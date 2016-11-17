Multi-Dimensional Summarization in Cyber-Physical Society
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Open collaborative human summarization
- 1.2 The necessity of automatic text summarization
- 1.3 Practice in search engines
- 1.4 Practice in e-science: summarizing multiple scientific papers through citation
- 1.5 A multi-dimensional perspective of summarization literature
- 1.6 Characteristics of text summarization
- 1.7 Requirement from enterprise content computing and big data
- 1.8 Shifting paradigm
- 2. The emerging structures
- Abstract
- 2.1 Near decomposability
- 2.2 Text as near decomposable system
- 2.3 The near decomposability of memory
- 2.4 The structure emerging through representing and understanding
- 2.5 Principles for emerging sentences within text
- 2.6 Rules for emerging structure within text
- 2.7 Case study: summarizing text with emerging structure
- 2.8 Emerging structure through dimensions
- 2.9 Emerging from psychological dimension
- 2.10 The cognitive level of current text summarization
- 2.11 Semantic link
- 2.12 Summary
- 3. Patterns in representation and understanding
- Abstract
- 3.1 Patterns in text
- 3.2 Pattern mappings
- 3.3 Pattern-based summarization
- 3.4 Incorporating locations into pattern
- 3.5 From psychological dimension
- 3.6 Implications
- 4. The think lens
- Abstract
- 4.1 The conceptual model
- 4.2 The semantic images of words
- 4.3 The principle of emerging semantic images
- 5. Multi-dimensional methodology
- Abstract
- 5.1 Dimension
- 5.2 Category
- 5.3 Dimension and space
- 5.4 Discovering dimensions
- 5.5 The space of methodologies
- 5.6 Summary
- 6. Characteristics and principles of understanding and representation
- Abstract
- 6.1 The level of representation
- 6.2 The core
- 6.3 Characteristics, principles and strategies
- 7. Implicit links in multi-dimensional space
- Abstract
- 7.1 Implicit links
- 7.2 Discovering implicit semantic links
- 7.3 Observing from the psychological dimension
- 7.4 Observing from the art dimension
- 8. General citation
- Abstract
- 8.1 A dual semantic link network
- 8.2 Citation
- 8.3 General citation
- 8.4 Extension and intension
- 8.5 Summarization as citation
- 9. Dimensions of summary
- Abstract
- 9.1 Dimension as computing
- 9.2 The dimensions for structuring summary
- 9.3 Summarization ondemand
- 9.4 Forms
- 10. Multi-dimensional evaluation
- Abstract
- 11. Incorporating pictures into a summary
- Abstract
- 11.1 Advantages
- 11.2 Strategies
- 12. Summarizing videos, graphs and pictures
- Abstract
- 12.1 Summarizing videos
- 12.2 Summarizing graphs
- 12.3 Summarizing pictures
- 13. General framework of summarization
- Abstract
- 13.1 Unification
- 13.2 Transformation with dimension reduction
- 13.3 Cognitive level
- 13.4 Representation lattice
- 13.5 Display
- 14. Summarization of things in Cyber-Physical Society
- Abstract
- 14.1 Cyber-Physical Society
- 14.2 The necessity of investigating summarization in Cyber-Physical Society
- 14.3 Representation and interaction in Cyber-Physical Society
- 14.4 Principles
- 14.5 Personality
- 15. Limitations and challenges
- Abstract
- 15.1 Limitations of automatic summarization
- 15.2 Active documents
- 15.3 Challenges
- 16. Creative summarization
- Abstract
- 16.1 Unconventional mapping
- 16.2 Information modeling
- 16.3 Cognition modeling system
- 16.4 Knowledge space modeling system
- 16.5 Human-machine-nature symbiosis
- 16.6 Extend to brain
- 16.7 Incorporating learning theories and techniques
- 16.8 The emotion dimension
- 17. Conclusion
- Appendix A: Human–machine–nature symbiosis
- A.1 Symbiosis
- A.2 Turing computing paradigm
- A.3 Man–computer symbiosis
- A.4 Human–Machine–Nature Symbiosis
- A.5 Summary
- References
Description
Text summarization has been studied for over a half century, but traditional methods process texts empirically and neglect the fundamental characteristics and principles of language use and understanding. Automatic summarization is a desirable technique for processing big data. This reference summarizes previous text summarization approaches in a multi-dimensional category space, introduces a multi-dimensional methodology for research and development, unveils the basic characteristics and principles of language use and understanding, investigates some fundamental mechanisms of summarization, studies dimensions on representations, and proposes a multi-dimensional evaluation mechanism. Investigation extends to incorporating pictures into summary and to the summarization of videos, graphs and pictures, and converges to a general summarization method. Further, some basic behaviors of summarization are studied in the complex cyber-physical-social space. Finally, a creative summarization mechanism is proposed as an effort toward the creative summarization of things, which is an open process of interactions among physical objects, data, people, and systems in cyber-physical-social space through a multi-dimensional lens of semantic computing. The author’s insights can inspire research and development of many computing areas.
Key Features
- The first book that proposes the method for the summarization of things in cyber-physical society through a multi-dimensional lens of semantic computing.
- A transformation from the traditional application-driven research paradigm into a data-driven research paradigm for creative summarization through information modeling, cognitive modeling and knowledge modeling.
- A multi-dimensional methodology for studying, managing, creating and applying methods.
Readership
Researchers in summarization; (including text summarization, graph summarization, picture summarization, video summarization), artificial intelligence, intelligent information processing, natural language processing, World Wide Web, Cyber-Physical Society, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034644
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034552
About the Authors
Hai Zhuge Author
Hai Zhuge is a chair in computer science at Aston University and a joint professor at the Key Lab of Intelligent Information Processing at the Institute of Computing Technology in University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Professor Zhuge is a recognized pioneer and leader of Cyber-Physical Society research and Knowledge Grid research. He has made significant contribution to semantics modelling, data modelling and knowledge modelling and management. His research has received over 5,000 citations. He is a Distinguished Scientist of ACM, a Fellow of British Computer Society, and an Associate Editor of IEEE Intelligent Systems. He previously authored The Web Resource Space Model, Springer (2008) and The Knowledge Grid -- Toward Cyber-Physical Society 2E, World Scientific Publishing Co (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, Birmingham, England. Key Laboratory of Intelligent Information Processing, Institute of Computing Technology, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China