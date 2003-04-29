Monolithic Materials, Volume 67
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Historical Review; Rigid Macroporous Organic Polymer Monoliths Prepared by Free Radical Polymerization; Short Monolithic Columns - Rigid Disks; Tubes; Rigid Polymers Prepared by Ring-Opening Metathesis Polymerization; Monolithic Polysaccharide Materials; Monolithic Continuous Beds Prepared from Water-Soluble Acrylamide-Based Monomers; Monolithic Silica Columns for Capillary Liquid Chromatography; Monolithic Columns Prepared from Particles; Layered Stacks; Biotextiles — Monoliths with Rolled Geometrics; Polymerized High Internal Phase Emulsion Monoliths; Imprinted Monoliths; Ordered Inorganic Structures; Flow and Mass Transfer; Theoretical Aspects of Separation Using Short Monolithic Beds; Monolithic Stationary Phases for the Separation of Small Molecules; Separation of Peptides and Proteins; Nucleic Acid Analysis; Synthetic Polymers Capillary Electrochromatography; Large Scale Separations; Immunoaffinity Assays; Survey of Chromatographic and Electromigration Separations; Miniature and Microchip Technologies; Solid-Phase Extraction Catalysts and Enzyme Reactors; Solid Phase Synthesis and Auxiliaries for Combinatorial Chemistry
Description
During the past decade, monolithic materials in the shape of discs, stacked layers, rolled sheets, sponges, irregular chunks, tubes, and cylinders have all been successfully demonstrated. These formats were prepared from a wide variety of materials including natural polymers such as cellulose, synthetic polymers that involved porous styrene-, methacrylate-, and acrylamide-based polymers, and inorganic materials, mainly silica. Each approach is interesting from the point of view of both preparation and application.
Although the current papers and patents concerned with monolithic separation media are quite numerous, the information is scattered throughout a vast number of journals. This book therefore fills the gap in the market for a comprehensive reference book on this subject.
Monolithic materials concerns all of the current formats of monolithic materials and provides an integrated view of this novel format of separation media. Since the flow pattern in monolithic devices is different from that in packed beds, the hydrodynamics of the system and mass transport differ considerably from those derived for packed columns. Therefore, this book presents contributions concerned with both flow and mass transfer in the monolithic materials. A significant proportion of the book is devoted to the applications of monolithic materials. It also provides the reader with valuable information about the sources of the specific materials, their properties, and potential applications.
Key Features
· Monolithic materials are currently very popular within several scientific areas such as chromatography, optics, catalysis, diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and microfluidics. · Provides valuable information about the sources of the specific materials, their properties, and potential applications. · Chapters written by leading experts in the area.
Readership
Libraries and chemistry, biochemistry, and bioengineering departments at universities and other academic institutions. All Industry manufacturing chromatographic equipment and accessories.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 29th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508799
Reviews
Monolithic materials are a variety of shapes (discs, rolled sheets, tubes, irregular chunks) prepared from a wide variety of materials (cellulose, silica, synthetic polymers). During the past decade monolithic separation media have developed rapidly and become popular in many scientific fields.
Although the current papers and patents concerned with monolithic separation media are quite numerous, the information is scattered throughout a vast number of journals. This book therefore fills the gap in the market for a comprehensive reference book on this subject.
@qu: "This book is a comprehensive monograph on the newest generation of materials useful for chromatography and other separation methods, designed and produced as blocks shaped according the application needs.
The book gives quite clear and comprehensive picture. Information on practical aspects of wide spectrum of applications of monolithic materials is in most of the chapters presented together with explanation of theoretical background and due to it, the book should be appreciated not only by specialists but it is highly instructive, interesting and informative reading also for the general audience. Specialists in material engineering or chromatography should have the book on their bookshelves and for scientific libraries it is almost a must." @source: K. Jeřábek, REACTIVE AND FUNCTIONAL POLYMERS, Volume 58/1, 2003
About the Editors
F. Svec Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, California, USA
T.B. Tennikova Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Sciences St. Petersburg Russia
Z. Deyl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic