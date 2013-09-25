Modern Physical Metallurgy
8th Edition
Description
Modern Physical Metallurgy describes, in a very readable form, the fundamental principles of physical metallurgy and the basic techniques for assessing microstructure. This book enables you to understand the properties and applications of metals and alloys at a deeper level than that provided in an introductory materials course.
The eighth edition of this classic text has been updated to provide a balanced coverage of properties, characterization, phase transformations, crystal structure, and corrosion not available in other texts, and includes updated illustrations along with extensive new real-world examples and homework problems.
Key Features
- Renowned coverage of metals and alloys from one of the world's leading metallurgy educators
- Covers new materials characterization techniques, including scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), and nanoindentation
- Provides the most thorough coverage of characterization, mechanical properties, surface engineering and corrosion of any textbook in its field
- Includes new worked examples with real-world applications, case studies, extensive homework exercises, and a full online solutions manual and image bank
Readership
Mid/senior undergraduate and graduate students taking courses in metallurgy, materials science, physical metallurgy, mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, physics, manufacturing engineering and related courses
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgement
About the authors
Chapter 1. Atoms and Atomic Arrangements
1.1 The free atom
1.2 The periodic table
1.3 Interatomic bonding in materials
1.4 Bonding and energy levels
1.5 Crystal lattices and structures
1.6 Crystal directions and planes
1.7 Stereographic projection
1.8 Selected crystal structures
1.9 Imperfections in crystals
Further reading
Chapter 2. Phase Diagrams and Alloy Theory
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The concept of a phase
2.3 The Phase Rule
2.4 Stability of phases
2.5 The mechanism of phase changes
2.6 Two-phase equilibria
2.7 Three-phase equilibria and reactions
2.8 Intermediate phases
2.9 Limitations of phase diagrams
2.10 Some key phase diagrams
2.11 Ternary phase diagrams
2.12 Principles of alloy theory
Further reading
Chapter 3. Solidification
3.1 Crystallization from the melt
3.2 Continuous growth
3.3 Lateral growth
3.4 Dendritic growth
3.5 Forms of cast structure
3.6 Gas porosity
3.7 Segregation
3.8 Directional solidification
3.9 Production of metallic single crystals for research
3.10 Coring
3.11 Cellular microsegregation
3.12 Zone refining
3.13 Eutectic solidification
3.14 Continuous casting
3.15 Fusion welding
3.16 Metallic glasses
3.17 Rapid solidification processing
Further reading
Chapter 4. Introduction to Dislocations
4.1 Concept of a dislocation
4.2 Strain energy associated with dislocations
4.3 Dislocations in ionic structures
4.4 Extended dislocations and stacking faults in close-packed crystals
4.5 Sessile dislocations
4.6 Dislocation vector diagrams
4.7 Dislocations and stacking faults in cph structures
4.8 Dislocations and stacking faults in bcc structures
4.9 Dislocations and stacking faults in ordered structures
Further reading
Chapter 5. Characterization and Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light microscopy
5.3 X-ray diffraction analysis
5.4 Analytical electron microscopy
5.5 Observation of defects
5.6 Specialized bombardment techniques
5.7 Scanning probe microscopy
5.8 Thermal analysis
Further reading
Chapter 6. Point Defect Behaviour
6.1 Point defects in metals (vacancies and interstitials)
6.2 Interstitial formation and nuclear irradiation
6.3 Point defects in non-metallic crystals
6.4 Point defect concentration and annealing
6.5 Clustered vacancy defects (dislocation loops, tetrahedra, voids)
6.6 Irradiation and voiding
6.7 Stability of defects
6.8 Nuclear irradiation effects
Further reading
Chapter 7. Diffusion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diffusion laws
7.3 Temperature dependence of diffusion
7.4 Other diffusion situations
7.5 Microscopic aspects of diffusion
7.6 Rapid diffusion paths
7.7 Anelasticity and internal friction
Further reading
Chapter 8. Physical Properties
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Density
8.3 Thermal properties
8.4 Order–disorder and properties
8.5 Electrical properties
8.6 Magnetic properties
Further reading
Chapter 9. Plastic Deformation and Dislocation Behaviour
9.1 Mechanical testing procedures
9.2 Elastic deformation
9.3 Plastic deformation
9.4 Dislocation behaviour during plastic deformation
9.5 Mechanical twinning
9.6 Atomistic modelling of mechanical behaviour
Further reading
Chapter 10. Surfaces, Grain Boundaries and Interfaces
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Coherency and incoherency
10.3 Surface energy
10.4 Measurement of surface energy
10.5 Anisotropy of surface energy
10.6 Grain boundaries and interfaces
10.7 Development of preferred orientation
10.8 Deformation textures
10.9 Texture hardening
10.10 Influence of grain boundaries on plasticity
10.11 Superplasticity
10.12 Very small grain size
Further reading
Chapter 11. Work Hardening and Annealing
11.1 Theoretical treatment – Taylor model
11.2 Work hardening of single crystals
11.3 Work hardening in polycrystals
11.4 Dispersion-hardened alloys
11.5 Work hardening in ordered alloys
11.6 Annealing
11.7 Recrystallization textures
Further reading
Chapter 12. Steel Transformations
12.1 Iron–carbon system
12.2 Basic heat treatment operations
12.3 Time–temperature transformation diagrams
12.4 Austenite–pearlite transformation
12.5 Austenite–martensite transformation
12.6 Austenite–bainite transformation
12.7 Tempering of martensite
12.8 Secondary hardening
12.9 Continuous cooling transformation diagrams
12.10 Thermo-mechanical treatments
12.11 Thermoelastic martensite
Further reading
Chapter 13. Precipitation Hardening
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Precipitation from supersaturated solid solution
13.3 Precipitation hardening of Al–Ag alloys
13.4 Mechanisms of precipitation hardening
13.5 Hardening mechanisms in Al–Cu alloys
13.6 Vacancies and precipitation
13.7 Duplex ageing
13.8 Particle coarsening
13.9 Spinodal decomposition
Further reading
Chapter 14. Selected Alloys
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Commercial steels
14.3 Cast irons
14.4 Superalloys
14.5 Titanium alloys
14.6 Structural intermetallic compounds
14.7 Aluminium alloys
14.8 Copper and copper alloys
Further reading
Chapter 15. Creep, Fatigue and Fracture
15.1 Creep
15.2 Metallic fatigue
15.3 Voiding and fracture
15.4 Fracture and toughness
15.5 Ductile–brittle transition
15.6 Factors affecting brittleness of steels
15.7 Hydrogen embrittlement of steels
15.8 Intergranular fracture
15.9 Fracture mechanism maps
15.10 Crack growth under fatigue conditions
Further reading
Chapter 16. Oxidation, Corrosion and Surface Engineering
16.1 Surfaces and environment
16.2 Oxidation
16.3 Aqueous corrosion
16.4 Surface engineering
16.5 Thermal barrier coatings
16.6 Diamond-like carbon
16.7 Duplex surface engineering
Further reading
Numerical Answers to Problems
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Chapter 11
Chapter 12
Chapter 13
Chapter 14
Chapter 15
Chapter 16
Appendix 1
SI units
Appendix 2
Conversion factors, constants and physical data
Appendix 3
Electron quantum numbers
Appendix 4
Appendix 5
Appendix 6
Appendix 7
Electron tunnelling
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982045
About the Author
R. E. Smallman
After gaining his PhD in 1953, Professor Smallman spent five years at the Atomic Energy Research
Establishment at Harwell before returning to the University of Birmingham, where he became Professor
of Physical Metallurgy in 1964 and Feeney Professor and Head of the Department of Physical
Metallurgy and Science of Materials in 1969. He subsequently became Head of the amalgamated
Department of Metallurgy and Materials (1981), Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, and
the first Dean of the newly created Engineering Faculty in 1985. For five years he wasVice-Principal
of the University (1987-92).
He has held visiting professorship appointments at the University of Stanford, Berkeley, Pennsylvania
(USA), New SouthWales (Australia), Hong Kong and Cape Town, and has received Honorary
Doctorates from the University of Novi Sad (Yugoslavia), University ofWales and Cranfield University.
His research work has been recognized by the award of the Sir George Beilby Gold Medal of the
Royal Institute of Chemistry and Institute of Metals (1969), the Rosenhain Medal of the Institute of
Metals for contributions to Physical Metallurgy (1972), the Platinum Medal, the premier medal of
the Institute of Materials (1989), and the Acta Materialia Gold Medal (2004).
Hewas elected a Fellowof the Royal Society (1986), a Fellowof the RoyalAcademy of Engineering
(1990), a Foreign Associate of the United States National Academy of Engineering (2005), and
appointed a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 1992. A former Council Member of the
Science and Engineering Research Council, he has been Vice-President of the Institute of Materials
and President of the Federated European Materials Societies. Since retirement he has been academic
consultant for a number of institutions both in the UK and overseas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Science, Department of Metallurgy and Materials, University of Birmingham, UK
A.H.W. Ngan
Professor Ngan obtained his PhD on electron microscopy of intermetallics in 1992 at the University
of Birmingham, under the supervision of Professor Ray Smallman and Professor Ian Jones. He then
carried out postdoctoral research at Oxford University on materials simulations under the supervision
of Professor David Pettifor. In 1993, he returned to the University of Hong Kong as a Lecturer in
Materials Science and Solid Mechanics, at the Department of Mechanical Engineering. In 2003,
he became Senior Lecturer and in 2006 Professor. His research interests include dislocation theory,
electron microscopy of materials and, more recently, nanomechanics. He has published over 120
refereed papers, mostly in international journals. He received a number of awards, including the
Williamson Prize (for being the top Engineering student in his undergraduate studies at the University
of Hong Kong), Thomas Turner Research Prize (for the quality of his PhD thesis at the University of
Birmingham), Outstanding Young Researcher Award at the University of Hong Kong, and in 2007
was awarded the Rosenhain Medal of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining. He also held
visiting professorship appointments at Nanjing University and the Central Iron and Steel Research
Institute in Beijing, and in 2003, he was also awarded the Universitas 21 Fellowship to visit the
University of Auckland. He is active in conference organization and journal editorial work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Hong Kong
Reviews
"…this edition of the textbook has dropped the coverage of such materials as polymers, ceramics, biomaterials, sports materials, and nano-materials that appeared in earlier edition. The focus returns to the original physical metallurgy, and the material has been rearranged so that separate chapter deal with solidification, point defect behavior, interfaces and grain boundaries, precipitation hardening, and other matters." --ProtoView.com, January 2014