Nb NMR. 133Cs NMR. 139La NMR. Solid State NMR of Metals and Alloys. Introduction. Experimental approaches. Metallic elements. Intermetallic alloys. Phase transformations, ordering and defect sites. Phase composition and precipitation. Atomic motion.
Techniques of solid state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy are constantly being extended to a more diverse range of materials, pressing into service an ever-expanding range of nuclides including some previously considered too intractable to provide usable results. At the same time, new developments in both hardware and software are being introduced and refined. This book covers the most important of these new developments.
With sections addressed to non-specialist researchers (providing accessible answers to the most common questions about the theory and practice of NMR asked by novices) as well as a more specialised and up-to-date treatment of the most important areas of inorganic materials research to which NMR has application, this book should be useful to NMR users whatever their level of expertise and whatever inorganic materials they wish to study.
For all practitioners of NMR spectroscopy of inorganic materials.
- 748
- English
- © Pergamon 2002
- 26th April 2002
- Pergamon
- 9780080537108
- 9780080437873
Kenneth MacKenzie Author
Victoria University of Wellington, Advanced Materials Group, New Zealand and Visiting COE Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Metallurgy and Ceramics Division, Japan
M.E. Smith Author
Department of Physics, University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL, UK