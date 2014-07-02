Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches
2nd Edition
Clinician's Guide to Evidence Base and Applications
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Part I. Introduction
- Chapter 1. Introduction to the Core Practices and Exercises
- Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction
- Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy
- Other Important Skills and Practices
- How These Practices Help
- Questions for Future Research
- Conclusions
- Part II. Current Applications for Psychological Disorders in Adults
- Chapter 2. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Recurrent Depression
- Rationale for MBCT
- Does MBCT Work? Empirical Support for Efficacy and Mechanism of Action
- Practical Issues
- Chapter 3. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression
- The Problem of Treatment-Resistant Depression
- Case Study
- Studies of MBCT in Active Depression
- Practical Issues in Implementing MBCT for TRD
- Chapter 4. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Bipolar Disorder
- Limitations of Pharmacotherapy for Bipolar Disorder
- Psychosocial Treatments for Bipolar Disorder
- MBCT for Bipolar Disorder: Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
- How We Modified MBCT for Bipolar Disorder
- Clinical Case Study
- MBCT for Bipolar Disorder: Empirical Studies
- Practical Considerations in Using MBCT for Bipolar Disorder
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Incorporating Mindfulness and Acceptance-Based Strategies in the Behavioral Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- Brief Description of Gad
- Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale for a Mindfulness and Acceptance-Based Approach to Treating Gad
- Brief Overview of the Treatment
- Case Study
- Empirical Support to Date
- Practical Considerations
- Directions for Future Research
- Chapter 6. Mindfulness-Based Eating Awareness Training: Treatment of Overeating and Obesity
- Eating-Related Disorders and Obesity
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Empirical Support for MB-EAT
- Case Study
- Conceptual and Practical Issues
- Concluding Comments
- Chapter 7. Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention for Addictive Behaviors
- Foundations of MBRP
- Empirical Support
- Practical Considerations
- Conclusions
- Part III. Applications Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 8. Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children
- Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children
- Theory and Concepts
- Empirical Support for Mindfulness as a Clinical Intervention
- Other Clinical Applications of Mindfulness
- The 12-Session Program
- Affective and Behavioral Outcomes
- Practical Issues in Working with Children
- In Closing
- Chapter 9. Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction for Teens
- Introduction
- Overview of MBSR-T
- Introducing Mindfulness to Teens
- Foundational Skills of MBSR-T
- Session-By-Session Outline for MBSR-T
- Other Practices and Exercises
- Applying Mindfulness Skills to Teen-Specific Concerns
- Empirical Support for MBSR-T
- Practical Issues
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Mindfulness-Based Childbirth and Parenting: Cultivating Inner Resources for the Transition to Parenthood and Beyond
- Introduction
- Theoretical and Conceptual Foundations
- Overview of MBCP
- Case Study
- Empirical Support
- Practical Matters
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. I Am Sure to Grow Old: Mindfulness-Based Elder Care
- Introduction
- Mindfulness-Based Elder Care
- Case Studies
- Empirical Evidence
- Practical Issues
- Future Directions
- Part IV. Applications with Medical Populations
- Chapter 12. Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction for Chronic Pain
- Introduction
- Theoretical Foundation and Conceptual Rationale
- Case Study
- Review of Empirical Support
- Practical Issues for Clinicians
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery: An Adaptation of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) for Cancer Patients
- Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
- Review of Empirical Support
- Case Study
- Practical Issues
- Part V. Applications for Work-Related Stress
- Chapter 14. Mindfulness for Health Care Professionals and Therapists in Training
- Introduction
- Theoretical Foundations: what is Mindfulness?
- Why Should Health care Professionals Practice Mindfulness?
- Case Study: A Graduate Course in Mindfulness
- Conclusion
- Chapter 15. Mindfulness Training in High Stress Professions: Strengthening Attention and Resilience
- Theoretical and Empirical Foundations
- Mindfulness Training in the Legal Profession
- Case Study
- Conclusions
- Subject Index
- Author Index
Description
The second edition of Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches discusses the conceptual foundation, implementation, and evidence base for the four best-researched mindfulness treatments: mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). Eastern spiritual traditions have long maintained that mindfulness meditation can improve well-being. More recently, mindfulness-based treatment approaches have been successfully utilized to treat anxiety, depressive relapse, eating disorders, psychosis, and borderline personality disorder.
All chapters in this new edition are written by researchers with extensive clinical experience. Each chapter includes the conceptual rationale for using a mindfulness-based treatment and a review of the relevant evidence base. A detailed case study illustrates how the intervention is implemented in "real life," exploring the clinical and practical issues that may arise and how they can be managed. This book will be of use to clinicians and researchers interested in understanding and implementing mindfulness based treatments.
Key Features
- Covers anxiety, depression, eating, psychosis, personality disorders, stress, pain, relationships, and more
- Discusses a wide range of populations (children, adolescents, older adults, couples) and settings
(outpatient, inpatient, medical, mental health, workplace)
- Clinically rich, illustrative case study in every chapter
- International perspectives represented by authors from the US, Canada, UK, and Sweden
Readership
Mental health clinicians in a wide range of settings, including psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, social workers, and mental health nurses as well as researchers, teachers, and academicians interested in mental health treatment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914521
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124160316
Reviews
"...a valuable addition to the library of clinicians and researchers interested in mindfulness-based treatments for a wide variety of disorders and populations." --PsycCRITIQUES
About the Editors
Ruth Baer Editor
Ruth Baer is Professor of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. She has published widely on the assessment of mindfulness, mindfulness-based interventions and their mechanisms of change, relationships between mindfulness and other aspects of psychological functioning, and mindfulness and related variables in borderline personality disorder. She teaches and supervises several mindfulness-based interventions, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), mindfulness-based relapse prevention (MBRP), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). Prof. Baer is the developer of the Kentucky Inventory of Mindfulness Skills and the Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire, and editor of two previous books for professionals: Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches: Clinician’s Guide to Evidence Base and Application, and Assessing Mindfulness and Acceptance: Illuminating the Processes of Change. She serves on the editorial boards of several journals and has presented many talks and workshops on mindfulness in the US and abroad. Her latest book presents a self-help approach to mindfulness for the general public and is published in the US as The Practicing Happiness Workbook: How Mindfulness Can Free You From the Four Psychological Traps that Keep You Stressed, Anxious, and Depressed, and in the United Kingdom as Practising Happiness: How Mindfulness Can Free You from Psychological Traps and Help you Build the Life you Want.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA